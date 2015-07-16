Fiche Chambalala colorfully celebrated in Hawassa

by · July 16, 2015

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

7 Responses

  1. kitesa Tungamo says:
    December 4, 2015 at 6:19 am

    i am happy for fiche chambalala recorded in UNESCO

    Reply
  2. Sanbato says:
    May 21, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    When Did sidama’s fiche cambalaala celebration held in 2016?

    Reply
  3. Abera Tadesse says:
    June 23, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    I am so happy for the inscription of Fiche Chambalala festival in UNESCO which is colourfull,lovely & inspiring celebration.I would like to thank all parners who played a great roll in this process.Next week we are going to celebret the festival
    “AYIDEE CHAMBALALA”

    Reply
  4. BEGASHAW BARASA says:
    June 24, 2016 at 10:25 am

    i am happy for fiche cambalala new year recorded in UNISCO

    Reply
  5. abebe lemma says:
    July 1, 2016 at 10:24 am

    l am so happy for fiche cambalala new year recorded in UNISCO

    Reply
  6. Abebe Argiso Adela says:
    July 3, 2016 at 10:38 pm

    I feel much more pleasure to record fiche chambalala in UNESCO. this is begins, we have a lot of heritages. “Ayiidde Cambalaalla? “

    Reply
  7. ADDISU ALEMU says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I AM HAPPY SO MUCH………………………………

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Monday, April 3, 2017, 8:13 pm