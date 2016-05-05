President of the Ethiopian Somali Region and Interim Administrator of Galmudug Discuss on Joint Solution to Recent Hostilities in Border Areas

Awramba Times (Jigjiga)-Abdi Mohamud Omar, president of the Ethiopian Somali Regional State welcomed Interim Administrator of Galmudug, Abdikarin Hussein Guledon on Saturday in Jigjiga, the capital of Somali regional State, for key talks regarding a joint solution to recent hostility in border areas, Garowe Online reported.According to Garowe online, at least ten people were killed during clashes between Liyuu Police paramilitary units and Collation of armed militia including galmudug militia and others in Daadheer vicinity last month.

Ethiopian Somali Regional State blamed militiamen with links to Al Shabaab for the responsibility.

President Abdi Mohamud Omar on the occasion reaffirmed that the people and government of the region is ready to battle Al Shabaab militants whom he called “thugs” fighting for power in the name of the religion.

The President also hosted a dinner for the delegation that consisted Federal Government of Somalia’s (FGS) Minister for Information, Mohamed Jama Mursal, who praised the region for its overall progress that was registered over the last few year years.

Galmudug leader on his part expressed his hopes to reach a deal with officials of the Ethiopian Somali region not to harbor elements seeking to destabilize the other’s peace and stability.