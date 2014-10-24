David Cameron writes to Ethiopian PM due to “very touching messages” from Andargachew’s children

Editor’s Note

The Independent, a British national morning newspaper reported that David Cameron has personally intervened in the case of Andargachew Tsege after the man’s children appealed for his help.

Andargachew Tsege, an Ethiopian-born British national and leader of a rebel group designated by the Ethiopian government as terrorist, was arrested on June 23, 2014, at Sanaa’s El Rahaba International Airport and extradited to Ethiopia while en route to Eritrea, Ethiopia’s arch-enemy.

Responding to the children’s appeals, the Prime Minister claimed the government is taking the case “very seriously”. In the letter to Andargachew’s partner, David Cameron admitted “Ethiopian authorities have resisted pressure” from British officials to have regular “access” to Andargachew Tsege.

The paper also added that Prime Minister David Cameron’s actions were in response to what he described as “very touching messages” from Andargachew Tsege’s children, who are calling for the Prime Minister to help get their father home.

