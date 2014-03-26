Ethiopia to list homosexuality as ‘non-pardonable’ crime

(The Washington Times) Lawmakers in Ethiopia are about to pass a law that lists homosexuality as a crime for which there is no forgiveness — a stipulation that would have dramatic impact on those seeking amnesty or pardon.

Specifically, the new rule would list homosexuality as a “non-pardonable” offense under the country’s amnesty law, The Associated Press reported.

The nation already has strict same-sex prohibitions. Those found guilty of engaging in sex acts with others of the same gender can be sentenced up to 15 years in prison. Those who engage in same-sex acts and infect another with HIV can be imprisoned up to 25 years, AP reported. Read more