Debretsion: The Wolkait issue isn’t an identity question rather a propaganda ploy designed to bring discord between the people of Amhara and Tigray

Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael, Minister of Communication and Information Technology and coordinator of finance and economic cluster with the rank of deputy prime minister, said the issue of Wolkait isn’t an identity question.During the biannual GTPII performance meeting with employees and administrative staff of EthioTelecom, Dr. Debretsion commented “If the wolkait issue was a question of identity, it would have been raised by the people of Wolkait themselves in Wolkait, not in Gondar”Debretsion also said that the people of Kimant has raised an identity question themselves and that was handled as per the constitutional procedure. The same goes for Wolkait.“ethnicity is not something we created or strengthened. It was there all along history and the federalism was the only option for our country to continue intact” he added.According to the deputy premier, the federalism answered the national question and brought stability for 25 years. If it was the problem we wouldn’t have lasted this long. He underlined that the Wolkait issue is a political propaganda ploy designed to bring discord between the people of Amhara and Tigray.