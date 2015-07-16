Fiche Chambalala colorfully celebrated in Hawassa

Awramba Times (Hawassa) – Fiche Chambalala, the traditional New Year commencement of the Sidama People, was colorfully celebrated on Tuesday at Hawassa, the capital of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ State.

Participants of the festival whom Awramba Times spoke to said that UNESCO should inscribe this spectacular festival on the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Desse Dalke, President of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State on the occasion said works were being done for Fiche Chambalala to be registered as World Heritage. Please watch below