Ethiopia to list homosexuality as ‘non-pardonable’ crime
(The Washington Times) Lawmakers in Ethiopia are about to pass a law that lists homosexuality as a crime for which there is no forgiveness — a stipulation that would have dramatic impact on those seeking amnesty or pardon.
Specifically, the new rule would list homosexuality as a “non-pardonable” offense under the country’s amnesty law, The Associated Press reported.
The nation already has strict same-sex prohibitions. Those found guilty of engaging in sex acts with others of the same gender can be sentenced up to 15 years in prison. Those who engage in same-sex acts and infect another with HIV can be imprisoned up to 25 years, AP reported. Read more
Is promoting this issue really relevant for you Dawit? I think we have many issues that need the intervention of media outlets like your one. Please focus on issues that really reflect Ethiopian problems and achievements.
tplf always try to divert people attention,the law is already pass, why we need to march?because tplf is shiting on their pants because of andent protest,they call another protest.the faggots around the world is watching,this faggots got a big voice around the world,they will touch ethiopian ass with cutting aid.any way tplf are good at on bending over to west for money.if some one bend over to any one that is their choice.
VERY GOOD MOVE. WE ARE CHRISTIANS WE DONT WANT THIS INSANITY. WE ARE MUSLIMS WE DONT WANT THIS TRASH. LET US LIVE HOMOSEXUALITY TO THE SO CALLED DEVELOPED NATIONS. WE ARE WELL THE WAY WE WERE BEFORE. NO MORE HOMOSEXUALITY IN ETHIOPIA
I support the law to pass. That is because the Holy scriptures say that only righteousness exalts a nation but sin brings reproach. I don’t want my country to suffer reproch anymore.
Homosextuality is the worest sin of all sins that the devil uses it to stop reproduction & the coming of mighty God fearing generations. I hate it with passion & it is the most digusting thing even to think about.
Good job Ethiopian law makers! Homosexuality is the most destructive to the human society , spiritually & socially! It would have been better if it was a death penalty!
Good job Ethiopia!
It is good news. why go for homosexsuality? it is against Ethiopian culture. None of the major Ethiopian religions also allow such stupidity. Homosexuality is also against nature. Even most living things (animals and plants) respect this law of nature.
HOMO could be “good” for those westerners and also their colonies like Ar-tera or ASSmera hamoASSien.
According to the 2007 Pew Global Attitudes Project, 97 percent (3 percent may be Diaspora) of Ethiopia residents believe that homosexuality is a way of life that society should not accept, which was the second-highest rate of non-acceptance in the 45 countries surveyed exceeded only by Mali.
The western embassies have asked the Ethiopian government to legalize the same sex marriage and warned their governments to halt any financial development aid to Ethiopia unless the gay marriage is legalized in Ethiopia. Ethiopia can be poor but not poor in culture and human moral. We are in disciplined society and the land of religion.
Ethiopia is at war on gays. “Ethiopia shall soon stretch out her hands unto God” not to see the same-sex marriage in Ethiopia. This is the common hate which shared by all Ethiopian Muslims, Christians and all 80+ tribe, I am sure that no one in Ethiopian soil could make a statement in public by saying openly “I’m gay” he/she will get the consequence .
Under Article 629 and 630 of the Criminal Code of Ethiopia the punishment up to 15 years is not enough, it is better to bury them alive.
Those Diasporas who are living in the countries of legally recognized the same-sex marriage: …, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States, …, stand alongside of the Ethiopian people and government on anti-gay and this is evil and animalism character.
Dear my compatriots, whatever you do under the bedroom either for the sake of love or money are none of my business, but don’t sermonize the Ethiopian Peoples by saying LGBT is natural. It is a complete nonsense, animalism, stupidity and immoral behavior.
The U.S. Department of State’s 2011 Human Rights Report found that,
“There were some reports of violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals; however, reporting was limited due to fears of retribution, discrimination, or stigmatization. Persons did not identify themselves as LGBT persons due to severe societal stigma and the illegality of consensual same-sex sexual activity…”
Human Rights watch has repeatedly been accusing the Ethiopian government until it legalizes their devil part in this religious and ethical state.
“Ethiopia shall soon stretch out her hands unto God” not to see the same-sex marriage in Ethiopia.
Long live Ethiopia!
First, Ethiopia is not a theocracy! Second, Albeit a minority (I knew of 3 cases growing up in finfine, and assuming I interfaced with 10000 people, my numbers are 0.03 percent) the desire for pleasure through sodomy exists. As such, the government has the RESPONSIBLITY to adress the rights to pleasure of this minority group shall there be a bill sent to parliament to shift the norms of society and accommodate this act of pleasure through sodomy. So too, the Christian bible doesn’t denie of the existence of this desire. It actually states that, God himself allows (though in its negative connotation) such to befall on certain individuals. As “sin”, the bible doesn’t differentiate between sodomy, fornication or adultery. so if “sexual sin” becomes illegal in its strictest theocratical sense, then MPs themselves will be in trouble. So please save us from the biblical justification.
The question is more so of a major shift in perception, on behalf of a tiny minority, for acts of pleasure that society deems contrary to its norms, however those norms are formed. To the governing party, it would be a case where it has to judge if attempt to shift the norm or uphold the existing norm serves the constitution/country best. If minor adjustments to the law such as lifting the 15 year term, then the society’s outlook has to be changed, and not through outlandish NGO media campaign, which will definately backfire, but through a slow one-on-one/community based activity through the nine killil’s and eighty languages and draw a consensus. Of course as all things of slow protracted campaigns will have direct and opportunity costs. costs in 10 billions that come out of the development endevors towards sanctioning of pleasure that the global elite/ degenerates want to see, and perhaps use as a template than the moronic highminded approach used in Uganda.
According to your statement, Cannibalism should allow because some people like it?
thanks to the government of ethiopia for taking this action this will help prevent HIV and other social problems. Homo sexuality is a tool for the west to destroy africa.. there fore we Africans need to prohibit any such act
Kebraraw = Mehayimu !!!
So you believe HIV is a disease caused by homosexuals? And you believe also that homosoxuality is a preference of Western people only?
What a moron…
yes that is right, but the sad thing is suck ignorant people like won’t understand it till they die of it. demo mehaym tilake yemahaymoch aleka ante rask eyale. wisha kith ltarabet enji litbedabet endaltefetere atakm ende??? yhn meseretawi ye tefetro hig yalawek mehaym ante na meselochn bcha nachu
This was a bad move. Homosexuality was already deemed a criminal offense, by promulgating it as a non pardonable offense all it did was attract world wide attention especially from western nations who have transitioned to becoming forceful advocate of homosexual rights. This will lead to western nations using their Aid as a leverage against African countries that do not want to promote homosexuality. We are not Russia, we do not posses some 8000 intercontinental nuclear missiles or supply Europe 1/3 of all their energy needs. Our government should have been low about its proclamation.
There is nothing called western governments. There are only administrations. There is really no “AID”. The world absorbes dollar created inflation and through “AID” the dollar helps out ones most affected by the dollar-oil peg. The common understanding is that it is not to be used to sell social agenda. Some administrations understand this more than others but in the end, since the arrangement is already a give-and-take, one that actually is set to favor the dollar, there is really not much to withold! Don’t give the embassies more power than they have. Perhaps this law is necessitated for the the executive to exhonerate itself from the constant pestering of 2nd term leftist extremists who act as if they themselves are the governers of the “west”.
The implementation of this “law” and the level of support by the people shows:
1. how low our understanding of science is: Homosexuality – is it natural or not. Scientists say homosexuality is natural, religious fanatics claim it is disease or some form of “Western culture.”
2. how low our understanding of human rights is. If it is natural then we have no control over it.If one can not control his/her homosexual feelings, then how can it be fair to punish him/her for something he/she has no control over? In short, should it not be part of human rights?
3. how fake the opposition group is. The Ethiopian opposition at home and in diaspora bullshits about human rights and democracy every single day of the year. But not a single media (including Awramba Times) is openly opposing this stupid law. If you oppose the so called Charities and Societies (CSO)law, which is mainly about foreign NGO’s, then how can you not oppose this law which is going to affect (gay & lesbian) Ethiopian citizens?
Here pops up one faggot. lol. For us the real men, it took us millions of years to walk upright with two feet. If Mr. AleQa Biru you and people like you want to be tetrapods(clearly for a doggy style karmasutra), it is your right. But, stay away from children!!! The day you even come close to them, we will shoot you just for fun. Children are precious unlike faggots who are good for nothing. Pedophile and homosexuality go together.
Gebez gibizu…
It is not ignorant people like you who can protect children from pedophiles or other forms of abuse. If you don’t understand the difference between homosexuals and pedos, then I rest my case.
@AleQa Biru
I think your name indicates that one of the best Christian name unless it is conjured name; if my assumption is true most certainly you were brought up and educated according to the best traditions of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. The title Aleqa (“Master”, also transliterated Alaqa) is used in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. It is used as the title of a chief priest, the head of a monastery, as well as being an honorific for a highly educated member of the church, especially in the case of dabtaras. If I am not deceived due to your name, you know holy bible and the dogma of Orthodox Tewahedo Church better than me.
Do you think that homosexual is natural and human right? Is it biblical? Please don’t preach this. It is completely animalism. Even some animals know better.
በፁዕ ብእሲ ዘኢሖረ በምክረ ረሲዓን፣
ወዘኢቆመ ዉስተ ፍኖተ ኃጥአን፣
ወዘኢነበረ ዉስተ መንበረ መስተሳልቃን፣
ዘዳእሙ ሕገ እግዚአብሔር ሥምረቱ፣
ወዘሕጎ ያነብብ መዓልት ወሌሊተ፡፡
I am ashamed and disappointed by reading your stupid article, the western are trying to spread their devil part in Ethiopia; you can practice your animalism and immoral character wherever you exercised; if you are in Ethiopia and dare enough, please tell me your house so that I can do the most lawful thing I have never ever done in my life – leash you with rope and burn you alive or bury you alive without any hesitation.
Mamush,
As you suspected I grew up Orthodox but that is not the point. I do not mind if the church/mosque disapprove and denounce homosexuals as it is written in the holy books. According to the holy bible, homosexuality is forbidden by God; and those who practice it will be punished by God – not by man. Because it is written “Only God can judge.”
As a society we can make laws defining what our relationship should be between us. For example, no one wishes to be killed by anyone else; so we agreed that killing is punishable and so on. But we should not make laws to define what individuals should feel and think. This is exactly this law under discussion trying to do and that’s why I am against it. If you support this law, you automatically support that the government is the executioner/police of God. This is farce because, government itself abuses God’s laws more than anybody else by unlawfully killing, jailing and repressing citizens.
Hi AleQa biru,
our “scientist” and “analyst”.
Can you define the word NATURAL?
You said we have no control over homosexuality. do not fool your self. our emotions are lead by our minds. if your mind can think this is a bad act,you could not go for homo while you can satisify your needs with opposite sex.
Let me ask you one thing. If all human beings go for homosexuality, what would be the fate of the world and the human race? can generations continue?
Please be aware of your destractive mind?
Ethiopians (both christians and muslims) are against homosexuality. period! you can not realize this at least in your age.
jgna,
Clearly you do not know the difference between Human Rights and Democracy.
Democracy when you decide by majority. On the other hands, human rights cannot be decided by majority. If you have at least 2 friends, they can kill you by a democratic vote (2 votes to kill, 1 vote to survive). That’s why we speak of democracy and human rights. To have a healthy society we need both: democracy and human rights.
You don’t need science to determine if there is a desire. In the same token science can’t determine if a desire is normal or not. Society determines what normal desires are for its own setting. Curtailing desires is what a large percent of the laws of the countries do. In Saudi it is unlawful to drink. Prostitution and drugs are iillegal in most countries regardless of desire. So your argument of connecting desire to human rights doesn’t hold water.
What you want is for society to adjust its norms to accommodate Sodomy, a pleasurable desire of yours as its own. You want the government to stop all its developmental activity and go into a massive campagin, work in nine regions, eighty languages and lobby on your pleasureable desires behalf? How about the opportunity cost of the 99.8 percent of the population sitting and listening to this pleasurable desire marketing of sodomy? A shift in perception is at least 5billion dollars and 5 years, that is if thengovernment is even willing to accomodate such an idea without itself being toppled.
Tn.,
You are right about the fact that science cannot define what is normal. I did not claim that neither. Science can only tell you what is natural. Society decides what is normal/acceptable. But members of the United Nations (including Ethiopia) agreed to accept/tolerate all natural behaviors of mankind as described in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. See Article 13-2 of the Ethiopian Constitution. Then read Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
It maybe forbidden to drink in Savage Arabia (excuse me Saudi Arabia) but people do drink and drink heavily. Just ask one of the Ethiopians who used to work in Saudi or similar countries. But unlike homosexuality, I believe drinking alcohol can be controlled. That’s why drinking alcohol is not a human right.
@aleqa.
I was using “normal” and “natural” interchangeably. I guess I see the significance especially when applied in the legal context. If “natural”‘is to mean “born with”, I will agree partially because some have the traits from childhood. Conversely, what we are experiencing in America is married people (men Turing gay and women Turing to lesbians overnight), indicating that it is just as much an acquired trait.
(I don’t like the term LGBT because there is a willfull sociophatic trait about the so called bi-sexual that needs to be differentiated from the gay and lesbian groups).
…
If “natural”‘is to mean irreversible, I will have to disagree becAuse I have heard of many who have turned it around. I have met one who wrote a book about her experience. She also mentioned that it was so hard and that the rate was too low that many have opted to accept it as an irreversible part of life.
Tn.,
They have a term for “People turning gay/lesbian overnight.” It is called “coming out from the closet” or in short “coming out.” Meaning that they were gay/lesbian all the time but they obviously were afraid/ashamed to tell it to anyone including their family. Even in the US and Europe, it is only recently (since 30 years or so) homosexuality “accepted.”
I happen to have about 3 gay/lesbian colleagues and they were open enough to tell me their story. 2 of them are in their 50s now and they came out after going through heterosexual relationships. One of them is young (early 30s) and it was easier for him to come out at early on. Even for the young generation in the West, it is not that easy/comfortable to tell about their sexuality. For example, I did not know for many years working together that one of my colleagues was gay (the one I mentioned above as young). we realized one day when he showed up with his boyfriend at team event organized by our employer. It was funny how found out. One colleague asked “Is this your brother?” but the reply was “No, his my boyfriend.”
Just like that ha! Coming out! Do you even hear yourself arguing form a ruthlessly selfish position? My take is 45 years for the bisexual married sychophath who is caught in the act because this goes beyond the proverbial ” what two people do in their own bedroom”. If it has been a known case before marriage then the person should not have married. As it is in most cases, it is an acquired after marriage and as such a person has utter contempt for any institution.
45 years for the edy longs of the world.
you little stupid fag, if homosecually was natural you would be homo since your child hood but gues what you became fag after celebrating your 25th and yet you call it natural fagot, let me be clear with you wether the gov. prohebit it or not we will keep killing you fags where ever you are even those here in us if i found them i will not retreat from prosecuting them with my moral law. death to fags
Denbaraw (I mean Kebraraw),
Killing is forbidden by God. So when you kill “fags”, you will commit sin (religiously) and crime (society law). I advice you to go to school and learn something. I sense that you lack quiet some basic knowledge.
AleQa Biru
Are you telling us from your personal experience? or from brainwashed perspective?
Ahyawn fret dawilawen. EPRDF’s appeasement to GLBT fashioned amharism, at the cost of the proper voices in the regions via a parallel party is seriously being questioned. Most in the periphery including Tigray are not seeing “transformation” while the heads of EPRDF are living it up at unheard proportion. What is worse for EPRDF is it’s owngoing love affair with exhibitionist 4th/5th level parties as side kicks of election is seen as a way of avoidance of the REAL democratic process and playing Russian-roulette on the peoples right to self-rule.
Amharism, wirh a carbon copy strategy of the GLBT movement needs to be curtailed by law to become the least denominator commensurate the GLBT numbers in Ethiopia. We are tired of the coming out parties/marches/exhibitionism of amharism every five years, wiliest its contrary nature toEthiopia: thus never winning but throwing obnoxious tirade after tirade. Amharism is only good at giving EPRDF, a machismo by comparison. I guess, it’s corruption needs it.
Hulay si Amhara sitaweru tinish ayidebrachihum ere yasitelal ebakichihu bemesertewi gudayi lati tekerakeru…..
yasazinal
This is if anything against Ethiopia’s own Constitution, commonly called the Meles document, and if passed and ratified by the EPRDF rubber stump Parliament, it is a huge blow to Ethiopia’s image and the country’s relations with the West which values the rights of everyone regardless of their sex, creed, race, ethnicity, religion, ideology or sexual orientation. It is absurd that the regime is trying to score political points by turning its back on minorities and relegating those whose beliefs and ideas deviate from the usual premise within the court of public approval to the extreme periphery of extinction. It is quite bizarre that too many politicians, not just in Ethiopia but globally, make quite extravagant and reckless promises to attract votes and win public trust, but this is so risky because the future doesn’t always evolve based on our fondest hopes and best predictions. It is surprising that not many politicians understand that trust as a political concept is multi-layered.. At one layer, no one trusts politicians, just as no one trusts prostitutes, and politicians are obliged from time to time to conceal the full truth, to bend it at will and even distort it, where the interests of the bigger strategic goal demands it to be done. I am not a fan of homosexuality but seeing the EPRDF rubber stump parliament pass a draconian legislation to make homosexuality a capital offence is parallel to the Nazis inference that Jews deserved to be exterminated from the face of the earth because they crucified Jesus Christ. No one including the West, wants homosexuality to be a way of life within their societies but democracy requires that the State accepts and accommodates anyone, even if they harbor ideas or beliefs quite the opposite of majority view—and in my very opinion it was high time that we in the West see at a certain level down beneath the surface, there was some alliance taking shape between rogue States opposed to democracy and human freedom and EPRDF ruled Ethiopia and halt any non essential AID to that country as citizens in the West are strictly against spending our tax dollars on funding extremism.
በባለፈው ወረ እትሙ ኒውስዊክ የተባው መጽሄት ስለ ኢትዬጵያውያን ስለ ጌ ያላቸውን ምልከታ እና ሊያወጡ ስላሰቡት ህግ እንዲሁም ይሄንን ምብት ብለው ስለሚጠሩት በዚህ “በሽታ” ስልተጠቁ ሰዎች ሰፋ ያለ ዘገባ አውጥቶ ነበር እባክህ ዳዊት አይተሀው ከሆነ በጥሩ ሁኔታ ተርጉመህ ብታቀርበው መረዳት ለማንችለው ለኛ ይጠቅማል ብየ አምናለሁ ሊወጣ ያለው ህግ በርግጥ የሚወጣ ከሆነ ወያኔ ካወጣቸው ህጎች ሁሉ የሚልቅ ህግ ነው እደግፋለሁ
Hey you supporters of the GERD Dam, i have a simple question for you.
Just like we are reducing the Blue Nile water flow towards Egypt by constructing a dam, would Ethiopians be OK if countries south to Ethiopia found a way to stop the flow of humid air from the south that brings rain to Ethiopian plateaus in which almost 80% of the population depend on rain based agriculture ?
we are fine with that MR. name less but using “yared” to hide identity. go a head and block what ever you want to block if you have ante ashebari ena gay and nachu yager telat slezih hulachum band lay enatefachu alen
Keep your nonesense away from here. We are discussing about a rule prohibiting homo.
Are you telling me not to drink water that originates in my house?
Homosexuality was never legal until Melelas Zenawi got to power. Melelas Zenawi’s adminstration gave homosexuality a blind eye because many in the adminstration and famous investors were engaging in homosexuality acts. When the Addis Ababa Commercial College student council confronted city officials in the 1990’s the officials replied there is noway to proove if anyone engages in homosexuality act that’s why the law was not enforced while the truth is the officials were bribed by billionaires and powerful politcians to look the other way while starving college students were being pimped by their educators into self degrading acts , khat chewing , drinking and homosexuality.It is true any entity can have hard time proof anyone engages in homosexual act without having reliable undercover agents willing to take the task, even with undercover agents the courts will need some kind of scientific proof.Ethiopia have lame scientific forensic labs to come up with proofs. Unless the Meles Zenawi foundation delivers a modern crime investigation lab as it promised Ethiopia will continue being a country with citizens above the law or need to send evidences to foreign countries to be processed.
Leave Meles Alone, do not try to blame him for every evil in this world just because you do not like him. He stood for what he believe, accomplish what he want and is gone may he R.I.P. Now for your own sake let it go. Homosexually was there since the beginning.
it makes senese!በአሜሪካ ድምፅ(VOA)አንድ የአዲስ አባባ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ተማሪ አሁን አሜሪካ የሚገኝ የሰጠውን ቃለ መጠይቅ አድምጡ!ይህ ከተፈጥሮ የመጣ ሳይሆን ተኮረጀ ባህል(ፋሽን) እንደሆነ ያስታውቃል…ምን አልባት ወንዶች በአናሳ ወንድ ኦርሞን ሊፈጠሩ ይችላሉ ያ ማለት ግን…በቀጥታ ቁች ብለው መሽናትና…ሚስት መሆን ያምራቸዋል ማለት አደለም! አይ የዩኒቨርስቲ ምሩቅ!? እንደተማረውና በቂጡ እድገት ሲያስመዘግብ የሚከተለውን አዋጅ ያስነግራል ” በአስገዳጅ ሕግ የግለሰቦችን ፍላጎት ማስቆም አይቻልም፣ ይበልጡንም በሀገር ላይ ጥፋት ለማድረስ ተነሳሽ ያደርጋቸዋል” ለምሳሌም ይላል “እራሳችንን እናጠፋለን ኤች. አይ. ቪ. በህብረተሰቡ እናባዛለን፣ ሌሎችም በዚህ ወጥመድ እንዲገቡ ግፊት እናደርጋለን..አስፈላጊም ከሆነ በሀገር ላይ ጫና መፍጠር(ሕፃናትን ማባለግ፣ በጉዲፋቻ፣ ወይንም በሃይማኖት በኤን.ጂ.ኦ አማካኝነት ሁሉ ሰርጎ በመግባት ትውልዱን ማታራመስ ወይንም በሀገር ላይ ሊደረግ የሚገባቸውን ተፅዕኖ በውጭው ኀይል ጫና እናስደርጋለን የገንዘብ፣ የምግብ፣ የጤና፣ የትምህርት፣ እርዳታ ሁሉ የሚቋረጡበትን መንገድ ፈጥሮ የዚህ ተጠቃሚ የሚሆኑት ይህንን አራማጅ አካላትና ደጋፊ ቡድን ብቻ ተጠቃሚ እንዲሆኑ ያደረጋል ማለት ነው። (የፆታ ሃረካት)(የፆታ አኬልዳማ)ሽብር!!! ኢትዮጵያ ከኡጋንዳ አታንስም ከ፴፰ የአፍሪካ መሪዎች ያነሰ (የዘቀጠ)የነጭ ተገዥና ለምግብ ሕዝቧን አትሸጥም!ሀገሪቱ ሕጎቿን፣ ባህልና ሃይማኖቶቿን ሁሉ ከሕዝቧ ሰላምና ጤና ጋር ይዛ ለዘለዓለም ትኖራለች ያልተመቸው በመንቀሳቀስና በመዘወዘወር መብቱ ተተቅሞ ወደሚፈቅዱና ባህላቸው ወደሆኑ ሀገሮች አስነካው በለው!:አባይ እንገድብ ሀገር ሉዓላዊነት እናስጠብቅ ወይስ ቂጥ!?አልበዛም? አለቃ ቂጥ ብሩ ተወን አቦ…
Homosexuality is a sin according the bible, so until recently it was in the closet, but now thanks to politicians who do anything for a vote and the media who can promote anything for profit it is considered a right well whatever the homo want to do in private is upto them but trying to impose it or forcing society to accept it as normal human right is I think going to far, I think this is some kind of mental disorder. I like Clinton’s policy “do not ask do not tell” that means keep it to yourself. So please do not promote this subject in here Ethiopia have many other priorities.
@AleQa Biru and Tn. et al the gay rights advocates
Sodom and Gomorrah were cities mentioned in the Book of Genesis and throughout the Hebrew Bible, the New Testament and in deuterocanonical sources, as well as the Qur’an.
Divine judgment by God was then passed upon Sodom and Gomorrah and two neighboring cities, which were completely consumed by fire and brimstone. Neighboring Zoar (Bela) was the only city to be spared. In Abrahamic religions, Sodom and Gomorrah have become synonymous with impenitent sin, and their fall with a proverbial manifestation of divine retribution.
Sodom and Gomorrah have been used as metaphors for vice and homosexuality viewed as a deviation. The story has therefore given rise to words in several languages, including the English word sodomy, used in sodomy laws to describe a sexual “crime against nature” consisting of anal or oral sex, either homosexual or heterosexual, or sexual activity between a person and a non-human animal (bestiality). Some Islamic societies incorporate punishments associated with Sodom and Gomorrah into Sharia law.
In the Christian reference to “going after strange flesh” is understood in different ways to include something akin to bestiality, having illicit sex with strangers, having sex with angels, but most often God’s destruction of the populations of the four cities is interpreted to mean homosexual (same-sex) relations.
The Quran contains seven references to “the people of Lut”, the biblical Lot, but meaning the residents of Sodom and Gomorrah (references 7:80–84, 11:77–83, 21:74, 22:43, 26:165–175, 27:56–59, and 29:27–33), and their destruction by Allah is associated explicitly with their sexual practices.
It is normal practice to have opposite sex relationship from boy/girl friend up marriage in Ethiopia. But in …Canada, America, Europe… where you are living, the same-sex couples are legalized. I am sure that you are living with your gay marriage; therefore, I advise you to practice your animalism in the country where you trained. (“…አፍ መክፈትና የመናገር ነፃነት፣ ቂጥ መክፈትን አይጨምርም…”) ለካ በግብረ-ሶዶም አገሮች አፍና ቂጥ እኩል አገልግሎት አለቸዉ ብላችሁ አንተና የአንተ ወዳጆች ነግራቹናል በሕግም እንዳጸደቃቹ፡፡your political camouflage is removed upon your request; your devil agenda is unveiled to public; you are caught red-handed; your problem is not politics, you are trying to spread your devil part in Ethiopia; you are a pretender and gay marriage agenda promoter.
You are gay rights advocates as of Michael Hendricks and Rene Leboeuf are Canadian gay rights advocates, known for their advocacy of same-sex marriage in Canada. They were the first same-sex couple to be legally married in Quebec.
You said “homosexuality is human right” but the President of United for Life and influential activist organized a national conference in 2013 attended by politicians and religious leaders. He promotes the opinion that homosexuality is not a human rights issue but rather the result of a “deep psychological problem”, often caused by abuse or some form of “social crisis”.
The AIDS Resource Center in Addis Ababa reported that the majority of self-identified gay and lesbian callers, the majority of whom were male, requested assistance in changing their behavior …. Many gay men reported “anxiety, confusion, identity crises, depression, self-ostracism, religious conflict, and suicide attempts”.
Long live Ethiopia! The religious and the ethical state.
Tn. As a gay rights advocate?lol. If I am advocating anything it is a uniform penalty for all sexual sins including adultery and fornication. 15 years for all. If the bible, according to Romans ch. 1 & 2 doesn’t differentiate, why should the theocratic sexual law of Ethiopia differentiate?
As you honestly stated the specific sextual terminology of “sodomy” was implemented after the fact. However, the city was distroyed for its wickedness among which was adultery and fornication; idolatry etc. You can’t attribute the distuction of the city to one specific sexual act just because society opted to name certain sexual acts after a distorted city.
I agree with you that homosexuals are a severly tormented group who have been stuck with a strong desire but have no where to turn to except to indulge in it yet sinking deeper and deeper. I have seen testimonies of people who have walked out of the lifestyle and have met a woman who wrote a book about her experience. Along with it, she overcame many addiction but says the lesbian bug was the hardest to overcome.
Mammush,
There was no point referring to the Bible and Qoran verses to prove that homosexuals are not accepted by those religions. Because we all know that Christianity and Islam forbid homosexuality. But as far as I know both religions DO NOT give man/government the authority to punish those who make sin. Religions teach you that you will go to hell as a punishment and they warn you to be follow God’s rules. Man has no mandate to punish another man for religious wrong-doing – that is my point.
By the way, you are mixing two separate issues regarding homosexuality: 1) Their right to be who they are and 2) The right for gay marriage. In Ethiopia both are forbidden by law. Some Western countries recognize the first one but not the second one. There are a few Western countries who recognize both rights. So be specific when you discuss these issues.
@AleQa Biru and Tn. et al the gay rights advocates
Increasing political and religious advocacy for homosexuality has prompted us to restate our position on this critical issue. We believe that all matters of faith and conduct must be evaluated on the basis of Holy Scripture, which is our infallible guide (2 Timothy 3:16,17). Since the Bible does speak on the subject of homosexuality, it is imperative that the Church correctly understands and articulates the truth on this important contemporary issue.
This reaffirmation of truth has become all the more urgent because writers sympathetic to the homosexual community have advanced revisionist interpretations of relevant biblical texts that are based upon biased exegesis and mistranslation. In effect, they seek to set aside almost 2,000 years of Christian biblical interpretation and ethical teachings. We believe these efforts are reflective of the conditions described in 2 Timothy 4:3, “For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.”
It should be noted at the outset that there is absolutely no affirmation of homosexual activity found anywhere in Scripture. Rather, the consistent sexual ideal in the Bible is chastity for those outside a monogamous heterosexual marriage and fidelity for those inside such a marriage. There is also abundant evidence that homosexual behavior, along with illicit heterosexual behavior, is immoral and comes under the judgment of God.
We believe, in the light of biblical revelation, that the growing cultural acceptance of homosexual identity and behavior, male and female, is symptomatic of a broader spiritual disorder that threatens the family, the government, and the church.
Historically, homosexuality often has been defined as an emotional (psychological) or organic (physiological) problem. In recent years, some have lobbied mental health organizations to have homosexuality removed from the list of classified diagnostic pathologies, and many have come to see it as nothing more than a morally neutral personal preference or a naturally occurring aspect of human biological diversity. In making moral judgments, we must remember scriptural warnings against depending on our own reasoning or even personal experience to discern truth (Proverbs 3:5,6).
When God called Israel to be His people in a distinctive sense, He miraculously delivered them from Egyptian bondage. But God did more. He entered into a covenant relationship with them and provided the Law, predicated on love for God and neighbor, by which they could order their lives as a holy people. That law included specific prohibitions of homosexual practice, such as that of Leviticus 18:22: “Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman; that is detestable.” Lest the previous injunction be misunderstood, Leviticus 20:13 provides a restatement, “If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable.” “Detestable,” used in both verses, is a strong word that indicates divine displeasure with sin.
To those who witnessed on a daily basis the sexual license of imperial Rome, Paul depicted the results that followed in the lives of those who rejected God and “worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator. . . . Because of this God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion” (Romans 1:25–27). Paul is referring to both male homosexuality and lesbianism. In Paul’s day, the city of Corinth was especially notorious for sexual immorality. It was not only a crossroads of commerce, but of all kinds of vice. Because the church was being established in this city, it was important that new Christians come to understand God’s moral order. The record is explicit. Paul wrote, “Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God?” Then he continued, “Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders . . . will inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Corinthians 6:9,10). In this case, Paul is understood to identify male homosexuals in both active and passive homosexual behavioral roles. Paul wrote, “Law is not made for a righteous man, but for those who are lawless and rebellious, for the ungodly and sinners, for the unholy and profane, for those who kill their fathers or mothers, for murderers and immoral men and homosexuals. . .” (1 Timothy 1:9, 10,). An unbiased study of these passages makes it clear that Scripture consistently identifies homosexual behavior as sin. Not only do the Scriptures condemn more flagrant examples of homosexual violence and promiscuity, they also provide no support for the popular modern idea that loving and committed homosexual relationships between two long-term partners are morally acceptable. Homosexual activities of every kind are contrary to the moral commandments God has given us.
The first chapter of the Bible says, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27). After God had created the male, He indicated it was not good for him to live alone (Genesis 2:18). So God created a companion for him (Genesis 2:18). It should be noted that the male’s aloneness was not to be remedied by the creation of another male but by the creation of a female. God created two sexes, not just one, and each for the other. When God brought the woman to Adam, he said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called ‘woman,’ for she was taken out of man.” Scripture then states, “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh” (Genesis 2:23,24). In creating humankind God established the order of sexuality by which the race was to develop. Psychologically, the relationship is sound. Physically, the relationship is natural. Sociologically, it establishes the foundation for the family. The biblical order for human sexual expression is that of an intimate physical relationship to be shared exclusively within a lifelong marriage covenant—a heterosexual and monogamous relationship. When people choose to engage in homosexual behavior, they depart from the God-given nature of sexuality. Their unnatural sexual behavior is a sin against God, who established the order of sexuality (Romans 1:27). And the social unit they seek to establish is contrary to the divine instruction for the man to leave father and mother and be “united to his wife” (Genesis 2:24). In Jesus’ discussion with the Pharisees, He reiterated the order of sexuality that God established in the beginning: “Haven’t you read. . .that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?” (Matthew 19:4,5). He pointed out that the only alternative to heterosexual marriage is celibacy for the kingdom of heaven’s sake (Matthew 19:10–12).
The name of the ancient city of Sodom has become a synonym for homosexual behavior. While other evils existed in this community, sodomy was prominent. The homosexuals of Sodom were so depraved that they threatened homosexual rape of Lot’s guests. “Bring them [“the men who came to you”] out to us so that we can have sex with them,” Lot was told (Genesis 19:5). The biblical record indicates that the mob became violent and tried to break down the door of Lot’s house. Only divine intervention spared Lot and his household from their evil intentions, and God subsequently destroyed both Sodom and the neighboring city of Gomorrah (Genesis 19:4–11,24,25). God’s punishment of these cities was of such severity that it is used as an illustration of divine judgment by both Peter (2 Peter 2:6) and Jude. Jude’s commentary is particularly apt, “In a similar way, Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.” The Book of Judges (19:1–30) records an incident in the ancient Benjamite city of Gibeah that has many similarities to the sin of Sodom. Certain “wicked men of the city” (19:22) sought to force a visiting Levite male into homosexual acts with them. Denied their insistent requests, the attackers finally settled for vicious sexual abuse and gang-rape of the Levite’s concubine that resulted in her death (19:25–30). The other tribes of Israel found the crime so repugnant that when the tribe of Benjamin refused to surrender the offenders, they eventually went to war—decimating the Benjamites (20:1-48). These are particularly notorious examples of homosexual expression that undoubtedly most homosexual persons today would repudiate. It should be understood that while expressing abhorrence at such rapacious perversion, the biblical writers do not imply that heterosexuals are not capable of sexual atrocities nor that every homosexual is as depraved as the residents of those ancient cities. Nor should modern Christians draw those implications. It is important to note, however, that wherever homosexuality occurs in the biblical record it is an occasion of scandal and judgment. Homosexuality is never viewed in a positive light. The biblical writers make it clear that practicing homosexuals, along with sexually immoral heterosexuals and all other unrepentant sinners, will not inherit the kingdom of God (1 Corinthians 6:9,10). Paul also described homosexual conduct as one evidence of God’s judgment for humankind’s corporate rebellion against Him (Romans 1:26,27). Jesus himself was explicit that at the end of the age “the Son of Man will send out his angels, and they will weed out of his kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew13:40–42).
The Quran contains seven references to “the people of Lut”, the biblical Lot, but meaning the residents of Sodom and Gomorrah (references 7:80–84, 11:77–83, 21:74, 22:43, 26:165–175, 27:56–59, and 29:27–33), and their destruction by Allah is associated explicitly with their sexual practices. This last article was written in my previous comment and I intentionally repeated it for your reference.
Long live Ethiopia!
God bless Ethiopia!
Mammush,
What do you like to prove with all this text?
If you ask me, it proves my point that the punishment for homosexuality should not be by mankind/government.
Nowhere in your text is it mentioned that “God authorized mankind to punish another man because of religious matters.”
Therefore, the proposed law by Ethiopian government is wrong in 2 ways:
1. Religiously – it violets God’s law
2. Constitutionally – it violets human rights contradicting the Ethiopian constitution itself.
@AleQa Biru
You have no aptitude to read and interpret. After all you are a blind parrot that doesn’t have any coherent thought by his own regarding homosexual since you are in “deep psychological problem”. Once you are addicted to homosexual, it takes time to refrain from it as I heard and read from different sources. Your problem is not only addiction but your enthusiasm to obtain membership and calling for opposition party to oppose the law.
Is there any country in this world that constitutionalized the Christian Holy bible? Any religious or traditional law shall be enforced by secular law.
There are Ten Commandments; the 6th is “Thou shalt not kill”, (the spelling is biblical) according to your opinion only God judges no need of secular law to punish such criminals.
Why don’t you keep silent rather than wishing your country (if you are an Ethiopian) to have the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah? St. Agapit held stones in his mouth for many years to avoid the sin of talkativeness.
@mamush
Do you think all the verses mean anything to the ethiopian MPs? I doubt it much. we grew up in a world that says if you can’t put a
Sensor on something and obtain a readout then it doesn’t exist. On the contrary, they have gay and lesbian citizens infront of them that they have to condemn, who with the exception of the bi-sexual is “acting in the privacy of their own bedroom” without affecting any other person. Which way do you think the MPs will eventually go? Sodom and gomora hasn’t re-appeared in Europe America and most Asian countries that have a less stringent law on gays and lesbians so it won’t hold water.
All in all, I have already figured out that you have no “power” but vs and chapters, on-and-0n. The gay rights movement will chew you and spit you out like nothing. If there is a redemption, it is in power manifesting in healing those who are willing to change but I doubt anyone except the underground church can do anything abot it. I would think there would be a distinct demonolgy pattern to it. Don’t you? In general You should stick to the more clear cut bi-sexual and penalty related issues.
Peace.
Tn.
I am not taking about the other countries, there are about 20 countries legalized the same sex marriage in which you have trained and exercised your animalism and immoral character; and about 11 countries under national debates. This is Ethiopia the land of religious and ethical state.
You said “The gay rights movement will chew you and spit you out like nothing”. Tell this to your couple of the same-sex to chew each others’ sex organ as usual.
You will never ever see the same sex marriage on soil of Ethiopia.
@mamush…lol synthesis requires an “extremist”. If the gay cultural
Imperialists didn’t have you, they would have to create one. You might even be a created one. You distorted Rom 1…i.e cause is not idolatry but denying of the power. Efficacy of christianity is in its restorative power. Without it, without POWER it just becomes another institution. Copts are actually ensnared by the spiked smoke that the priests waive that they might be endangered by their own church than by homosexuality.
Finally, you can only talk about yourself. If the amara region or any one of the regions can raise a billion or so dollars to have the issue discussed Or counter discussed…it will be none of your Business. The churches business will be to first heal and if it can heal then it can counter discuss As we are doing here.
Peace.
2 things common to Ethiopians that need to be corrected that cause homosexuality.
1.Ethiopians suffer from Zinc deficiency + new research shows serotonin levels in influence gay and straight behavior—at least in mice “A study of handedness, dyslexia, stuttering and twinning, was included in a study of sexual habits of homosexual men. A questionnaire was mailed to homosexuals, and 394 forms suitable for data analysis were received. The results showed an increased rate of lefthand writing (17.5% compared to 8-8.4%), and a clear left shift. There were increased occurrence of both stuttering (7.1% compared to 1.6%) and reading difficulties (7.9% compared to 1-3%). The incidence of twins was lower than the population (1.3%). The results confirm earlier attempts to show a left shift in homosexuals, and support Geschwind’s hypotheses about etiological factors for both lefthandedness and homosexuality. ”
2.It would seem that the family pattern involving a combination of a dominating, overly intimate mother mothers of homosexual sons were significantly older than a general population sample at the time of the son’s birth.A
detached, hostile or weak father is beyond doubt related to the
development of male homosexuality.
Gays = simple Zinc deficiency
Gays = simple Zinc deficiency
Homosexuals tend to be concentrated in urban areas maybe running from the wild outdoors because Small INAH3 level makes men people think like women do think.
Brilliant nigist no.1 might be right but you are spot on no.2! Albeit that the overbearing mother with a weak father is the cause of homosexuality, suffice to say that this family environment was artiffi ially and intentionally induced by the owners of federal reserve and the world bank that no body knows. Does satan own it? I will leave that for @mamush but, the fact remains that the dollar is the world currency and as such we have the right to know. Infact the absence of transperency and the concept that money is of value in and of itself, rather than a facilitator of value creation is what has weekened and continue to weaken the dollar.Well one thing for sure that satan
There are exception to this artificially designed is the Jewish community which lost its patriarchy post secondworld war. The rest, especially America’s family structure was intentionally distroyed to facilitate the 10 trillion dollar American consumption which the single family unit can’t sustain. So then, all the problems in this world,
including the family structure is due to this arrogant bunch whom the world as to put an immediate stop on or they will soon lead us into armagedon. These old slimes are not worth a cent let alone a world war. The world is too smart for these idiot geriatrics. The US military base knows what is exactly up… .so it is a matter of the military brass showing defiance in protection of COUNTRY. The power of the US and the dollar is not in anything in the east cost but the mid west and
onwards. Senility has to be stopped by hook or crook so that the restoration of america and the world begins.
Tn.,
Wow ! you sure know how to mix many unrelated topics together:-)
– Federal Reserve
– World Bank
– Jewish community
– Dollar
– Satan
What is all this?
Nigist,
You started off very well with science and ended up degrading homosexuals and women. I searched the term “zinc deficiency and homosexuality” and found one of the search results containing the phrase “Gays = simple Zinc deficiency” which you used in your comment. The link from the search result is here:
http://www.bmj.com/rapid-response/2011/10/30/gay-genes-and-zinc-deficiency
Indeed the article seems to be inline with what mentioned in your comment (probably this article was your source). But the article is much more honest and scientific than your conclusion: “Homosexuals tend to be concentrated in urban areas maybe running from the wild outdoors because Small INAH3 level makes men people think like women do think”
Your conclusion means at least 2 things:
1. Women are less than men by nature (women are scared of outdoors and that is in their gene).
2. Male homosexuality is caused by zinc deficiency (low zinc level alters gene and hence sexuality).
The first meaning of your conclusion is not in line with the article I mentioned above. That’s what I can say. It could be you are right or not. I lack knowledge on this subject to make any meaningful statement. But my gut-feeling says you are wrong. I do not think women “naturally” are afraid of “outdoors” or any other challenges more than men are. Women are of course kept/forced by culture and religion to take less challenges and we may have these stereotypes of women. But in free society women can stand up to any challenges as men.
Enin awtugn
People. Some people being gay has nothing to do with us. I am a muslim and i believe that it’s a sin. But if that person decides to be “homo” who am i to deny/take away his god given right to sin? In the end that person was born alone, will die alone, and will appear before God ALONE! We should only focus on teaching the people rather than oppression because the latter will push back. If we go on this path…i suspect that ethiopia will allow same-sex marraige in about 10 years(a guess).
homo sexuality is abnormal and miss use of body part ,for example we are not allowed to walk in our hand..