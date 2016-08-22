Ethiopian Olympic Runner who made an anti-government gesture at the finish line of Sunday’s marathon will get hero’s welcome, government official confirms
Feyisa Lilesa crossed his arms above his head to draw attention to deadly protests in Oromia
The Olympic runner from Ethiopia who defiantly made an anti-government gesture at the finish line of the men’s marathon Sunday will receive a “heroic welcome” and not face prosecution, a government spokesman said Monday.
Feyisa Lilesa crossed his arms above his head to draw attention to deadly protests in Oromia, his home region in Ethiopia, as he secured his second-place win at the end of the event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Associated Press reported. He told reporters that he may be killed or imprisoned if he ever returns home, where protesting is “very dangerous.”
“If I go back to Ethiopia, the government will kill me,” Lilesa told Sports Illustrated. “If not, they will charge me. After that, if they not charge, they will block in the airport in immigration. I want to move to another country and try to go to another country.”
Ethiopia’s Communications Minister Getachew Reda told CNN that Lilesa is an “Ethiopian hero” who “shouldn’t at all be worried” to return to his home country. “I can assure you nothing is going to happen to his family nothing is going to happen to him,” Reda said.
Thank you Feyisa Lilesa for your heroic action and becomes the voice for the voiceless. You exposed the fascist weyane in the highest stage of the world. Major medias all over the globe reported the incident.
Heroic welcome by the government? we all know weyane is criminal and liar. Feyisa Lilesa is now out of weyane’s reach. Your desperate damage control effort is futile.
Currently, weyane is in a complete killing spree and day by day it is digging its grave deeper as it shades more blood of innocents by its murderous military wing, Agazi and its collaborator bandas.
Just curiously, why Awramba Times former journalist Wubeshet Taye is still languishing in the notorious weyane prison? Mr. Dawit, at least advocate for the release of your former colleague Wubshet. Where is your consciousness? Is there a satisfaction for becoming the mouthpiece of this criminal minority junta? …weyes zer ke leguwam yesebal new negeru????
Feyisa Lilesa, gold for his action and silver for the marathon. God bless him! Brave Ethiopian!
You rattle snake, sick old man Tesfabis you love this kind of news huh? He has every right to show solidarity with his mentors, for them this is another way of getting more money by enticing this kind of easy prey. He shouldn’t mix sport with politics.
You banda why don’t leave us alone. You don’t think whatever happen the retialation will be iron-stick on you????? When Your god-father EPRDF /Eritreans/gone the next leaders in Ethiopia or even in Tigrai will be worst for you.
Gebre ebaboch
The so called opdo and andm and the south party should follow the same thing as lolesa did abandon the killer and racist regam of tigrai instead of being happy slave. Lilesa is and will be a hero forever
We’ll Seid, well addressed your excellency , this is a matured & fair enough government. EPRDF is not looking at anyone except relentlessly working to improve the live hood of its people, finish. It is not what the narrower minded Oromos like-OLF, and chauvinist Amharas thick about EPRDF. Had not been for this reason the Derg-Esepa would not had mercy by EPRDF, All those enemies are already winned in the battle field by Heros & heroins EPRDF fighters.
The recent events in Ethiopia by Fanatic narrow Amhara & Oromos is born due to frustration. And they tie the rob on their neck this is shame & we will see who will end first
Thank you minister Getachew.
Kadir,
Yup, we will see who is going to come on top! Lilesa is a hero that the world will remember him forever. He has risen the hope of his people and dig the grave of his enemy even dipper. You got to respect that!!
Lilesa,, kedir is right in terms of the Ethiopian government. If lelisa will go to prison all those people with their fist crossed would have bee n jailed. You can see them on you tube.
Beza,
I know for a fact that the prisons are full to arrest all. But, I also know that hundredth of Oromo who were shot point blanch while having their hands crossed up in the air.
Last bot not least, Lilesa is one of a kind which TPLF government can’t stand to see him free!
Indeed there is a lot problems in the EPRDF administration. But most Ethiopians use pritesting for assylum evidence for better life.
Individuals get picture in the ESAT/Gim7 meetings by paying $200 to Gim7/ESAT.
So, not all but most of assylum seekers using different actions for better life in western countries.
The mercenaries of Shaebia and Egypt ESAT/Gim7 used this opportunity for more income extra of Egypt and Eritrean fund.
This means EPRDF corruption is because of greedyness the as ESAT/Gim7 does.
But the citizens are trapped affected from both side. Even the promiss of the spokesman is not garantee or still EPRDF didn’t take action on his governance. Just words. So the promise doesn’t make sense.
Let Egypt and Shaebiya alone they never remember you even you are alive…Yemotk AGAme
This must be the joke of the decade! TPLF leaving an opposing Oromo alone????
The scary part is that Getachew tells the lie in a straight face! It must be one of the strong characters TPLF has perfected at Dedebit.
God have mercy!
አማራ፡ “የኦሮሞ ወንድምና እህቶቻችን እስራት፣ ግድያና ደም መፍሰስ ይቁም፡፡”
ኦሮሞ፡ “በአማራ መንድምና እህቶቻችን ላይ ጥላቻ፣ መፈናቀል፡ መሰቃየት፡ መታሰር፡ መጥፋት፡ መገደል፡ ዘር ማጥፋትና ወልቃይትን ጨምሮ በህገወጥ መንገድ ቦታቸውን መነጠቅ ይቁም፡፡”
በደርግ ዘመን በነፃ ተምሮ አድጎ ነገር ግን የዘረኛውና ከፋፋዩ ህወሃት የውሸት ፕሮፓጋንዳ ቅጥረኛ የሆነ ራሱን የሸጠ ሆዳም ማን ነው?
“እነዚህ ሁለት ህዝቦች ማለትም አማራና ኦሮሞ አንዱ ስለሌላው የሚቆረቆርበትና የሚቆምበት ሁኔታ በፍፁም መኖር አልነበረበትም፡፡ ይህ የሚያመለከት በኛ በኩል ወይ ስራው በትክክል አልተሰራም ማለት ነው፡፡ ወይም እንደተሰራ በማመን ትኩረት ስላልሰጠነው ነው በሁለቱ መካከል ሰላም ሊሰፍን፣ አንድነት ሊፈጠርና እንዱ ስለሌላው ማሰብ፣ መቆርቆርና በአደባባይም በተቃውሞ መልክ ለመግለጽ የቻሉ፡፡
በመሆኑም ከአሁን ጀምሮ ትልቅ ትኩረት በመስጠትና የሚጠይቀውን ሁሉ ጥረት በማድረግ አማራንና ኦሮሞን መለያየት፣ ማቃቃርና እንዳለፈው ማጣላት መቻል አለብን፡፡ ባለፉት 25 አመታትና ከዚም በፊት በጫካ እያለን እንደምናደርገው ሁሉ ያልሆነንና የሌለን ነገር እየፈጠርን እንደሆነ በማስመሰል አንዱን በዳይና ሌላውን ደግሞ ተበዳይ በማድረግ ሁል ጊዜም እነሱን ማጣላት አለብን፡፡ ይህ ሲሆን ብቻ ነው ህወሃትና ትገሬ እንደፈለጋቸው እየሆኑ ሁሉንም መግዛት፣ መቆጣጠርና በሚሆኑት ሁሉ እየሆኑ ለመቀጠል የሚችሉ፡፡ ዛሬ እኛ መከላከያውን፣ ደህንነቱንና ፖሊሲ ተቋማትን ሙሉ በሙሉ መቆጣጠርና ለኛ ጥቅም ብቻ ማሰራት ባንችል ነገ ምን ልንሆን እንደምንችል ግልፅ ነው፡፡ በጎንደርና በመላው አማራ ያለን የበላይነትና ብአዴንን ጨምሮ ሁሉንም ሙሉ በሙሉ በኛ ቁጥጥር ስር ማድረግ መቻል ውጤቱ የነዚህ የሶስቱ በኛ እጅ መሆን ነው፡፡ ይህ ባይሆን ኖሮ ግን ህዝቡን በማጥፋት ወልቃይትንና ራሱን በማሳጣት ራያን ወደ ትግራይ ማጠቃለልን ጨምሮ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ከተፈፀመው በደል ሁሉ አንዱም ባልተቻለ ነበር፡፡
ስለሆነም እየፈራነው የምንጠላውን አማራንና እየተጠየፍን የምንንቀውን ኦሮሞ መለያየት፣ ማጣላትና እርሰ በእርሳቸው ይጎዳዱ ዘንድ ማድረግ አለብን፡፡ ይህ ሲሆን ብቻ ነው ህወሃት እንዳሰኘው እየሆነ ሊተነፍስም ሆነ በስልጣል ላይ ሊቆይ የሚችል፡፡ በህወሃት አማካኝነት በብልጫ ተጠቃሚ የሆነ ትግሬም በዚሀ ሁኔታ መቀጠል የሚችል አማራንና ኦሮሞን መለያየት፣ ማጣላትና ይጎዳዱ ዘንድ ማድረግ ስንችል ነው፡፡ ይህ ሳይሆን ቀርቶ ግን ሁለቱ ሰላም ሆነው፣ አንድነት በመፍጠር የሀገር ተቆርቋሪና ለህዝብ አሳቢ ለመሆን ከቻሉ፣ የፈለገውን ያህል ይከልከሉ፣ ይታሰሩ፣ ይገደሉና ሌላም ሌላም የድረስባቸው በመጨረሻ ላይ ግን አሸናፊዎች አነሱ ናቸው፡፡
ብቻ ይህን ለማለት ከኔ አይጠበቅም እንጂ ሁኔታው ግን ከኛ ቁጥጥር ውጪ እየሆነ የመጣ ስለሆነ ትንሽ ጊዜ ከማራዘም ውጪ ምንም ማድረግ አንችልም፡፡ ይህም በመሆኑ ፀፀት ገብቶኛል፣ ንዴት እያቃጠለኝ ነው፣ ቁጣ ይዞኛል፣ የወደፊት ህይዎቴ አስፈርቶኛል፣ በጊዜያዊ ጥቅም ተታልዬ ከህወሃት ጋር መቀላቀሌ ራስን ለማጥፋት ስለመሆኑም በግልፅ እየታየኝ ነው፡፡ እኔ ትግሬ ሳልሆን ነገር ግን በዘር ከሚያምን ትግሬ ጋር መቀላቀሌ ከዚህም ሆነ ወይም ከዚህ እንዳልሆን እያደረገኝ ነው፡፡ ይሁንና አማራንና ኦሮሞን መለያየት፣ ማጣላትና እርስ በእርስ ይጎዳዱ ዘንድ ለማድረግ ግን በመንግስት ደረጃ ምን ጊዜም የነበረና ያለ ዋነኛ የምስጢር አሰራር ስለሆነ ይህ ተጠናክሮ መቀጠል አለበት፡፡ ሁሉቱ ተስማሙ ማለት ህወሃት አበቃለት ማለት ስለመሆኑ መናገርም ሆነ ማብራራት የማያስፈልገው ሀቅ ነው፡፡
ጨካኙን ኦነግንና በሱ ስም የሚንቀሳቀሱ አውሬዎችን ጨምሮ በኦሮ ስም በአማራ ላይ የተፈፀመው ያ ሁሉ ማዋከብ፣ ማፈናቀል፣ ማባረር፣ ንብረት መዘረፍ፣ መገደል፡ መጨፍጨፍና የደረሰው ዘግናኝና ኢ ሰባዊ በደል ሁሉም ምንጩ ማን እንደሆነ የአደባባይ ምስጢር ሲሆን ይህም ህወሃት ከድሮ ጀምሮ በአጀንዳ መልክ ይዞ በትጋይት የሚሰራበት ነው፡፡ መለስ ዜናዊ ራሱ በዚህ ላይ ዋነኛው አጠንጣኝ የሰው ቫይረስና ባክቴሪያ ነው፡፡ ይህ ባይሆን ኖሮ ግን እንኳን እሱ ራሱ ቀርቶ በሚሰቱ፣ ልጆቹ፣ የቤት ሰራተኛው፣ ዘበኛው ወይም የሚናገር ውሻ ካለው በውሻውም በኩል “አቁም” የሚል በሶስት ፊደል የሚገለፅ አንድ ቃል የስልክ መልዕክት በማስተላለፍ ቀጪን ትዕዛዝ ቢሰጠው የትኛው የክልል ሀላፊ፣ ሰራተኛ ወይም ህዝብ ነው ይህን በመቃወን በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ የተፈፀመን ማዋከብ፣ ማፈናቀልና የዘር ማጥፋት ድርጊት ጨምሮ የሆነው ሁሉ በጠራራ ፀሀይ በአደባባይ ለዘመናት ሊፈፅም የሚችል፡፡
በእርግጥ በራሱ በህወሃት አማካኘነት ተከዜን ተሻግሮ በመምጣት የጎንደር ህዝቦች በሆኑ የወልቃይት አማራዎች ላይ የፈፀመው ዘር ማጥፋትና ጭፍጨፋ ህወሃት ከስር መሰረቱ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ያለው ጥላቻ ምን ያህል ስር የሰደደና ከሰባዊነት ውጪ እንደሆነ ይኸው ዛሬ ህወሃት የደበቀው የመሰለው ወንጀል በየቀኑ እየተገለጠ፣ እየተጋለጠና እየወጣ እስከ አለም ድረስ እየታየና እያነጋገረ ነው፡፡ ይህንም ያደረጉ ኗሪወችን እጥፍተው ለምና በውሃ ሀብት የታደለን ሰፊ የወልቃይት፣ ጠገዴ፣ ጠለምትና ሰቲት ሁመራን መሬት ለራሳቸው ለማድረግ ነው፡፡ ይሁንና ምስጋና አና እድሜ ለባለትልቅና ሰፊ ሸለቆ ባለቤት የሆነ የተከዜ ወንዝ ይሁንና ምን ጊዜም ቢሆን ህወሃትም ሆነ ትግሬ ነኝ የሚል ሁሉ ተከዜን ተሻግሮ የቦታ ጥያቄ ማንሳት እንደማይችል ነው፡፡ እየተሳሳተ ሲያነሳ ደግሞ ወንዙና ሸለቆው በተፈጥሮ እየመሰከረ ወዲያው አንደሚፈረድበት ግልጽ ነው፡፡ ስለሆነም ከተከዜ ማዶ ያለን ቦታ በህገወጥ መንገድ ነውና የያዘው ህወሃት በአስቸኳይ ለጎንደር መመለስ አለበት፡፡ ይህም መሆን መቻል ሁኔታውን በብዙ በረድና ወረድ ያደርገዋል የሚል እምነት አለ፡፡ ግን ይህን እኔ መናገር አልነበረብኝም፤ ስለአጠቃላይ ሁኔታው ጭንቅና ቁጣ ስለያዘኝ ራሴን እየሳትሁ እውነቱንና ትክክለኛውን መናገሬ እንጂ፡፡
ማንም የሚያውቀው ጉዳይ ነው መለስን ጨምሮ ህወሃትና የተረገሙ የትግሬ ደጋፊወቹ በየሜዲያውና ስብሰባው በአማራ መጨፍጨፍና መፈናቀል በደስታ ድጋፋቸውን ሲገልፁና ሲያበረታቱም ተሰምተዋልና ታይተዋልም፡፡ ደን ስለሚጨፈጭፉ ነው እያሉም እንደ መለስ ያለ ናዚና እንደ ሚሚ ስብሀቱ ያለች ውሻ እንኳን በጨው የማይነካት የመሰለች አስቀያሚ ሲናገሩ ተሰምተዋል፡፡ ያ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ይፈፀም ዘንድ የጠነሰሱትና ያፋፋሙት የዘር ፖለቲካ ግን በነሱ ላይ በእጥፍ የሚመለስበት ጊዜ ሩቅ አይሆንም፡፡ በመላው የኢትዮጲያ ግዛት ተበትነው የራሳቸውን ሰፈር በመመስረት በዝርፊያ ላይ ተሰማርተው በብልጫ በተጠቃሚነት የሚኖሩ የህወሃት ሰዎችና ትግሬዎች ናቸው፡፡ አማራ ግን በየሄደበት ከማንም ጋር ተስማምቶ፣ ተከባብሮና በመጠቃቀም ከድሮ ጀምሮ ከማንም ጋር አብሮ የሚኖር ነው፡፡ ታዲያ ያ በአማራ ላይ ይፈፀም ዘንድ ከጫካ ጀምሮ የጠነሰሱት ዘር ማጥፋትና ጥፍጨፋን ጨምሮ በነሱ ላይ የማይከሰትበት ምክንያት አለ ወይ? ይህ እንዳይሆንስ የነሱ ባሀሪ የሚገፋፋ አይደለም ወይ?” ያለ ማን ነው?
እማራና ኦሮሞ የህወሃትን ዘመን ያስቆጠረ እነሱን የመከፋፈል ሴራ፣ ተንኮልና ድርጊት ማጋለጥና ሙሉ በሙሉ መቃወም መቻል ለወያኔዎች ከክስረትም በጣም ከባድና መጥፊያቸው የሆነ ክስረት ነው፡፡ አማራን አወክላለሁ የሚል ብአዴን በህወሀት አማካኝነት ተመስርቶ በህወሀት ተላላኪዎችና ቅጥረኞች ለ25 አመታት እየተንቀሳቀሰ አማራን ሲጎዳና ሲያጠፋ እንደኖረ ማንም የሚያውቀው ጉዳይ ነው፡፡ በአማራነታቸው ምንክንያት ዘግናኝ የሆነ በደልና ስቃይ ለዘመናት ለተፈፀመባቸው ዜጎች ያልደረሰ አማራን እወክላሉ የሚል ድርጅት ዋነኛ ጠላት አንጂ ሌላ አይደለም፡፡ትግራይን ለማልማት ሌላውን ማድማት የሚሉት ግልፅ የሆነ ወንጀል ከማንም በበለጠ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ያነጣጠረ ነው፡፡ አማራን እናለማለን የሚሉበት “አልማ” ማህበር በውጪ ሀገር የሚገኝን ጨምሮ ከ30 ሚሊዮን ህዝብ በላይ እወክላለሁ እያለ ነገር ግን ምንም ሳያደርግ ከ3፡5 ሚሊዮን ትግሬ የማይበልጥ እወክላለሁ የሚል ኢፎርትና ሌሎችም ግን ይኸው አማራን ብቻ ሳይሆን ኢትዮጲያን እየዘረፉ ትግራይን ሲያለሙ ይታያል፡፡
የውሃ እጥረትና የአፈር መራቆት ያለባት መቀሌን መመልከቱ በራሱ ለዚሀ ምስክር ነው፡፡ በሌላ በኩል ደግሞ እንደ ደብረ ማርቆስ ያለ የምርት፣ የለም አፈር፣ የሰራተኛና የዝናብ አገር እንዴት ወደኋላ እንደቀረ መመልከት ይገባል፡፡ ሁለቱ ከተሞች ከ25 አመታት በፊት ምን እንደሚመስሉና አሁን ደግሞ በምን ደረጃ እንዳሉ ማየት በራሱ የህወሃትን ጉድ ቁልጪ አድርጎ የሚያሳይ ብቻ ሳይሆን ብአዴን ምን ያህል የማራ ህዝብ ጠላት አንደሆነ ነው፡፡ እነ ገነት ዘውዴ፣ ታደሰ ካሳ፣ ካሳ ተክለብርሀን፣ በረከት ስሞንና የመሳሰሉት አኮ ናቸው አማራን እንወክላለን እያሉ በአማራ ላይ የደረሰበትን በደል ሁሉ ከቀጣሪያቸው ህወሃት ጋር በመሆን ሊፈፅሙበት የኖሩ፡፡ በመሆኑም አነዚህ ግለሰቦችን ጨምሮ ሌሎችም የህወሃት ቅጥረኞች ጃፓን በነፃ ሰራው ድልድይ አባይን ቢሻገሩም ነገር ግን በፍፁም ጣናን ማለፍ የለባቸውም፡፡ ይህ እስከሚሆን ድረስ ግን ማንም ዜጋ ለብአዴን ተገዢ መሆን የለበትም፡፡ ብአዴንም ሆነ የአማራ ክልል ሙሉ በሙሉ ከማንኛውም የህወሀት ቀጥተኛም ሆነ ተዘዋዋሪ ጣልቃ ገብነትም ሆነ ተፅኖ ሙሉ በሙሉ ነፃ መሆን ግድ ነው፡፡
የዚህ አይነቱን ስብስብ የአማራ ህዝብ ጠላት የሆነንና የሱን አገልጋይ እንደ ብአዴን አይነቱን ህወሃት አጣ ማለት ከባድ የፖለቲካና የኢኮኖሚ ክስረት ደረሰበት ማለት ነው፡፡ በቦታው ደግሞ እንደ ደጉ አንዳርጋቸውና ሌሎችም በህዝብ የሚታመኑና የሚጠበቁ የህዝብ ተወካዮች አማካኝነት ለአማራና ለኢትዮጲያ ህዝብ የሚሰሩ ይተካሉ ማለት ነው፡፡ በኦህዴን በኩልም የዚህ አይነት ለውጥ ተደርጎ ሁለቱ ህዝቦች በመቀራረብ አብረው ከሰሩ በወንጀል የተጨማለቀች ትንሿ ህወሃትና ትግሬ ቀርቶ ማንም ቢሆን ስለኢትዮጲያ እሱ ብቻ ሊሆን መቻል ቀርቶ ሊያስብ አይችልም፡፡ በመሆኑም በውጪ ከሚገኙ የአማራና ኦሮሞ አባላት በመጀመር በአገር ቤትም ያለ ሁሉም የሁለቱ ህዝቦች አባል የሆነ የወያኔን ዘመን ያስቆጠረ በነሱ መካከል ሴራ፣ ተንኮልና ድርጊት በማጋለጥና ጠርሶ በማምከን ሰላም ሊሆኑና አንድነት ሊፈጥሩ ይገባል፡፡ በብዙ ሚሊኖች የሚቆጠሩ የአማራና የኦሮሞ ዘር ቅልቅል ያለባቸው በሁለቱ ህዝቦች መካከል አሉና ይህን ከድሮ ጀምሮ በሁለቱ መካከል ያለን ሰላም፣ አንድነትና ተባባሪነት ከሁለቱ ወገን በመነሳት የግድ መልሰው ማግኜትና ለጋራ ጥቅም በጋራ መስራት አለባቸው፡፡
Mr, you talk too much nonsense. when you had total power for 100 years what did you do to the poor amhara you seem to speak of now? none-zero. with all your rivers and what have you Ethiopia was known the poorest of poor by Africa standard. under your watch the amhara you are speaking of where massacred by derg in gonder. you runaway. you didn’t save the amhara of gonder. TPLF didn’t run unlike you. stood with the enemy and won. this is what makes you vomit day and night. Now that TPLF showed you how to you could not take it. even being an agent of an Egypt. be it TPLF or any organization in Ethiopia is the product of your 100 year miserable poor governance. you are still preaching hate and animosity with barbaric mentality. you will not win. you are talking lack of water in Mekele? so what should be done. what did you do with abay for the last 100years? huh.pretending to be pro amhara and oromo is the new agents hired by egypt/Issays strategy.
What is wrong with you?
Did you know how the world looks like 100 years ago? If you think the Amhara alone are responsible about Ethiopia for the last 100 years before you came in as terrorists/rebels and took power by force, then they did very remarkable jobs.
1. They kept Ethiopia being the only independent African nation as well as among the few in the world; paying lots of sacrifices for that including others
2. They managed to defeat the first time an European military force with face to face battle in Adwa and they freed you despite most of you were Bandas working for foreign enemies to colonize and enslave you as they were doing eth rest of Africa.
3. You are always Bandas serving foreign invaders including Yohannes against Theodros and his Grandson working with fascist Italy against Atse Hailessellase and brought them to Addis Ababa killing lots of Amhara and destroying their property the same way TPLF did to reach ADDIS ABABA.
4. Have you any idea how Even European nations looked like before the First World War, between the two wars, in the 1970s and so on? Most nations developed for the last 25 and 30 years including China. Have you any idea how china was look like even 70 and 80 years ago? What about India and many others worldwide?
However, you people heads are upside down and inside out can see things the way they are but full of lies and functioning for own interests.
The reason why the Amhara people are not developed despite their region is the most naturally gifted is because of they were serving the whole nation on equal basis which is unlike You, Tigress. You are looting the nation to develop and benefit only Tigry and Tigres.
of course the Amhara region which is not the TPLF created but the true and Historical Amhara region including Wolkaite, Tegede, Telemt and Humera as well as Raya Azebo, Metekel and many places in Shewa is the water rich, fertile soil, best weather and breathtaking land not only in Africa but few among the whole world. It is uniqueness is because of it is in the tropic, as well, highland and naturally very rich with fundamental natural gifts mentioned above. However, we don’t see it as an Amhara region but to all Ethiopians which is unlike with you in Tigry.
But this is the time to use the abandoned resources to benefit the people without you being around to sabotage and stop it for your benefits. Dergue or Meleaku Tefera didn’t invade the Ancient and historical city which is Gonder, but you do which is going on right now and we will never ever forget or forgive for that. You are invading Bahir Dar right now and many other towns and citizens in Amhara using Tigre’s private agazi forces.
Do you think that will be forgotten or forgiven for generations to come? No. Stop harassing, jailing, killing, looting and all the illness you are doing for 25 years.
As far as Mekkele Concern, it will be the first big city in Ethiopian history ever abandoned because of the shortage of water and resources as the climate change is becoming the worst nightmare to the regions like Tigry is.
Therefore for the long term sake of yours, stop exacerbated Ethnic politics and kilil but work for one and united Ethiopia on equal basis which is how the 21-century world works but not in Ethiopia because of you despite you are less than 4% of the population and it will work against you in the long run. If you had some brain, you would be the one to fight against any division in the country based on ethnicity or kilil because of you will be the worst victim when things are having that kind relationships.
POLETOCAL DISPLAYS OR PROTESTS ARE ACTUALLY BANNED BY THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE ,SO LILESSA COULD FACE SANCTIONS FROM THEM AS WELL,to never partcipete at the Olympics again.
Just didn’t even care what he did, but he was not sportsman, but he was one of Eritrean backed separates agent
i think we did not understand the gravity of the situation
this is war and Ethiopia must have war room to prepare to fight the digital war
Minister, Getachew Reda must hire young Ethiopian American as his spokesperson even D,trump doesnt answer all the question he have spokesperson… who understand the culture of America this way if the spokesperson…. Minister, Getachew Reda test the water by using the spokesperson then the minister saying the wrong thing the spokesperson take the fail for him beside the Minister cant be all over the place therefore hiring an elite spokesperson is a must … we dont send second class athlete to Olympic at world stage then why we think we can get away with second class spokesperson or spokesperson must be top niche and smart and elite to represent us and get paid at American slandered we should not get greedy here if we want haile gebrselassie of the spokesperson level
now we understand the important of spokesperson he or she will fight for us when Ethiopia name attacked the other day the Washington post dragging Ethiopian name in the mud i was so mad no body able to defend us … this journalist even suggested Feyisa Lilesa can come to America with his family as if they have job waiting form him or as if they can really have power to bring a person without due process by the way if Feyisa Lilesa was afraid for his life why did he left his wife and two children in Ethiopia with evil govt. no body challenging this Washington post .. no body told them Feyisa Lilesa is a millionaire …
ONE important thing the spokesperson could have done sign x sign and show n
in fact Minister, Getachew Reda should released Feyisa Lilesa house in ADDIS ABABA if he have any investment it should be video tape and shown to the work how he lead life in ETHIOPIA
Bravo Feyisa Lelisa; for siding your voiceless ethiopians killing/prisoned and torturing unjustly by dictator woyanes(their dog ‘Ohded’ and ‘Beadn’)..!!
You of those supporting for what our gov’t is doing on innocent nations are really sorry, for U are careless of your sister and brothers death.
In the past before TPLF came to power, there was sense of unity among nations and there were fair participation in leadership from every d/t nations; eventhough zer was lack of democracy and centralization of power. But today leadership power is only in hands of one group/nation, looking others as enemy and robbing nations as if they had another states other than ethiopia.
No one, either Derg or H/silasie in ethiopian history did what’s curently taking place by these minority woyanes. whether they did good or wrong, it was for/to all ethiopians, they did not divide the country.
Ethiopian diplomats , Ethiopian airlines pilots , Ethiopian athletes , Ethiopian international students and so on had been seeking asylum whenever they go out of Ethiopia for 20+ years.For the last 2 decades or so Each year More than 200,000 Ethiopian People go to worst places like Yemen to become refugees countless die during the journey. . Some go to huge extents to save their lives. Not too long ago A co-pilot on an Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Rome hijacked the airliner early Monday morning and flew it to Geneva, Switzerland, looking for asylum.
The man, an Ethiopian in his early 30s, was arrested when the plane landed at Geneva International Airport, police said. The 202 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 767-300 were not harmed. Ethiopian Airline pilot gets 19 years for hijacking plane.
An Ethiopian Airlines pilot has been convicted in absentia of hijacking his own plane and flying it to Geneva, 13 months after he surrendered to police there and sought asylum.
The high court in Addis Ababa issued its ruling on Monday and said it would sentence Hailemedhin Abera Tegegn on Friday. If he ever returns to his home country he could face up to 20 years in jail.
Hailemedhin, second-in-command on the Feb. 17, 2014 flight to Rome, took control of the aircraft when the main pilot left the cockpit for a toilet break, Swiss police said.
He then sent a coded signal announcing he had hijacked his own plane.
With the jet on the tarmac, an unarmed Hailemedhin scrambled down an emergency rope and surrendered to police without harming the 193 passengers on board the Boeing aircraft, 139 of them Italians, 11 Americans and four French.
Swiss police have said Hailemedhin asked for asylum because he did not feel safe in Ethiopia.
Opposition politicians and rights campaigners often accuse the government of stifling dissent, a charge dismissed by the government.
Authorities say there have been growing numbers of people from north and east Africa traveling to Europe to flee poverty and conflicts — though Hailemedhin left behind a well-paid job on the flagship airline in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.
Ethiopian officials said at the time Addis Ababa may ask for his extradition.
While all this is going on 8/13/16 Tigray Regional State Health Bureau Awarded IOM a Recognition for its Partnership
On an Annual Health Festival which was held at the Tigray Regional State capital, Mekelle, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was awarded with a recognition certificate for its outstanding partnership in strengthening the Health System of the Region.The Executive Committee of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), in its regular session held from August 16-21, 2016, has evaluated its past fifteen years performance.The committee passed decisions to strengthened the best practices and assuage problems challenging the democratic system and economic transformation of the country.According to the press release it sent to WIC, the Executive Committee confirmed that the Agricultural Development led Industrialization Policy enabled the country to register double digit economic growth in the past thirteen consecutive years.The Executive Committee also emphasized the significance of protecting the affirmative changes gained so far from any kinds poisoning elements. According to the press release, detailed guidelines to guard the democratic system and fight against chauvinist and narrow activities that have been challenging the country’s economic transformation have already set out.EPRDF Executive Committee has urged the public to strengthen and consolidated its efforts against those anti-peace and anti-development groups who have been attempting to destabilize the country and jeopardize its development, the press release emphasized.
The Annual Health Festival mainly encompasses two major conferences – the evaluation the last 10 years Regional Health Strategic Plan and commencement of the next 5 Year Regional Health Strategic Plan.
The Award was issued for IOM on the opening day of the festival on 29th of July 2016. The Tigray Regional State Health Bureau stated that the Awarded was issued to IOM to accredit the various bilateral partnerships that the Organization has particularly uphold on health capacity building programs benefiting members of the host community in the Region.
In their opening remarks, Mr. Abaye Weldu, Tigray Regional State President, and Mr. Hagos Godefay, Regional Health Bureau Head, highlighted the partnership and contribution of various humanitarian agencies on the regional health programs over the past 10 years is highly admirable. This recognition award for IOM’s outstanding partnership with the Regional Government is to applaud IOM’s capacity building activities, materialized direct implementation on TB Outreach and other Programs undergone in Shire Town and beyond as well as the various health equipment, such as Gen-Expert machine, computer and other, donated for Shire town Hospital. IOM’s Refugee Programs mingling for the benefits of host community living in North Western Zone of the region.
The Award was received by IOM’s Shire Office Senior Operations Assistant Mr. Ashenafi Tefera at Mekelle Tigray Regional State.
