Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery Winning Numbers Announced

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The Seven digit winning numbers for the Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery of $10 million Ethiopian Birr, the largest lottery prize in the nation’s history, announced on Monday, setting off a scramble among hopeful lottery players across the country to check if they held a lucky ticket.

The winning numbers disclosed today, in the presence of high ranking government officials at the National Lottery headquarters in Addis Ababa, were “2913750” and “0497398” for the first and second ticket numbers worth 10 millions and 5 millions respectively.

The lottery which was initiated by the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam Office, was primarily designed to make contribution for the construction of the Dam, besides other contributions such as bond purchase and donation.

High-ranking government officials including Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Information Communication Technology Minister and Economic Cluster Coordinator with the Rank of Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Debretsion Gebremicheal bought Grand Renaissance Dam Lottery to contribute their share for the realization of the dam construction.

The prime minister, while buying a 5,000 Birr lottery tickets from lottery vendor at his Office last month, said Noting that it is for himself and his family, but for the realization of the project.