Fiche Chambalala colorfully celebrated in Hawassa
Awramba Times (Hawassa) – Fiche Chambalala, the traditional New Year commencement of the Sidama People, was colorfully celebrated on Tuesday at Hawassa, the capital of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ State.
Participants of the festival whom Awramba Times spoke to said that UNESCO should inscribe this spectacular festival on the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
Desse Dalke, President of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State on the occasion said works were being done for Fiche Chambalala to be registered as World Heritage. Please watch below
i am happy for fiche chambalala recorded in UNESCO
When Did sidama’s fiche cambalaala celebration held in 2016?
I am so happy for the inscription of Fiche Chambalala festival in UNESCO which is colourfull,lovely & inspiring celebration.I would like to thank all parners who played a great roll in this process.Next week we are going to celebret the festival
“AYIDEE CHAMBALALA”
i am happy for fiche cambalala new year recorded in UNISCO
l am so happy for fiche cambalala new year recorded in UNISCO
I feel much more pleasure to record fiche chambalala in UNESCO. this is begins, we have a lot of heritages. “Ayiidde Cambalaalla? “
I AM HAPPY SO MUCH………………………………