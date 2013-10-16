Aboy Sibhat says Eritrean Authorities Kill Colonel Bezabeh Petros (+Audio)

Awramba Times – Aboy Sibhat Nega, founder of the Tigrean People Liberation Front (TPLF) disclosed on his recent interview that Ethiopian prisoner of war, Colonel Bezabeh Petros was killed in Eritrea.

Colonel Bezabeh was one of the most proficient pilot officers who served the Ethiopian Air Force diligently and honorably through three consequent governments. A father of 3 boys and two girls, Colobel Bezabih was hit in 1984 in Eritera when he was flying his fighter mig jet and served as prisoner of war for 8 years in sahel desert . When the Derg regime fell and the current regime came to power, Col.Bezabih was freed and he resumed his flying career as top flying instructor until his plane was hit in May 1998 and imprisoned by the Eritrean regime.

Please listen Aboy Sibhat’s interview with Gezategaru, a US based pal-talk room, on current political events and Colonel Bezabeh’s situation.