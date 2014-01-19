Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia Colorfully Celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany – Timket (+Video)

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia colorfully celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) throughout Ethiopia.

Timkat, a holiday falls on Tirr 11(January19) every year, is one of the greatest colorful festivals of Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia. The festival is observed in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s baptism in River Jordan. The celebration starts on the eve of the main festival. The eve is known as ’Ketera’

Every year, the Tabots of each church are carried out in procession to a river or pool of water where the next day’s celebration will take place. A special tent is set up where each Tabot rests as members of the church choirs chant hymns that accompanied by a special dance of priests with their prayer sticks and sistera, the beating of drums, ringing of bells, and blowing of trumpets.

Timket festival is remarkable for the presence of large number of Orthodox Christians throughout Ethiopia.