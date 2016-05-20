Ahmed Nasir, President of the Benishangul Gumuz State, Dies at 51
Chief Administrator of Benishangul Gumuz Regional State, Ahmed Nasir, has passed away yesterday at the age of 51.
According to the regional state communication affairs office, Ahmed had been chief administrator of the state for the past 7 years.
He was also a deputy chairman of Benishangul Gumuz People’s Democratic Party (BGPDP), the ruling party in the regional state.
The late Ahmed earned his first degree from Haremaya University in agricultural engineering and his second degree from the Chinese Hohai University in water engineering.
He also served as state minister of agriculture and as head in various government offices.
He will be laid to rest in the regional state’s capital, Assosa, in the presence of his family, relatives and residents of the town.
He is survived by his wife and a son.
Source: Fana Broadcast
Nature creates life but all the deaths are not happening with natural causes. The man has passed because of nature related causes. So, as usual we can only offer our condolence to his families, friends and those miss him. Other than this we cannot do anything how hard we cry or how bad we feel about.
This is the end of the life journey each of us waiting to pass through and the personal story ends while history continues for some those able to make history during their time in life. What makes the difference is what each of us doing during (our adult) time. Being bad, negative, criminal, lazy, remain stupid and Ignorant, poor and the likes is easy but the consequences are damaging with multiple implications. However, human being is not created for these reasons but for the good and positive ones. The mistakes, difficulties, problems and so on related to individuals are not natural but human (self) made.
What we have to learn from here is how life is short and sicknesses and death are unpredictable living always with/around us. We all can get sickness or die in any time with reasons that are predictable or not; no matter how we feel healthy, strong, rich, protected, powerful or young. Knowing this reality, we must try always to do the right and useful things to us, our country and the society.
We must not engage with the things that are creating divisions, hostilities, conflicts and the likes that are damaging our country and all of us. Instead we must do everything possible in each of us abilities for the good of the nation and the well being of the society. The man is now gone. What is remaining is every good or bad thing he has done during his life time particularly when he was in the position to make the differences.
Knowing life is short and can end in every moment, we must get always busy and doing the right things in a hurry in order to achieve the best results that are benefiting others, too. When each of us doing our parts, all our nation jobs will be done by ourselves.
Stop seeking (Bad) foreign investors to do the jobs we have/can do by ourselves for our benefits.
Stop being happy and feeling successful when you are by choice becoming colonized and enslaved in the name of investment by the Globalists that are using privatization, free market, free speech, consumerism and equity and hedge worthless funds as weapons to own the nation economy, workers, resources, market and consumer for huge profit in the form of rent seeking (without doing any significant job).
It would be nice, the right thing to do and the best thing to happen to us if all the monster and racist greedy Globalists together with their evil activities and killer and destroyer weapons such as equity and hedge trash funds were killed/died before it happens to any Ethiopian.
Too young to die. But his history will remain alive. He was such a great leader, to make the country and his region prosperous. RIP.
Naser should have been treated at Ayder Referral University Hospital in Mekelle has become the only Government Hospital in Ethiopia to perform the first PCI.
May God be with him, you can tell he was very good person, just listening the interview.
memot aykerim and ken kelay yalut hulu yimotalu gin yeserut gif lezelalem yanedachewal
I would like to know more about the Binshangul