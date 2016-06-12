[Updated] Isaias Afeworki Launches Full-scale Ground Invasion of Ethiopia, in retaliation to recent UN report

June 12, 2016 at 12:30 pm

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The isolated regime in Eritrea has launched a full-scale attack in northern Ethiopia last night, following the recent report by UN Commission of Inquiry, in which it says the regime has committed crimes against humanity, reliable sources confirmed to Awramba times.

According to our sources, heavy fighting is taking place in two separate fronts, Tsorena and Zalanbesa. Residents of both towns whom Awramba times spoke to have confirmed that the fighting is continuing in and around these border areas.

Getachew Reda, Ethiopia’s communications minister told Bloomberg news agency from Frankfurt that the incident could be an effort by the Eritrean government to distract attention from a June 8 United Nations report that said its leaders committed crimes against humanity, by phone .

Two days ago, the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Eritrea had suggested that the international community should now take steps, including using the international criminal court, national courts and other available mechanisms, to ensure there is accountability for the atrocities being committed in Eritrea.

According to political analysts, Isais Afeworki, who is now isolated both politically and diplomatically from the international community, has now chosen full-scale invasion out of frustration.