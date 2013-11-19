አቶ ኃይለማሪያም ደሣለኝ “ እስረኛ” ናቸው (ወሰንሰገድ ገ/ኪዳን)
ከወሰንሰገድ ገ/ኪዳን (ጋዜጠኛ)
ይህንን ርዕስ አንብባችሁ የምትደነግጡ ካላችሁ አትደንግጡ!
የምትረበሹ ካላችሁ አትረበሹ!
ደስ የሚላችሁ ካላችሁ ደስ አይበላችሁ፡፡
ለተረብ እና ለስድብ ያቆበቆባችሁ ካለችሁ ፡- ተረጋጉ፡፡
ግን አትርሱ፣- “አቶ ኃ/ማሪያም ደሳለኝ እስረኛ ናቸው” ማለቴን አትርሱ፡፡ ለምን እንዲህ አልኩ!? 5 ደቂቃ ታገሱ፡፡ ታገሱና ይህንን ፅሁፍ አንብባችሁ ጨርሱ፡፡ ስትጨርሱ የፈለጋችሁትን በሉ፡፡
ለማንኛውም እኔ ከላይ ያልኩትን ያልኩት አንዳች ነገር ታውሶኝ ነው፡፡ ሟቹ አቶ መለስ ዜናዊ (ነፍሳቸውን ይማርና) በአንድ ወቅት የያዙትን ሥልጣን በተመለከተ የሚሰማቸውን እንዲነግሩት ለጠየቃቸው ጋዜጣ (ለሪፖርተር ይመስለኛል) የሰጡት ምላሽ ድንገት ታወሰኝ፡፡
“አንዳንዴ እስረኝነት ይሰማኛል” ነበር ያሉት የጠቅላይ ሚኒስተርነትነትን ስልጣን ይዘው የነበሩት አቶ መለስ ዜናዊ፡፡ አሁን አሁን ሳስበው አቶ መለስ ዜናዊ የተናገሩት እውነት ሳይሆን አይቀርም ባይ ነኝ፡፡ ምነው ቢሉ!? ሕዝብ ውስጥ በነፃነት መንቀሳቀስና መዘዋወር የማይችል መሪ፣ የሕዝብን ትክክለኛ አስተታያየት ሊያውቅ አይችልም፡፡ የሕዝብን የልብ ትርታ በቅጡ ሊረዳ አይችልም፡፡ ስለዚህ ምንም ያህል አንደበተ ርቱዕ ቢሆን የሕዝብን ልብ ሊገዛ አይችልም፡፡…..በዚህ የተነሳ ይስታል፤ ይሳሳታል፡፡ በሥልጣኑ ርቀት የተነሳ ከብዙ ነገር “የተከለለ” ነውና፡፡ በተከለለ ሁኔታ የሚኖር ደግሞ ተወደደም ተጠላም እስረኛ ነው ብንል ሥህተት አይሆንም፡፡
የሆነ ሆኖ ይህንን ሁሉ የምዘበዝበው የአንድ ሀገር መሪ፤ ሐቀኛና እውነተኛ መሪ መሆን ከፈለገ ሥልጣኑ ካጎናፀፈው መንበር እና “ክልል” ወጣ ብሎ ሕዝቡ የሚለውን ማየትና ማዳመጥ አለበት ለማለት ነው፡- ልክ እንደ አፄ በካፋ፡፡
ለዚህ አባባሌ አስረጅ አድርጌ የማቀርበው የእኛኑ የኢትዮጵያውያን የታሪክ ሰነድ አገላብጬ ነው፡፡ እናም ከአፄ በካፋ ተግባር መሃል አንዷን ልምዘዝ፡፡ አፄ በካፋ በጎንደር ቤተመንግስት ዘውድ ጭነው ከነገሡ በርካታ የኢትዮጵያ ነገሥታት መሃል አንዱ ናቸው፡፡ (አቶ ብርሃኑ ድንቄ በ1941 ዓም “የኢትዮጵያ አጭር ታሪክ” በሚል ርዕስ ለሕፐመት ባበቁት መፅሐፍ አፄ በካፋ በጎንደር ቤተመንግስት ለ9 ዓመታት መንገሳቸውን ከትበዋል፡፡) በስልጣን ዘመናቸው በሕዝብ ዘንድ ተወዳጅ ንጉስ እንደነበሩም የታሪክ ሰነድ ያወሳል፡፡
ለማንኛውም አፄ በካፋ በስልጣን ዘመናቸው የሕዝባቸውን ስሜት በቀጥታ ለማወቅ ይፈፅሙት የነበረውን ተግባር አስደናቂነት ታሪክ ዘግቦታል፡፡ እኚህ ንጉስ አለባበሳቸውን በመቀያየር፤ መልካቸው ለወጥ በማድረግ ሕዝብ መሃል ተገኝተው ስለመንግስታቸው ትክክለኛ መረጃ ይሰበስባሉ፡፡ ባገኙት መረጃ ላይ ተመርኩዘው አመራራቸውን በመፈተሽና፤ ተገቢ እርምጃ በመውሰድ ….ወዘተ በታሪክ ይጠቀሳሉ፡፡ ይሕ ብቻ አይደለም፤ ሕዝብ መሃል ተገኝተው ራሳቸው ባሰባሰቡት መረጃ በሥልጣናቸው ላይ የተቃጣባቸውን አመፅ አክሽፈዋል፡- ይለናል ታሪክ፡፡
ማን ነበር ያመፀባቸው!?
ያመፀባቸው የገዛ ወንድማቸው ነው፡- አቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖት፡፡
አፄ በካፋ እንደወትሮአቸው የንግስና የክብር ልብሳቸውን ጥለው፤ እንደ ተራው ገበሬ ለብሰው ወደ ገበያ ሄዱ፡፡ አካሄዳቸው አንዳች ነገር ለመገበያየት አይደለም፡፡ “እህሳ!?” ለማለት ነው፡፡ “ስለ መንግስቴ ሕዝቡ ምን ይላል!?” ለማለት ነው፡፡ “በመንግስቴ ላይ ምን ታስቧል!?” ለማለት ነው፡፡ ወዘተ፡፡
እናም በገበያው መሃል ወደ አንዱ ሸምገል ያለ ሰው ጠጋ ብለው ስለንጉሡ (ስለራሳቸው)፣ ንጉሡ ሥለሚሰጠው ፍርድ፣ ስለአስተዳደር ዘይቤው ጠየቁት፡- ይለናል ታሪክ፡፡
“አንተ የማን ወገን ነህ!?” ሲል መልሶ ጠየቃቸው ሽማግሌው ሰውዬ፡፡
“ምን ማለትህ ነው !? አልገባኝም !- “ አሉ አፄ ባካፋ፡፡
“በቅርብ ቀን በአፄ በካፋና በአቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖት መሃከል ጦርነት ይነሳል እየተባለ የሚወራውን አልሰማህም እንዴ?” ሲል ጠየቃቸው ሰውየው፡፡
ይኼኔ አፄ በካፋ ፈጣን ምላሽ መጣላቸው፡፡ “አዎ ሰምቻለሁ” አሉ ሳያቅማሙ፡፡ ቀጠል አደረጉና እንዲህ አሉ፡- “በእኔና በአንተ መሃል ይቅር እንጂ እኔ የአቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖት ደጋፊ ነኝ፡፡ በአፃ በካፋ መንግስት የደረሰብኝን ግፍና መከራ ዘርዝሬ አልጨርሰውም፡፡ እንደውም አሁን የአቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖት ደጋፊዎች የሚገኙበትን ቦታ በመፈለግ ላይ ነኝ፡፡ ከእነሱ ጋር ተቀላቅዬ ይህንን ግፈኛ ሥርዓት ለመፋለም ቆርጫለሁ”
ሽማግሌው ምንም ጥርጣሬ አላደረበትም፡፡ የሚያውቀውን ነገር ሁሉ አንድ በአንድ ነገራቸው፡፡ አፄ ባካፋ የታሰበባቸውን ሁሉ እያሰቡ ወደ ቤተመንግስታቸው ተመለሱ፡፡
ከተመለሱ በኋላ የፈፀሙት ነገር ነው ታላቁ ቁምነገርና አስደናቂው ተግባራቸውን የሚገለጠው፡፡ እንዴት ቢሉ !? ሥልጣናቸውን ሊነቀንቅ ባለመው ወንድማቸው አቤቶ ቲክለኃይማኖት እና ተከታዮቹ ላይ ጦር ይዝመት አላሉም፡፡ እንደውም ተቃራኒውን ነው ያደረጉት፡፡ መረጃውን በሰበሰቡ ማግስት በቤተመንግስታቸው የእራት ግብዣ እንዲዘጋጅ ነው ያዘዙት፡፡ በዚህ የእራት ግብዣ ላይ እንዲታደሙ አስቀድመው የጋበዟቸው ሥልጣናቸው ላይ የሚዶልቱትን ወንድማቸውን አቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖትና ተከታዮቻቸው ን ነው፡፡
እርግጥ ነው በአፄ በካፋ የእራት ግብዣ ላይ አቤቶ ተክለኃይማኖት አልተገኙም፡፡ ፈርተው ሽሽት ገቡ፡- ብቻቸውን፡፡ ተከታዮቻቸው ግን………፡፡
አፄ በካፋ ሕዝብ መሃል በመገኘታቸው የሚነገርላቸው ሌላም ታሪክ አላቸው፡፡ “ ብርሃነ ሞገሳ የምትባለውን -በኋላ ሚስትና ንግሥት ያደረጓትን ቆንጆ ልጅ ያገኟት (ወደ ቀልድ ዞር ስናደርገው “የጠበሷት”) ተራ ሰው መስለው ባላገሩ መሃል ሲዘዋወሩ ነው፡፡….” ይሉናል አቶ ብርሃኑ ድንቄ “አልቦ ዘመድ” በተሰኘው መፅሐፋቸው፡፡
እናስ??!
እናማ ….ለማለት የፈለግኩት አንድ እና አንድ ነገር ነው፡፡ እሱም ጠ/ሚ/ር ኃይለማሪያም ደሳለኝ እውነተኛውን የሀገር መሪነት ተግባር ከታሪክ ይማሩ ነው፡፡ ከአፄ በካፋ ታሪክ ትምህርት ሊቀስሙ ይገባል ነው፡፡ ሀገር የሚመራው በቤተመንግስት ቅጥር ተከልሎ ሳይሆን ሕዝብ ውስጥ በመገኘት ነው ለማለት ነው፡፡ ሐገር የሚመራው የሕዝብን እውነተኛ የልብ ትርታ በማድመጥ ነው ለማለት ነው፡፡ የተጎናፀፉትን የሥልጣን ካባ ወለቅ አድርገው በሚመሩት ሕዝብ መሃል ቢመላለሱ ይጠቀማሉ እንጂ አይጎዱም ለማለት ነው፡፡ የአማካሪዎቻቸውን አጥር ጥሰው የሕዝብን ብሶት፣ ምሬትና መሻት ያድምጡ ለማለት ነው፡፡ ይህንን የማድረግ መብት የሚከለከለው እስረኛ ብቻ ነው፤ እርስዎ እስረኛ አይደሉምና የሚመሩትን ሕዝብ ኑሮ ዞር ዞር ብለው ይመልከቱ ለማለት ነው፡፡ ያኔ የአመራርዎን ብስለት እና ድቀት ለመለየት ዕድል ያገኛሉ ለማለት ነው፡፡ ያኔ ማሻሻል ያለብዎትን ለማሻሻል እና የተሻለ የአመራር ሚና ሊጫወቱ ይችላሉ ለማለት ነው፡፡ ወደ ሕዝብ ወርዶ የሕዝብን ብሶት ማዳመጥ ያስከብራል እንጂ አያሳፍርም ለማለት ነው፡፡ ሌላው ሌላም ማለት ይቻላል፤ ይኸው ይበቃል ብዬ ተውኩት እንጂ፡፡ መስማት ለሚፈልግ አንዲት ቃል በቂ ናትና፡፡
በመጨረሻ አንድ ነገር ብዬ ይህንን ፅሁፍ ልደምድም፡፡ አቶ ኃይለማሪያም ደሳለኝ ሆይ! በእስካሁኑ የጠ/ሚ/ርነት የሥልጣን ዘመንዎ በሕዝብ ላይ ታላቅ ተፅዕኖ በሚያሳድሩ ሀገራዊ ጉዳዮች ላይ ፤ እንዲሁም የሚከተሉት የአመራር ዘይቤን በተመለከተ የሚሰጧቸው አስተያየቶች አንዱም የሕዝብን መሻት ያገናዘበ አለመሆኑን የምነግርዎ በፍፁም ትህትና ነው፡፡ በተለይም ዋና ዋና የሚባሉ የዲሞክራሲ አምዶችን በተመለከተ፡፡ ሌላው ቀርቶ ሰላማዊ ሰልፍ የማድረግ መብትን በተመለከተ የወሰኑትንየ፡፡ ይህ ማለት ሕዝቡ ያሉበት ድረስ መጥቶ ብሶቱን እንዲያሰማ አልፈለጉም ማለት ነው፡- በእኔ እምነት፡፡ እንግዲያውስ እርስዎ ራስዎ ወደህዝቡ ይውረዱና የሕዝቡን ብሶትና መሻት ያድምጡ ስል የመክርዎ ካለ ምክንያት አይደለም፡፡ ሕዝብን መስማትዎ ባይጠቅምዎት እንኳ አይጎዳዎትምና፡፡
አበቃሁ!
I think this time the government is taking down himself by not seriously opposing saudi.
The opposition specially in diaspora are using every thing to politicise it and with the gov. help it working.
I am one of millions who are not happy with the gov. response on the treatment of our citizen in saudi.
The extremist diaspora who are been working day and night to see ethiopia fall and been on protest about abay dam or world bank to make ethiopia poor now become the one who love ethiopia.
If we really love ethiopia and ethiopians we all have to work hard and fight poverty and create job to our citizens then with money you get respect.
When you are poor no one will hear you even if you cry laud. specially when your gov. is quite as it did now.
Where is H/Mariam? is more than 100,000 ethiopians life is in danger and is he busy with other more important thing?
two contradicting things here i see. one the guy asking is the PM to hide himself and go to the public and listen what they say about him with out knowing him who he is.
So if he do that no one knows he did it or not unless he told us so. so he might did that already how would we know if he is doing that already?
so the advice doesn’t make sense
I am sorry, Nowadays It becomes relatively rare to read matured writings and the most funny thing is, Ethiopian Journalists and columnist like Woseneseged had no plan to improve. It is completely disheartening, what a society we are becoming with.
What can one ascribe this for other than mental incompetency.
I find it relatively odd why our PM has to do your ridiculous suggestions. Sir there is nothing opaque for H.E Hailemariamin Desalegne to understand our society, nor does he has to go out in the street of Addis Ababa or Adama for that matter…Don’t forget until last year, PM Hailemariam Desalegne was living together with people like you, he came from the society, he was living with the society and he is still living.
We have never seen, president Obama wondering in the street of Washington DC nor does any body suggested him to do so. In the presence of printed and electronic media and other good source of get information, why should a leader of a one’s country has to spent a good amount of his time, wondering ‘tela bete’ or football field to know what his people are thinking and feeling about him.
You were pervasively non-reasoned and you are theoretically wrong and empirically non-existence suggestions.
I am one million percent sure, This mambo-jumbo writing is set up for a defense of useless political parties..’Semayawi’, ‘Medirek’ and ‘Aidenet’….then we say it is only a good try…
Sir, there is no subject here, we are willing to engage, the legendary ‘Gondere leader’ you brought as example, has no significance in the contemporary Ethiopia. The answer to your non sense claim is emphatically no
Journalist? Journalist from where?
KKKKKK, this is how a joke article looks like.
If you are a journalist, do journalism work. If you are a politician (backward one doing politic without having a political science knowledge and natural gift) then be a politician. You cannot be both. This is how modern journalism school teaches and competent and qualified journalists in the 21-century are working.
This is not a journalism work. It is pure dirty and criminal political but from a very different era in the far distance behind. Even the person calling himself know what is he up to which is subjective, political, lies, misinformation, fiction, wishful thinking and distorting facts when he begins warning the readers(if he get one) to do or not to do rather respecting their right to take judgments based on their own mind. Because he know before he started that he is going to lie, misinform, dirty fiction and horror writing about the PM of a country no matter what he still on power and deserve some respect especially from his own citizens. There is no more respect than telling the truth based on facts and realities.
These are some the obstacles and weaknesses we are facing among us causing by individuals that have own agenda and don’t know how they should behave and do for the sake of the country and people in the long run.
This is nothing but Gossip benefits no one but intended to harm may be individuals and groups that would lead affecting the nations but they don’t care about the country as long as they get what they are looking for themselves.
Give me a break, boy. We have no more stomach for Gossip journalism mixing politics with subjective maters all together in order to produce feed poison the public that would affect the country but the small head criminals are thinking they would benefit from.
Or these backward little head don’t know what prison means?
Where was and is the PM yesterday, today and where is planning to go in the coming days and for what reasons?
He is the current African Union chairman. He is in Kuwait representing Ethiopia and Africa. He will be in Poland representing Ethiopia and Africa and continues doing the same thing.
Yet the small heads doing nothing good and positive but thinking and doing Always bad are saying he is in Prison. It is a curse having these kind individuals among us thinking they are all that while they are all bad and negative are.
We have been criticized his government especially some ministers, cabinet members and high officials because of they are not doing things the way they need to be done in terms of quality, quantity, time and the benefit of the nation like the Ethiopians issue in the wahabi Saudi, corruption, allowing private agencies to send to hell young Ethiopians in a human trafficking stile and other issues.
He is the head of the Government. The criminals and doing nothings are some ministers and way down other officials. But describing the PM position in Ethiopia as if he is in Prison is just a laughable joke only the damp and ignorant can think this way and write about it to share his stupid idea(his problem) with others.
Let’s the informed, reborn, wise, visionary and the likes Ethiopians come together and face our situations based on the truth and facts rather than taking sides and presenting the issues beyond the realities that would benefit no one but worsen the situation. You can tackle the problem and change the situation only when you face it based on the truth and facts. meaning when you understand it for real, not with fiction, wishful thinking and myths story as this so called article is if you call it that way but a garbage doesn’t deserve to be on awaraamba Times that is run by someone who is a practical fast learning and takes the right path in a way many many lost Ethiopians can learn from him and Ethiopia and Ethiopians can benefit as a result.
We can get to somewhere only when we are dealing with our situations by ourselves based on the truth and facts.
We are going to continue criticizing the government in a way to improve the situation not taking it down and put our nations in a great danger. We have done the same thing the past few days including saying the things that may not facts and the truth but we were in disbelieve and angry. Now we are moving on while solving the situation we all are facing together.
However, the responsible must be always punished according to the law, and PM is the head of the government and we are waiting from him to do so (including about the issues Ethiopians are facing in Saudi and other Gulf nations including the private agencies that are more than 400 most of them engaging with criminal activities as if there is no law and order in the country) when things are settled and we become calm and collected in order to do the right things other than being emotional and taking bad decisions that would have other negative/bad consequences.
But labeling the PM in prison as if he is a criminal and in jail doesn’t fit here. This individual need to check his brain if he has left something that is not damaged beyond repair which is sounding like that. It doesn’t make sense at all to anyone.
I don’t see anything related to the topic! In general it is noting…
tadya eko atse bekefa gebeya siwotu awage awage eyalu aydelem
I am bored with Amhara fable. Atse, nigus, etc. I am bored with all these boring stories which are fictitious for me. Please tolerate other nations and nationalities until u get Amara prime minister.
What a nonsense idiotic article that does not deserve to grace any media site.
what makes this article different?
The writer fairytale type comment is like their ESAT THE SO CALLED FUNNY WAZANA FEZAZA PRODUCER ABE TOKICHAW PRIGRAME. Nothing more than that, his advice seems nonesense ti me. Any country’s leader will not walk in the public without protection. I din’t know the messege this moron try to send and where he lives. In USA President Obama will not walk on the streets of Washington DC. like he used to when he was a senator. This is because, it will just take one creasy guy to put the country in disaster by killing him.
This guy try to quote Meles’s interview as his reference. When Meles said that he meant he feels like prisoner because he is not enjoying his life like ordinary people. HMD is the same, Mengistu was not walking around without his kilib body guards. What’s thethe point? It reminds me at one time Shaleka Admase was asking the same question.
አቶ ሃኢለማርያም ደሳለኝ የኢትዮጵያ የይስሙላ ጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴር እንደሆኑ እየታወቀ ይህንን ሁል ዝባዝንኬ ማውራት ለምን አስፈለገ? ለመሆኑ የቱ ይቀላል? ስለ ሆኑት ማውራት ወይንስ ስለ አልሆኑት ማውራት?
በርግጠኝነት ጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴር ሆነው ቢሆን ኑሮ የተዘረዘረውን ምክር ሁሉ በቅድሚያ ያለ መካሪ በስራ ላይ ባዋሉት ነበር:: በመጀመሪያ አልሆኑማ!አይደሉማ! ያልሆነን ነገር እንዲህ ቢሆን ኑሮ ብሎ መተረክ የፈጠራ ወሬ እኮ ነው! ተረት ተረት እኮ ነው! ምኞት እኮ ነው!
የይስሙላ ጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴር ስለሆኑ እንደ አፄ ባካፋ ስለ ራሳቸው ወሬ ለማዳመጥ ገበያ አልወጡም:: የይስሙላ ጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴር ባይሆኑ ኑሮ በህዝብ መሃል የታጨቀው ሰላይና ጆሮ ጠቢ በበቃ ነበር:: በመጀመሪያ ደረጃ ያ ሁሉ አልሆነማ!አይደለማ!
የዚህ ፅሁፉ አላማ እድሜ ልካችንን እንድንመኝ የታቀደ ከሆነ በግልጥ ይነገረን:: ከማወናበዱ እና ከማደናገሩ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ የሚጠቀመው አንዳች ነገር አይኖርም:: አይቶታላ! አውቆታላ! ተረድቶታላ!
የሆነውን እንደሆነ ያልሆነውን ደግሞ እንዳልሆነ ብቻ ይነገረን! ያኔ እንደ አፄው ወሬውን ሁሉ አምነን እንቀበላለን::
Trash it!!This is non sense. I regret reading this shit
Why so many of you reacted to this piece contrary to what the writer hoped to say. fes yalebet zelay aychelem” alu emama Berke…We all know he is a privileged prisoner who is avoiding his critics and his so called advisors are the one breathing for him. He needs to read this piece and listen to the ordinary people. This reminds me the Danish fairy tale about the emperor’s new cloth …Many years ago there lived an emperor who cared only about his clothes and about showing them off. One day he heard from two swindlers that they could make the finest suit of clothes from the most beautiful cloth. This cloth, they said, also had the special capability that it was invisible to anyone who was either stupid or not fit for his position.
Being a bit nervous about whether he himself would be able to see the cloth, the emperor first sent two of his trusted men to see it. Of course, neither would admit that they could not see the cloth and so praised it. All the townspeople had also heard of the cloth and were interested to learn how stupid their neighbors were.
The emperor then allowed himself to be dressed in the clothes for a procession through town, never admitting that he was too unfit and stupid to see what he was wearing. For he was afraid that the other people would think that he was stupid. Of course, all the townspeople wildly praised the magnificent clothes of the emperor, afraid to admit that they could not see them, until a small child said: “But he has nothing on”! This was whispered from person to person until everyone in the crowd was shouting that the emperor had nothing on. The emperor heard it and felt that they were correct, but held his head high and finished the procession.
I hope our Prime Minster would get closer and listen to its people. If not , his advisors would never tell him that he is naked… Whether he likes it or not, he is the leader of this big nation and as a leader he has to lead not be lead….Mr. Prime Minster , listen everything from the horse’s mouth.
ሙት ናፋቂ።
Oh i thought AWTs was shut when its editor he confessed he made mistake when he left his country and blamed the government. As far as i know, woyane like confessing and as far as dawit did that they have no problem they can take him again safe.
But i really start to doubt the real reason dawit left his country and why he back home now? I think what various medias said on him are more hold water than what he said about his two contrary decisions.
Mr. Wosen Seged,
I generally agree on what you said that Leaders should listen to people. However, in this internet age, our leaders can get better information from internet sites and the mass media than risking their life to collect information directly or using second hand (which may also be biased ) information of informants. I accepted at first peaceful change of leadership positively. All I thought was that the new leadership, after not more than a month of mourning, will embark on own leadership style. I expected the leadership to first outline a strategy on how to use the time until the next election. That is to mean:
– Putting forward what is intended to accomplish during the period of leadership; whether to give priority to bringing an understanding among the society and for a secured democratic system or by inclining towards “who cares for the dead fish except the fisher man” to intrinsically make his own cronies in turn benefited and thus to also plan to win the next election.
– Making the plan: on Major activities to be accomplished to achieve the intention, by dividing / allocating the times left properly, until the next election time. For instance, stabilizing the situation. How to stabilize? For this a detailed plan has to be worked out and when challenges are faced the plan can be modified accordingly. In implementing this plan I thought, for instance, that the support of those Western countries which directly or indirectly involved in the peaceful transition of leadership could be maintained to tame the internal influential men, provided agreements are reached with the countries and the influential international organizations on the strategy outlined.
– Looking for implementing forces; this may include planning on how to use the existing ones and the replacement of weak or irresponsible ones and what role the party members, the security and the military to play and how the opposition parties have to be treated for a constructive and beneficial future to the country’s political system.
Instead of this, what I saw was worshiping of the previous leadership for more than a year. At first I thought the intention as being to deceive those internal challengers as Derg did to the king. However, with no more than two or three months leadership period, the real confusion started with the necessity of three or one Deputy prime minister. The society was also made to remain frightened of the late leader, while even in his grave, to be able to lend some useful advises to the new leadership. Be that as it may, I think it is high time that both the leadership and its party and the opposition parties have to start planning for the next election with no more delay with a view to genuinely alleviate the polarization and the suffering of the society and also to establish a solid democratic state.
Bekele
በ21 ክፍለ ዛመን ለምን እንድ ታስበለሀህ ፡አዝናለሁ? we are now in 21st century but what you have presented is past history of Gonderian period which have no relevance to our current situation.again our prime mr is not as you have designed!!!!!!
plc use “are” instaede !!
ወረኛ ለምን ሥራ አትሰሩም?