Ahmed Nasir, President of the Benishangul Gumuz State, Dies at 51

Chief Administrator of Benishangul Gumuz Regional State, Ahmed Nasir, has passed away yesterday at the age of 51.

According to the regional state communication affairs office, Ahmed had been chief administrator of the state for the past 7 years.

He was also a deputy chairman of Benishangul Gumuz People’s Democratic Party (BGPDP), the ruling party in the regional state.

The late Ahmed earned his first degree from Haremaya University in agricultural engineering and his second degree from the Chinese Hohai University in water engineering.

He also served as state minister of agriculture and as head in various government offices.

He will be laid to rest in the regional state’s capital, Assosa, in the presence of his family, relatives and residents of the town.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Source: Fana Broadcast

