Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia Colorfully Celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany – Timket (+Video)

by · January 19, 2014

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

4 Responses

  1. በለው! says:
    January 19, 2014 at 8:54 pm

    +++ለኦርቶዶክስ ተዋህዶ ክርስትና ዕምነት ተከታይ ኢትዮጵያውያን በሙሉ!በዓሉን ለማክበር የተገኛችሁ በቤታችሁ በኣሉን ያሰባችሁ!በሕመም አልጋ የያዛችሁ፤ በዱር በገደል በከተማ ሀገር ለማስጠበቅ ዘብ የቆማችሁ መከላከያ ሠራዊት! በውጭ ሀገር በስደት ሆናችሁ ኣቅም በፈቀደ ቀኑን አስባችሁ እና ከሀገር ከሕዝብ ከቤታችሁ ከባሕላችሁ መራቃችሁ ቅር የተሰኛችሁም ቢሆን እንኳን ለዚህ ደማቅ የጌታ ጥምቀተ በዓል አደረሳችሁ!!መንግስትና ዘመን ይፈራረቃል። ባህል ሃይማኖትና ቋንቋ ይወራረሳል…የተረከባችሁትን ባሕልና ሃይማኖት ለተተኪው ትውልድ ለሀገር መጠሪያ የረጅም ባለታሪክ ምስክርነትን ይዛችሁ በመቀጠላችሁ ምስጋናዬ ይድረሳችሁ!!…ቅድስት ሀገረ ኢትዮጵያ የተባረከች.. የተቀደሰች.. ለሁሉም ሕዝቦች የምትበቃ ድንቅና ውብ ሀገር እናት ናት! ከመላ ሕዝቦቿ ጋር ለዘለዓለም በሰላምና በፀጋ ትኑር መልካም በዓል ይሁንልን አሜን!በለው ከሀገረ ካናዳ+++++

    Reply
  2. JAAJAA says:
    January 25, 2014 at 11:21 pm

    PLEASE, DUMP THIS ORTHODOX FUNDAMENTALISM. THIS IS PRIMITIVE CONCEPT. THIS IS HOWEVER 21ST CENTURY TECHNOLOGY. DO NOT ABUSE CIVILIZATION. TAKE THIS BACKWARD CONCEPT TO DABTARAS AND GADAMS, CAVES. FUCK YOU!!!! NO GOVERNMENT ORCHESTRATES RELIGION EXCEPT ABYSSINIAN STUPIDS THIS TIMES.

    Reply
  3. WM says:
    December 27, 2016 at 11:49 pm

    Very silly to guess who you are, Jaajaa. The words you used are a mirror to know you. Did you say ‘primitive concept ‘? Which one is progressive or modern; yours? If you think you, let me borrow the phrase you used “Fuck you”. You see, how narrow minded you are! Believe or not, ISIS has no space here. This a land where Christianity and Muslim live together respecting each other.

    Reply
  4. endale abebe says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    jaajaa are you crazy i feel sory by your attittude in the 21 century b/c you are stupid and also you are ignorant

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Friday, January 20, 2017, 9:03 am