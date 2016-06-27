Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery Winning Numbers Announced
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The Seven digit winning numbers for the Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery of $10 million Ethiopian Birr, the largest lottery prize in the nation’s history, announced on Monday, setting off a scramble among hopeful lottery players across the country to check if they held a lucky ticket.
The winning numbers disclosed today, in the presence of high ranking government officials at the National Lottery headquarters in Addis Ababa, were “2913750” and “0497398” for the first and second ticket numbers worth 10 millions and 5 millions respectively.
The lottery which was initiated by the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam Office, was primarily designed to make contribution for the construction of the Dam, besides other contributions such as bond purchase and donation.
High-ranking government officials including Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Information Communication Technology Minister and Economic Cluster Coordinator with the Rank of Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Debretsion Gebremicheal bought Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery to contribute their share for the realization of the dam construction.
The prime minister, while buying a 5,000 Birr lottery tickets from lottery vendor at his Office last month, said Noting that it is for himself and his family, but for the realization of the project.
ይህ ሎተሪ ለኔ ብደርሰኝ ግመሽ እጠ ለአበይ እሰጠለሁ ደሞ 4 ግዜ ቦንድ ገዝቸለሁኝ
ሳዑዲ አረቢያ የአባይን ወሃ በሱዳን ምድር መጠቀም መጀመሯን ተከትሎ ግብፅና ሱዳን መወዛገብ ጀመሩ::
ሳዑዲ አረቢያ የአባይን ወሃ በሱዳን ምድር መጠቀም መጀመሯን ተከትሎ በአባይ የውሃ ኮታ ላይ ግብፅና ሱዳን እየተወዛገቡ ነው። የውዝግቡ መነሻ ሳዑዲ አረቢያ የአባይን ውሃና የሱዳንን ሰፊ የእርሻ መሬት ተጠቅማ እህል በማምረት ህዝቧን ለመቀለብ ያደረገችውን እንቅስቃሴ ተከትሎ የሱዳን ምክርቤት የ99 ዓመቱን ሊዝ በማፅደቁ ነው። ለረዥም ጊዜ ሲያወዛግብ የቆየውን ይሄንኑ የሊዝ ጉዳይ ሰኞ እለት የተሰበሰበው የሱዳን ምክር ቤት በሙሉ ድምፅ አፅድቆታል። ይሄው ሰፊ የእርሻ ልማት የአባይን ውሃና የሱዳንን ሰፊ መሬት የሚጠቀም ሲሆን የፕሮጀክቱ ዋነኛ ማዕከልም ሰቲትና የላይኛው አትባራ የሚባሉ አካባቢዎች መሆናቸውን የሱዳን ትሪብዩን ዘገባ ያመለክታል። ሁለቱ አገራት በቀጣይ የሚያከናውኗቸውን ሰፊ የግብርና ፕሮጀክቶች ዝርዝር ጉዳይ በተመለከተ ለሶስተኛ ወገን እንዳይገልፁ በስምምነታቸው ማዕቀፍ የተካተተ መሆኑን ዘገባው ጨምሮ አመልክቷል። ረቂቅ ስምምነቱ ለፓርላማው በቀረበበት ወቅት አንዳንድ የፓርላማ አባላት የሊዝ ጊዜው ከመርዘሙ ጋር በተያያዘ ጥያቄ ከማንሳት ባለፈ ተቃውሞ ያላሰሙ መሆናቸው ታውቋል። አንዳንድ የፓርላማ አባላት ሀሳባቸው ተቀባይነትን አያግኝ እንጂ የሊዝ ጊዜው ከ20 እስከ 25 ዓመት አጥሮ ከዚያ በኋላ ኮንትራቱ እንደየአስፈላጊነቱ እየተራዘመ የሚሄድበት ሁኔታ ጠይቀው ነበር።
ሱዳንና ግብፅ እ.ኤ.አ በ1959 ኢትዮጵያን ሳያካትቱ በተፈራረሙት የአባይን ውሃ በኮታ የመከፋፈል ስምምነት መሰረት ግብፅ 55 ነጥብ 5 ቢሊዮን ኪዩቢክ የውሃ ኮታን የወሰደች ሲሆን ሱዳን በአንፃሩ 18 ነጥብ 5 ቢሊዮን የውሃ ኮታን እንድትጠቀም መግባባት ላይ ተደርሶ ነበር። ሱዳን ከአቅም ጋር በተያያዘ በዚህ ስምምነት መሰረት የተመደበውን ኮታ ሙሉ በሙሉ ሳትጠቀም የቆየች ሲሆን የአሁኑ የሳዑዲ አረቢያ የ99 ዓመት የሊዝ የግብርና ልማት የሱዳንን ኮታ ከነበረው ስምምነት በላይ ከፍ ሊያደርግ ይችላል የሚል ስጋትን በግብፆች በኩል ያሳደረ መሆኑን የአልሞኒተር ዘገባ አመልክቷል።
ጉዳዩን አስመልክቶ ሙያዊ ትንታኔን ያቀረበው አልሞኒተር የቀድሞውን የግብፅ የውሃና የመስኖ ሚንስትር ሞሀመድ ናስር ኤልዲን አላምን ያነጋገረ ሲሆን፤ እንደባለሙያው ዘገባ በ1959ኙ ስምምነት መሰረት ሱዳን ወደ ተመደበላት18 ነጥብ 5 ቢሊዮን የውሀ ኮታ እየተጠጋች በመሆኑ ከዚያ በኋላ የሚኖረው የውሀ አጠቃቀም የግብፅን የውሀ ፍጆታ አልፎ የሚነካ መሆኑን ገልፀዋል። ይህም የ1959ኙን ስምምነት የሚጥስ መሆኑን ጨምረው አመልክተዋል። የሱዳንን ውሃና ሰፊ መሬት በመጠቀሙ ረገድ ሳዑዲ ብቻ ሳትሆን ሌሎች ሀብታም አረብ አገራትም ጭምር እያንዣበቡ ሲሆን ግብፅ ጉዳዩን በትኩረት እየተከታተች መሆኑ ታውቋል። ሁለቱ አገራት እስከዛሬ ድረስ በአባይ ውሃ አጠቃቀም ላይ በትብብርና በስምምነት ሲሰሩ የቆዩ ሲሆን ከተወሰኑ ጊዜያት ወዲህ ግን ልዩነቶችና እርስ በእርስ መጠራጠር እየታየባቸው ነው።
በዚሁ ዙሪያ አስተያታቸውን እንዲሰጡን የጠየቅናቸውና በአባይ ዙሪያ ሰፊ ምርምርን ያደረጉት ዶክተር ያዕቆብ አርሳኖ ኢትዮጵያ፤ በአባይ ውሀው ኮታ ዙሪያ ኢትዮጵያ አስተያየት መስጠት ማለት የ1959ኙን ስምምነት እንደመቀበል የሚያስቆጥር መሆኑን ገልፀው፤ ይሁንና በዚህ ዙሪያ ኢትዮጵያ የራሷን የቅርብ ክትትል ማድረግ ያለባት መሆኑን ግን አመልክተዋል።
Thanks for your up to date information!!
Can you name any country that has no oil and gas for export to get billions of the kind of free money this way to use it for development activities but with public funding as Ethiopia is doing? The answer is no nation other than the smart, hard working, wise consumers and our best friends like China, Japan, Korea and Russia(Soviet- after the October 05, 2017 revolution) were/are which is conducting all out industrial revolutions in all development sectors including human power, Agriculture, manufacturing and industry. In order to achieve that, the soviets built coal centrals to produce about 20.000 MW electricity within the 5 years development plan. They knew energy and infrastructure alongside with quality and effective human power were the pillars for development to begin with. This was done by public funds. China and Korea are the living testimony building the nation with public fund meaning with the citizens’ full participations.
When the Korea economy and government policy were intentionally attacked to death by WB and IMF demanding them to pay the debt back during the time when Korea has no way to do so, the great Korean people willingly handed over each and every item they had made of copper, silver, Gold, Diamond and any useful metal or stone. That is why Koreans from that time didn’t/don’t have wedding rings, chains, bracelets, cups, and other properties made of from the above mentioned stones and metals. The reason is because of they gave willingly and with patriotism feelings those items to the government in order to smelt them and pay the WB and IMF debt with huge interest knowing it was not about the debt but to stop Korea developing in her ways with goal to benefit her citizens.
What we are witnessing in Ethiopia related to their none stop interference and influence in our internal matters; the spy agents and Globalization mercenaries acting as missionaries coming in the country by themselves in the name of media, Journalism, NGO, aid agencies, Charities, peace corp. diplomat, scholar, tourism, work visit and you name it in order to cause troubles is part of it which is stopping development in order to keep us weak, poor and ignorance that are best tools serving them to control and use others. Creating divisions among the society using the none existence reasons among them to be the worst reasons among us is part of the game they are playing to stop us developing in our ways based on our benefits. Wishing to see civil unrests and also the none stop propaganda wars about Ethiopia is part of the game to stop the useful and trust worthy investors like china, Japan, Russia, Italy and so on coming to Ethiopia. When that happens, they will be the only one taking the full control in our country as colonizers using divisions, conflicts, weaknesses, poverty and stupidities as their best opportunities.
Oromo this and Oromo that, Ogaden this and ogaden that, conflicts and hostilities between Eritrea and Ethiopia, harassments against political parties, activists, bloggers, imprisoned journalists and you name it they are none stop talking about on daily basis for propaganda war reasons is not talking about the truth and the sake of anyone but to create conflicts, chaos and destruction in the country and stop the useful and trustworthy foreign investors that are coming with knowledge and willingness to use that knowledge engaging in the real economic sectors unlike the English, USA and their likes that are looking the easy jobs with huge money making potentials including those are health risky and we Ethiopian can do them by ourselves such as breweries, coca cola and who knows they are looking to destroy our society with health risky junk foods for the sake of profit as they are doing against the Mexicans public health and the likes they are having trade and investment agreements.
Death to the wall street criminal activities including hedge and equity funds that are designed to buy the nation with the toilet look like valueless paper money and own it as private property together with millions consumers with no care at all about the effects including damaging the environment and public health. We also know those are affecting Ethiopia in many ways are the Zionists /Jews coming in the name of USA, UK, France, Benelux, Canada, Australia and you name it engaging in many ways including the entire media wars and any bad and negative writing about us with full of lies and misleading stories with goal to affect all of us making us to be against each other for their evil agenda an plan in our place.
They are doing all these not only to hurt Ethiopia but most importantly to stop the Chinese, Japanese, Russians and the likes positive engagements, useful involvements and close ties in Africa through Ethiopia knowing behalf Ethiopia they(west) are in total control
through out Africa. Ethiopia must reverse the foreign imperialists/globalists monopolization of the nation breweries and soft drinks like coca cola which is the enemy of the public health (even the strongest body part which is the teeth can’t escape from). This is the very important sector for lots of creating jobs and making lots of money as the Ethio telecom, Energy, water, Ethiopian bank and so on are in order to create more own cash to finance big projects like the Hedase Dam is.
Look at Korea today because of the determination, bravery and sacrifice they had paid during the early age of their development. They are more smart and cleaver than what Ethiopia is doing today. They are totally relaying on themselves and doing the country jobs by themselves owning the manufacturing, agriculture and industrial sectors by the Koreans while Ethiopia is handing over the very easy to do jobs and the huge money making sectors like breweries and soft drinks like coca cola to foreigners. This is how silly government and damaging policy is doing against the nation. The huge profit generated by the foreign breweries that are monopolizing the nation beer market acting as criminal cartel groups, would benefit Ethiopia hugely as the Ethio telecom is doing-Great respect and admiration to Dr, Debretsion for keeping the Ethio telecom under the Ethiopian ownerships resisting the evils pressures to privatize it and handing over to them easily and cheaply as it was done with the breweries and others. .
Brave nations will always relaying on themselves knowing this is the only way to build the nation for the long term benefits for all the citizens. All developed nation were built by themselves. The idea of foreign direct investment and invasion of foreign companies particularly those imperialists/capitalists criminals coming to make huge profit at the cost of the nations like the Foreign breweries and coca cola in Ethiopia are, is new and part of the NWO/Globalization agenda. It is their new trick and system to colonize and control other nations. Go back and learn how nations developed, how the ownerships were including aviations, transport, health care, telecom, energy, manufacturing, media, education and you name it in the west. It was all state owned until that evil and racist Thatcher and the actor Regan came and destroyed the word in the name of privatization and free market(with no regulation) instead of fair market.
China’s as well as Japanese and Koreans pasts and presents are the best Ethiopian schools, education materials, examples and doctrines to use them for us based on our situations and circumstances. China had a closed Economy with goal to satisfy her market and consumers with her own products. When she achieved that, she opened her market knowing she will be the best player and score the goals; not being the field to walk on her or the ball to be kicked all sides in international markets, trades and economic agreements.
What Ethiopia has to do is repeating again and again the Hedase dam style of public financing, involvement and participation in other major sectors/projects, too. Developing by our own capacities and means is the only best choice we have to do for short as well as long term benefits while working and benefiting together with trust worthy, useful and reliable friends and allies like the Chinese and others from the east Bad foreign investors mainly those coming only with cash to own our economy and consumer by controlling the market is the worst thing to happen to any nation. Ethiopia has all it takes to develop by herself the ways the Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Russians and the likes did/doing; relaying on the citizens capacities, abilities and our natural gifts including the best location, quality and variety raw materials and best weather.
Ethiopia must continue having the best relationship with China and others including Japan, Russia and Italy. The country needs an education revolution including having the new and useful types of education materials, curriculums and methods. The Anglo-American type of imported/imposed on us education system, curriculum and method is the reason that is keeping us the way we have been for the last 70 years (Since the end of WWII). Before, that no one in Ethiopia was speaking English but French and some Italians. However, the evil tiny England changed that based on her agenda and plan which is the cause of the bad situation we are suffering from including in our school systems and materials.
Ethiopian school materials have to be home made based on the nation circumstances and situations. Ethiopian school materials, curriculums and methods must be home born and made and also directly copied from china, Japan, Korea, Russia, Italy and the likes in order to apply them in Ethiopia based on the Ethiopian situations. Stop the old, retarded and damaging education materials, curriculums and methods coming from the far away Tiny England they are using it to influence, control and destroy us the way it is going on for the last 70 years.
Raising the teachers’ salaries and improving their situations were the greatest thing to do. For that big thank to Minister Shiferaw Shigute. Teachers and students are the most important part of the society; they need the best treatments that are matching their efforts and achievements. However, our so called teachers and professors are still using imported/intentionally imposed on us Scholl materials, curriculums and methods from the far away tiny England that is known with all sorts of crimes, destructions and evilness against nature, nations and humanity.
The Ethiopian education foundation must have an all out revolution within itself in order to have a new and workable education institutions and activities based on the Ethiopian situation and the word at large looking it in our own eyes; not through others telling us about. We have to do our education jobs by ourselves based on our circumstances within the country and our relation in abroad. The Hedase Dam is a good example telling us when we do our jobs by ourselves with determination and sacrifices, we can break the idea of impossible that has been making us to sit and wait others to do the jobs for us in our own place which is impossible and unrealistic.
We are hoping the Ethiopian brewery market and consumption will be under the Ethiopians owned breweries control knowing how it is very useful creating hundreds thousands direct as well as indirect jobs and also generating billions just by selling water that is very clean and free in Ethiopia. Beer and soft drink like coca cola are water-at least 99.99% of them. Don’t handover the easiest and huge money making sectors to foreigners such as the Breweries and soft drinks. But keep them under the Ethiopian ownerships like the Ethio telecom, Hydro dams, banks are and also under the Ethiopians citizens as private ownerships or joint venture with our trustworthy and useful allies like Chinese, Japanese, Russians and Italy as well.
working and benefiting together with our best, trusty and useful friends and allies such as China, Japan, Russia, Italy and the likes is a must issue in the 21-century world by avoiding the bad ones and we know them who they are and what and how they do against. Chinese are not coming because of they have money but knowledge, willingness to share that knowledge and benefit together engaging in the sectors that are very important and we cannot do them by ourselves the ways the Chinese are effectively and with efficiency doing them. We can learn from Chinese not only the knowhow but how to apply it and the way of life which is how to consume the goods and services.
This is the time Ethiopia and our best friends and allies do need each other. Ethiopia is now in the position not to be seen as weak and worthless but equal partner worthy to work and benefit together. China is now passed the era of manufacturing and other basic activities in order to create fundamental economic systems in the country. They are now heading towards the heavy industry, IT, and space explorations era with goal to take the lead by 2030. That means many software, browsers, hardware, mass produced, Electric cars, planes, rockets, modern weapons, energy technology including new battery system that would be used to transport huge amount of energy replacing the existing one that is using wires and many other new findings will coming from china.
So, the Chinese manufacturing, agriculture, energy and also industry mainly cars and the likes sectors need to move out of china to the place where they are needed. Africa is the remaining place for these development activities. Ethiopia is the best place for production, proximity and distribution of those goods and services in to the whole of Africa, Middle East, and also back to Asia using her best connections including political as well as aviation. Ethiopia is the best place to supply the best quality and variety raw materials for manufacturing such as the highland quality different kinds of animal skins, cottons, oil seeds and you name it. The country has the most disciplined and eager to learn and wok young work force. The country does have by far the best infrastructure plan and cheap, clean and abandoned energy sources and productions in Africa.
The point is that when we are determined to do our things by ourselves, we can achieve anything that is achievable by human abilities. When they see us this way, our best friends and allies will respect us and see as good enough to work and benefit together. The Hedase Dam is and always will be the biggest testimony about the unity, determination and sacrifice of all Ethiopians, together as one and united force. This is the Ethiopian Adwa in the development sector; battling and defeating poverty, impossible mentality and backwardness this way peacefully with best outcomes. History will remember it for generations to come because of its is breaking lots of taboos and weaknesses that have been dragging us back for generations and we have suffered lost for generations. Ethiopians are now well equipped mainly mentally understanding there is nothing they can’t do when they are peaceful, united, determine and work together paying all the necessary sacrifice knowing they are managing by themselves building the Hedase Dam which is the biggest hydro dam in the making this time in the world and the biggest development project in Africa ever.
There is no doubt, we will finish it as we started it with no money in our pockets, bank accounts or relaying on foreign debt because of they were refusing us loans for decades in order to keep us in darkness and under development, but with our unity, determination and 24/7 efforts until it is finished. We are almost there. It will start rewarding us with 750MW in 2017. 750mw is three times what was the entire Ethiopia electric production in 1991. And this will raise the country energy production to more than 5000mw in 2017. We are expecting the country total energy production will reach to more than 17.000mw in the coming few years which is the best equipment for development activities. Energy (clean), infrastructure and communication are the fundamental elements for development in the 21-century.
Ethiopia needs to have a new university/college specifically concentrating on the clean energy production, transportation, distribution and usage such as Solar, wind, Geothermal that are in abandoned in the country and are very useful to individual homes, villages, and towns and so on with no need national grid networks. Hydro was, is and will be always the most reliable, cheap and very profitable energy source in Ethiopia guaranteeing the nationwide energy supply including to the manufacturing and heavy industries. Thanks to the nation topography and abandoned water wealth, Ethiopia has between 45-60.000 MW hydro potentials which is good enough for Ethiopia as well as neighboring nations including during the time when they become developed and needing more energy.
We will finish it as we started relaying on ourselves. The great Hedase Dam is our greatest pride and symbol telling us about our abilities to do things that seem are big and impossible by our own efforts and abilities. It will serve Ethiopia and others in Africa as a big motivation and an education material how to develop with own efforts and capacities. For that, big thank and appreciations to the Great Meles Zenawi, his colleagues and all Ethiopians for being such smart, united, determine and always ready to pay any sacrifice it is needed in order to finish the job that would reward us hugely with more than 6000MW clean energy with almost no additional costs to generate it but rotating with water when it passes through without losing any cap from its volume; but heading towards Egypt guaranteeing with more water and balanced and sustainable flow throughout the year for generations to come.
What will happened if dr.birr and phd.Al win
please forward all winner number of lottery
my Lotter no 0002163 ,1250466 2705052 send to a messages if winner
Ashenafi nene
Ene ehe lottery be derseng sedaten isenabetalew
we will finish as we start as lonely with our effort
Baldel endehonanachen ytawokal honom gen dewulachehu neber yeketro seat alsetachehunem neber selzih
Seme nuru husin yebalal melse endesten enfelegaln be 0922727947 bezih sell ena bebiro tedewulo neber