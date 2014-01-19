Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia Colorfully Celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany – Timket (+Video)
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia colorfully celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) throughout Ethiopia.
Timkat, a holiday falls on Tirr 11(January19) every year, is one of the greatest colorful festivals of Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia. The festival is observed in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s baptism in River Jordan. The celebration starts on the eve of the main festival. The eve is known as ’Ketera’
Every year, the Tabots of each church are carried out in procession to a river or pool of water where the next day’s celebration will take place. A special tent is set up where each Tabot rests as members of the church choirs chant hymns that accompanied by a special dance of priests with their prayer sticks and sistera, the beating of drums, ringing of bells, and blowing of trumpets.
Timket festival is remarkable for the presence of large number of Orthodox Christians throughout Ethiopia.
+++ለኦርቶዶክስ ተዋህዶ ክርስትና ዕምነት ተከታይ ኢትዮጵያውያን በሙሉ!በዓሉን ለማክበር የተገኛችሁ በቤታችሁ በኣሉን ያሰባችሁ!በሕመም አልጋ የያዛችሁ፤ በዱር በገደል በከተማ ሀገር ለማስጠበቅ ዘብ የቆማችሁ መከላከያ ሠራዊት! በውጭ ሀገር በስደት ሆናችሁ ኣቅም በፈቀደ ቀኑን አስባችሁ እና ከሀገር ከሕዝብ ከቤታችሁ ከባሕላችሁ መራቃችሁ ቅር የተሰኛችሁም ቢሆን እንኳን ለዚህ ደማቅ የጌታ ጥምቀተ በዓል አደረሳችሁ!!መንግስትና ዘመን ይፈራረቃል። ባህል ሃይማኖትና ቋንቋ ይወራረሳል…የተረከባችሁትን ባሕልና ሃይማኖት ለተተኪው ትውልድ ለሀገር መጠሪያ የረጅም ባለታሪክ ምስክርነትን ይዛችሁ በመቀጠላችሁ ምስጋናዬ ይድረሳችሁ!!…ቅድስት ሀገረ ኢትዮጵያ የተባረከች.. የተቀደሰች.. ለሁሉም ሕዝቦች የምትበቃ ድንቅና ውብ ሀገር እናት ናት! ከመላ ሕዝቦቿ ጋር ለዘለዓለም በሰላምና በፀጋ ትኑር መልካም በዓል ይሁንልን አሜን!በለው ከሀገረ ካናዳ+++++
