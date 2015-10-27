“Ethiopia to Build 11 New Universities in GTP II”

The Council of Ministers has endorsed on October 23, 2015, the establishment of 11 new universities in Ethiopia by the end of GTP II, Ethiopian News Agency reported.

The universities will be constructed in Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) and Tigray Regional States.

Amhara, Oromia and SNNPR will each get three universities, meanwhile Tigray and Somali Regional States will each have one.

According to the approval of the Council, Raya University will be established in Maichew, Tigray, while Debark and Engibara and Mekedela Amba Universities to be built in Amhara Regional State.

Selale, Dembi Dollo and Oda Bultum Universities are going to be established in Oromia Regional State. Somali Regional State will also get Kebri Dehar University.

Similarly, SNNPR will have Worabe, Bonga and Jinka Universities in GTP II period.

It was learnt that Ethiopia will have 44 universities when the construction of 11 universities are completed.

Source: ENA