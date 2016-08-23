[Must-Watch] Ultra Hilarious Conversation With Ginbot 7 Member and Supporter: Let the People Back Home Die

Follow:
I agree with him 100% his right
The truth is that the affected people should fight and sacrifice for themselves and their families more than anybody. Those living in the west are the lucky and free ones. The only reason they fight for the people in Ethiopia is because they are conscious and selfless who think beyond themselves or their “hod”.
So the people in Ethiopia should rise up and fight woyane to death.
And speaking of economic development, The truth is there is no development. Roads built with borrowed money and done for the purpose of stealing with overpriced budget without any feasibility study is not development. The roads are not usable anyways.
look at the Tekeze dam, it has had no economic benefit. It didn’t even generate enough power for ten homes since it’s completion (no wonder they never mention it as accomplishment).
Addis Ababa, The diplomatic city of Africa had a reliable electric power supply during the Derg era. Look at it now, no electricity for days, no drinking water, no clean roads-pile of garbage.
Unless you are comparing Dedebit against the rest of the country, there is no development. So stop seeing things with Dedebit mentality.
Peace to all but woyanes!
Ermi
Ermi the Shabiya this website is Eritrean website. Why you shabiyas are concerned about Ethiopia why don’t you try to overthrow Esayas. In ethiopia we have a system called election where as you guys have no constitution. Young people in Addis already have shown their determination against anti peace elements. Now next will be sifting them out and put them where they belong, KILINTO will be their destined place. You can hide inside people and wage a war. Look how stupid they are the Eritrean paid supporter, like this guy.
Beza, that’s all you could come up with to defend your bosses achievements in democratization, economic development, and so on?
No wonder you are dedebit breed.
Peace to all but woyanes!
Ermi
Ermi, that is their achievement, what do you need more than that. That is their legacy, their visionary leader MELES dreamed about. Unlike your Shabiya deeds, sticking his nose in every countries and destabilize them by taking the mission of Arabs. Is it not the fact yene Shabiya?
ኩንቲ ለቃሚና አምበጣ ቆርጣሚ ትግሬ በሙሉ አንድ በአንድ በወረንጦ ተለቅሞ ከመሃል ሀገር ወደ ድንጋያማዋ ትግራይ ይባረራል።ትግሬ ሌባና ለማኝ ነዉ ከጎንደርና ከወሎ የዘረፈዉን የወልቃይት ጠገዴንና የራያን መሬት በክብር ለአማራ ህዝብ ይመልሳል።ትግሬና ወያኔ አንድ ነዉ ወያኔ ለትግሬዎች ሃይማኖታቸዉ ነዉ።የትግራይ ህዝብ ከኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ ጋር ደም ተቃብቷል፣ሆድና ጀርባ ሆኗል። ትግሬ እዩኝ እዩኝ እንዳላለ ደብቁኝ ደብቁኝ የሚልበት ቀን ይመጣል።ትግሬ ወደ መቀሌ፣ንብረት ወደ ቀበሌ፣ወያኔም ወደ ከርቸሌ የሚለዉ አዋጅ በቅርብ ቀን ይታወጃል። ድል ለሰፊዉ የኦሮሞ ህዝብ፣ድል ለሰፊዉ የአማራ ህዝብ፣ድል ለሰፊው የኢትዮጵያ ህዝብ፣ሞት ለአናሳ ትግሬዎች!
Kynti demo mindnew ante gondere. Who are to tell the Tigreans will be expelled from parts of Ethiopia? They are our brothers and sisters we need them more than the Gondere trouble makers. They liberated you fro The Butcher Melaku Tefera. As I heard and as you know it he was the one who killed your brothers and sisters and chased you out of Ethiopia. Now thanks to EPRDF they gave you a chance to invest in your birth place Gonder. And you the economic boom and you want to take over ethiopia by the name of one ethiopia one religion and one nation. No one will give you that for you. Ethiopian nations nationalities will never give up their freedom to rule them self. They have enjoyed it fro 25 years they will enjoy it in the future. You need Gonder stay there. You were backward and you stay back ward. You already killed Tigreans not only Tigreans also Amaras and Agew who you tout they are with EPRDF. These kind of barbarism will not have place in Ethiopia. Kita Ras.
Kererto ena Bete amara! You donkey people….Leave alone today, we knew you with your jets ,missiles and heavy armaments.We defeated you “Eiders” in all aspects ….your ideology ..your power……….donkey “”eiders””
Ante zere tifu, yetewaredk dikala neh,
I think like EPDRF Dawit pays more attention than he should to the politics of Ginbot Seven. Gingbot Seven is a paper tiger. Probably they have a few hundred supporters, not members, in the West. That is it. The organization got more ink than it should because ESAT dramatizes everything about Ginbot Seven. But it is ill-advised to spend more time talking about the organization. I do not usually ridicule any opposition party even when my political stance is totally different than of the party. I take exception with Ginbot Seven because it is an opportunist organization. A party that openly advocates the president of Eritrea has the very interest of Ethiopia than the Ethiopian government is indeed a sellout. Ginbot Seven exists because the Internet exists. Without the internet– I might add ESAT– Ginbot Seven would be nothing.
Dawit, the amazing man!!
This is a very silly drama played by amateur players from TPLF just to show that Gedu Andargachew was behind the Gonder protest. It is not only you that are barking day and night about Gedu. All the other TPLF websites including ToL, Aiga Forum, Horn Affairs, etc., are doing the same. One thing that you didn’t understand is whether Gedu is removed or stayed in his position, it has no effect at all on the public uprising in the Amhara region. In fact, the people feel that the sooner the puppet EPDM removed by any means, the sooner the people get back their freedom.
ይሄ ቆሮቆንዳ ምንድነው እምያዎራው፡ መብራህት እንዳይጠፋ ተሌ ሂደህ ጉቦ መክፈል ኣለብክ ይላል።ከመቸ ጀምሮ ነው tele መብራትን መቆጣጠር የጀመረው
Told hedeh mekfel
Good news sores
How do you know they are G7 supporters? it looks more like the conversation is between imposters. what is Ultra Hilarious about this video other than they are faceless?
What is the purpose of Dr Birhanu’s picture? Is it an improvement to your poor presentation?
Aren’t there elements of truth in their casual conversation?
Xxxx, this man is more elite, yehonu got a taw och adelum ende beyeembasiw dejaf lay keBIZU WENDIMAGEGNEHU ENA KEZACH SHETATA AROGIT YEBIRHANU FRIEND GAR YEMISELEFUT.
ኣቶ ዳዊት ፣
የሩዋንዳውን -Hate Radio (RTLMC) የዘር ፍጭትን ያፋፋመውን ድርጊት ለመድገም ዳር ዳር ያልክ ይመስላል። በማንኛውም የተቃውሞ መፈክር TPLF አና በዙሪያው ያሉ ተጠቃሚዎችን አንጂ የትግራይ ህዝብን በኣጠቃላይ ጠላት ነው ወይም ተጠቃሚ ነው ብሎ የተናገረ የለም። ቅሬታው በገዢው ፓርቲ ላይ አንጂ በህዝብ ላይ ኣይደለም ።
የምታቀርበው ዝግጅት የሚያስከትለው አንደምታን አየተስተዋለ ቢሆን ጥሩ ነው።
ኣለበለዚያ ከባድ ዋጋ ያስከፍላል።
Long live Ethiopia !
God bless Ethiopia !
thats would be the right comment for ESAT.
Brother Bruk,
I am not playing cheap politics here . My appeal is for all ,indiscriminately.
Have you noticed pixels’ link here below.
Dammy, no matter what you think it is clear that some of the protesters wanted the Tigrians to leave from Gonder that means they hate to see them in Gonder but that is impossible no matter which tribe you belongs to you have the right to live anywhere.
Let us be respectful when discoursing about our beloved country.Give respect to yourself as well as to others . I am not a fool or have low self respect to respond in kind.
Observer, you are low when you mention about Rwanda. When you criticizing Dawit for repeating the Rwanda genocide. Who is here to protect himself and who is agitating to attack. You are saying that the TPLF and their beneficiaries. You are agitating genocide. Dawit can put you in a corner what is in it. Doma. You guys preaching hate day and night. Now you will see already the Federal government army and security has taken over Gonder what is your say? If you burn Tigre because of his ethnicity, what is the guarantee for others and like you said those who are supporting the government. They will be killed even if they are Amara. Now do it in front of the army if you are not a man.
These people are worthless with their media esat. Addis Ababa young generation has said loud and clear come here and fight we will not fight for you.
You tell this to your own type.foool!
If I were you,I pack up and go to the safety of dedebit.
soon, you and your likes will be hunted down and deported to the republic of quentyland.
Tultula bere, halafi new yalkew Fesam.half yehonk sew. You and your likes who spend your 40 50 years and still think Ethiopia is like old days. Wake up it seems you are Gondere, this kind of rhetoric comes from you guys not from us yesshewa yewelo amaroch. If you don’t need EPRDF ok you can lead yourself; but we love them and we are OK with them. Especially, my birth place Addis is transforming. I have no plan to see Gonder. I will visit Bahirdar, Dessie, Mekele and Dire dawa not Gonder. Ezaw eskistachihun mitu. Weregna Demeke mekonenen yantelelulhal. Tornet ZEFEN meslohal Kita ras.
The identity of the person on the video is already exposed. the enhanced video picture is here https://www.facebook.com/100012728105761/videos/162675867500016/
She is psycho .woyane zombie
behold,that’s what woyane hate mongering does.
Congratulations. The Arizona state police have arrested this little ignorant fool and to be charged for hate crime. I will update you with detail later today
https://youtu.be/6j86mWFJO-0?t=1
https://youtu.be/6j86mWFJO-0?t=1
These powerful hungry EHAPA and DERG hooligans escaped after murdering a generation.
Now they pretend to be Democrats!
They are trying hard to use RELIGION AND ETHNICITY for their BLOOD SUCKING addiction.
hypocrite parasites have the audacity to call others blood suckers.
Who is the blood sucker? Tigre
These power trusty EHAPA AND DERG hooligans are trying hard to see BLOOD in Ethiopia.
RELIGION and ETHNICITY are their modern cards to satisfy their addiction for BLOOD .
They hate to see nation building.
THEY R USING OUR DEVELOPMENT AGAINST US .OUR TELEPHONE AND INTERNET EXPANSION HAS GIVEN THEM THE CHANCE TO FABRICATE AND DECIMINATE
LIES AND HATRED
What a Title!
“Ultra Hilarious Conversation With Ginbot 7 Member and Supporter: Let the People Back Home Die”
Give me a break.
-Ultra Hilarious Conversation? No, it is not.
-Ginbot 7 Member and Supporter? This must be coming from ignorance or limited language skills. When someone is a member, he/she is automatically becoming an active supporter. A Supporter is not always a member but a member is always a supporter.
-Let the People Back Home Die? Who said that? Does this man have any power to make it happen? Are you saying TPLF is not killing the citizens physically as well as mentally and materially since it started as a terrorist force in Tigry and as rulers after taking power by force?
-How relevant is Birhanu Nega’s photo to be here related to this gossip TPLF desperation shit propaganda failed story?
Don’t we have other important issues and stuffs to take them seriously and talk about in order to solve them instead of this trash and street Children TPLF dogs desperation for propaganda war but they don’t know what and how to do it. Does anyone care about this street conversation has nothing in it but gossips and jokes particularly from the TPLF wanna be servants in Abroad? How much is TPLF paying them for this which is the Ethiopian people money they are looting with billions as they wish?
-Wolkayit is Amhara
-Tekeze River is the natural and historical boarder between Gonder and Tigry
-The hidden TPLF genocide against the native Amhara in Wolkayit started since 1979 for 37 years must be investigated by the international community.
-Raya Azebo is part of wollo.
-The Raya, Irob, Kunama, Afar and other so called minority Ethnic groups rights in Tigry must be respected including having own administrative zones, using own languages, cultures and so on which is not happening in Tigry.
Fear Jawar, not g7. In less than 2years, if not less, he probabably start to take you down actually on the ground.
ለዚህ ነው ያ ሁሉ ልፋትና ጥረት?
የህወሃት ኋላቀር ካድሬዎችና ሰላዮች ችሎታ ከዚህ የማያልፍ ሲሆን ሰውነታቸውን ስላጡ አይገባቸውም እንጂ ትልቅ ወርደትና ሀፍረት የሆነ ነው፡፡
የድብቅ ቀረፃ የተደበቀንና ፊት ለፊት በግልፅ የማይወራንም ሆነ የማይደረግን ድርጊት አጋልጦ የሚያወጣ ነው፡፡ እዚህ ላይ ግን ምንም የሚታይም ሆነ የሚሰማ አዲስ ነገር የለም፡፡ እንዲያውም ይህ ሰው በግልፅና በፊት ለፊት ልከ እንደ መልአክ አይነት የሆነ ነው ለማለት ይቻላል፡፡
እነ ህወሃትና ጪፍን ትገሬ ደጋፊወቻቸው በግልፅ፣ በፊት ለፊትና በተደጋጋሚ ለዘመናት ከሚያወሩትንና ከሚፈፅሙት ውስጥ በጣም ጥቂት የሆነውን ከዚሀ በታች በመመልከት በድብቅ ምን እንደሚያስቡ፣ አንደሚነጋገሩና እንደሚፈፅሙ በጣም ከባዱንና ጨካኝ አጥፈውን ስለመሆኑ ለመገመት አያዳግትም፡፡
በግልፅና በተደጋጋሚ ከሚያወሩትና ከሚፈፅሙት ውስጥ ጥቂት የሆውን ተመልከቱት፡
*****************
እነዚህ እኮ ናቸው አምርረው የሚጠሉትንና በተለያየ መንገድ ዘመቻ ከፍተው ለዘመናት በከባድ እየጎዱትና የዘር ማጥፋት ጦርነት ከፍተው የሚወጉትን አማራን ጭምር እናስተዳድራለን የሚሉን፡፡
ከታሪክ መዝገብ፣
ለመሆኑ አማራ ማነው? በሚል አርዕስት ውስጥ ከሚገኙ እውነታወች ውስጥ የተወሰደ ነው፡፡
“እኛ አማሮች አይደለንምና አትጥሉን፡፡”
“ታዲያ ጋላ ናቸሁ ማለት ነው? እኛ ከጋላ በታች ሰው ያለ አይመስለንም፡፡ አማራን የምንጠላና ጋላን ጨምሮ ሌላውን ከእግራችን ስር እንደሆነ እየተሰማን የምንንቅ ነን፡”
የወያኔ መሪዎች ስለዐማራ ተናግረዋል ከሚባሉት ንግግሮች አንዳንዱ ለጠላትም ጆሮ እንኳን ይቀፋል። እዚህ ጥቂቶቹን ከነተናጋሪያቸው ጋር ልጠቅስ እወዳለሁ።
“ ዐማራ ጠላት ነው” (የሕ.ወ.አ.ት. ማእከላዊ አቋም – ሰነድ)።
“ዐማራ መንገድ ላይ ቁጭ ብሎ ሲለምን ማየት እፈልጋለሁ” (መለስ ዜናዊ)።
“ዐማራን እንደ ሲጋራ ረግጠን ጥለነዋል” (ስዬ አብርሃ)።
“ገድለን የቀበርነውን ዐማራ አታንሱብን” (ሳሞራ ይኑስ)።
“ዐማራውንና ኦርቶዶክሱን ሰብረን ጥለነዋል” (አቦይ ስብሃት)።
“ዐማራ ትምክሕተኛ ነው” (ገብረኪዳን ደስታ)።
———-
ጊዜ ሲመጣና ቀን ሲወጣ መለስ ዜናዊን፣ ቲዎድሮስ አድሀኖምንና ሌሎችንም ትግሬዎችንና የነሱ ተባባሪ የሆኑትን የውጪ ሀይሎችና ድርጅቶች በዘር ማጥፋት የሚያስጠይቅ ወንጀል ከሆኑት ውስጥ ይመልከቱ፡፡
Youtube.com:
“The Hidden Genocide of Amharas the world need to know”
“ESAT Ethiopian Community in Australia Discuss Welkait Tegede August 15 , 2016 Ethiopia
“Tikuret Gebremedhin Araya, ESAT August19, 2016
Mereja, for some reason those people, who recorded the guy have the accent of Gondere, they don’t have accent of Tigre, like Collonel Demeke Zewdie. Did you here the message he sent from his prison that the people of Gonder should stop looting and stealing the Tigre property. Don’t forget that he is Tigre even though that lady Eristy put him in a trap.
Tigres have no right to be in Gondar let alone own properties.
just buzz off to your Tigrai.
እትትትት የወልቃይት ልጅ የጠገዴ
ተነስ ተነስ አለኝ መጣ ልማዴ
ከመንገዴ ጥፋ፡ ውጣልኝ ከቤቴ
ልኑር እንደራሴ ይመቸኝ ህይዎቴ
እፀድቅ ብየ ባዝልህ ተንጠልጥለህ ቀረህ
ልትሸቅል፡ ልትለምን ከዚያ ማዶ መጥተህ
ወልቃይት፣ ጠገዴ፣ ጠለምት፡ ከሁመራ
ለአንደ አንተ አይነት ሳይሆን ነው ለጀግና አማራ
በሰላም መንገድ ሂድ ተከዜን ተሻገረህ
ያለበለዚያ ግን ስቃይን ታያለህ
አማራ ዝም ቢል መሰለህ የፈራህ
ወስኖ ተነስቷል እሱነቱ ይግባህ
የሆነ ልጋጋም አንተም ሆንህ ሌላው
የአማራ ማንነት እውነቱ ይረዳው
ለሀገር ብሎ እንጅ ለሆነች የጋራ
አንድ ህዝብ፣ አንድ አካል ታላቅ ነው አማራ
ቦታው ከፍተኛ ተፈጥሮ የሰጠው
የመጣው ቢመጣ የለም የሚረታው
እሱም እንደ ቦታው በተፈጥሮ ታላቅ
ከላይ ሆኖ ያያል የታች ሲጨማለቅ
ትዕግሰቱ ሲያበቃ አይቶ አይቶ ሲነሳ
ጠላቱን ያጠፋል እየሆነ አንበሳ
ሸዋ፣ ወሎ፣ ጎጃም፣ ጎንደር፡፡፡፡፡
የተሳሰረ ነው የሆነ እንደ ድር
አፍንጫ ሲመታ አይን እንባ ያፈሳል
አማራ ከዳር ዳር አንድ ገላ ሆኗል
አባይና ጣና ተከዜ በጎንደር
የሰሜን ተራራ መች ሊያልቅ ቢደረደር
ከፍተኛው መሬት የዝናብ መፍለቂያ
ውበት፣ ምልክት፣ ጥቅም የሆነ ለኢትዮጲያ
ተቆጥሮ የማያልቅ ተፈጥሮ የሰጠው
አረንጓዴ መሬት አማራ ክብር ነው፡
ከዳር ዳር ተነስቶ አንድነትን ፈጠሮ
ህይዎቱን ይመራል እንደ እሱ ተፈጥሮ፡፡
Um sure he’s not ginbot 7 supporter just you guys tring be play smart game we already know what’s going on…stop being ass hole selfish you guys liveing in the USA and working for Ethiopian Goverment it’s very sad
A media can’t get any cheaper than this. All I can say! Sad!
What about esat? Is it good media? Enkuto yehonk neger.
this is the great fake falsely fabricated by shaebia , G – 7 and other derg remnants to fool and cheat the innocent peoples of Ethiopia to be enterd in to ethnic conflict and to see bloodshed while they / G-7 and the dergists / were in a safe place with their family . Shaebia , G-7 and derg remnants , find your FOOLISH !!!
የሠው ደም እኮ ያሠክራል፡፡ በሠው ደም ታጥበው ሲገድሉና ሲያስገድሉ የነበሩት አሁን ደግሞ በሪሞት ሞትን ይሠብካሉ ፡፡
እነዚህን የሠይጣን ፈረሶች ጌታ የንቀልልን ፡፡ርኩስ መንፈስ ጌታ ይገስጽህ ፡፡
ችግር ካለም በውይይት ፡በክርክር ፡በድርድር ብቻ እንፈታለን፡፡
ሠይጣን ሆይ ተስፋ ቁረጥ፡፡
Tekeklgna ye Ginbot 7 homeless
ke Grade 6 belay yetemare seaw
yelbachwum.
At least they are better than your 4th grade thieving woyane Generals.
stop meddling with things that are beyond your scope and making comparisons.
No matter, how much the extremist diaspora has benefited from Ethiopia or what ever position they held in the government offices, they had betrayed Ethiopia long ago and left the country for exile. they will continue to commit a treason against Ethiopia until their personal ego is fulfilled. Now, those same people are talking too much about their love to Ethiopian while-treason is becoming their habit. Believe me, sooner or later, their secular leader Berhanu Nega would suffer the same fate as Boko Haram leader of Nigeria.
ላሽ በል የተባለውን አልሰማም፡፡ ጉማጅ!!
የባሪያና ጌታ እንዲሁም የአይጥና ድመት የጠላትነት ግንኙነት ወደ ጪድና እሳት ሳይሆን ውሃና እሳት ተቀይሮ ህወሃትን አመድ ማድረግ ይገባል፡፡
ብአዴንና ህወሃት
ሞት በህወሃት ተፈጥሮ ለህወሃት አሽከርና ባሪያ አግልጋይ የሆነ የአማራ ህዝብ ጠላት ብአዴን፡፡
አዲስ መወለድና ህይዎት በህዝብ ልጆች ተፈጥሮ ለህዝብ የሚሰራ ብአዴን ወይም በሌላ ስም እንደ ቤተ አማራ አይነት፡፡
የማያዳግም ተቃውሞና የማይምር ሞት ለያንዳንዱ ቀጥተኛም ሆነ ተዘዋዋሪ የህወሃትና የትግሬ ተፅኖም ሆነ ጣልቃ ገብነትና የማያቋርጥ ዝርፊያና ብዝበዛ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ፡፡
ብአዴንን በመግደል ህዝብን ለማትረፍ ይቻል ዘንድ በብአዴን ውስጥ የህወሃት ተላላኪና ቅጥረኛ የሆኑትን የአማራ ህዝብ ጠላቶች እንደ ገነት ዘውዴ፣ ታደሰ ካሳ፣ ካሳ ተክለ ብርሀን፣ በረከት ሰሞን፣ አለምነህና ሌሎችም እነዚህን የመሳሰሉትን ከላይ ከባህር ዳር ጀምሮ እስክ ታች ሰፈርና መንደር ድረስ ህወሃት አሰማርቶ በራሳቸው ህዝብ ላይ ጠላት እንዲሆኑ ያደረጋቸው ሁሉም መገርሰስ አለባቸው፡፡ ከላይ ጀምሮ እስከ ታች ቀበሌ፣ ሰፈርና መንደር ድረስ አንድም የህወሀት አገልጋይም ሆነ የትግሬ ተላላኪ ወይም ተባባሪ በአማራ ህዝብ ውስጥ እንዳይኖር ማድረግ ግድ የሚል ነው፡፡ የህወሀት ብአዴን ከአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ተወግዶ ሞቶ ተቀበረ ማለት ህወሀትም ከአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ሙሉ በሙሉ ተወገዶ ሞቶ ተቀበረ ማለት ነው፡፡ በመሆኑም የህወሃትም ሆነ የትግሬ ቅጥረኞች፣ አገልጋዮችም ሆኑ ስለነሱ ከጥላቻ በስተቀር ሌላ ስሜት ያላቸውን ከአማራ ህዝብ ላይ አየመነጠሩ ማውጣት ግድ የሚል ሲሆን ከዚህ የተለየ ሌላ ምክንያትም ሆነ ጊዜ የሚሰጠው አይደለም፡፡
አዲሱን ለህዝብ የሚሰራን ብአዴንን በራሱ ወይም በሌላ ስም ለመመስረት በጣም ቀላል የሆነና ጊዜ የማይሰጠው ሲሆን ይህም በህዝብ የሚወሰን ነው፡፡ ህዝብ ነው የራሱን መሪዎች መምረጥም ሆነ መሻር የሚችል እንጂ የአማራ ህዝብ ቀንደኛ ጠላት ነኝ እያለ በአደባባይ የሚሰብክና ይህንኑ ድርጊት ለዘመናት የሚፈፅም ህወሃትና ትግሬ አይደለም፡፡ ደጉ አንዳርጋቸው ደግ ብቻ ሳይሆን የአማራንም ሆነ የኢትዮጲያን ህዝብ ማሰማማትና አንድ ማድረግ የሚችል ሰው ነው፡፡ በመሆኑም ታላቅና ጥንታዊ የሆነ የአማራ ህዝብ ከዳር እስከ ዳር በመነሳት ለአቶ ደጉ አንዳርጋቸው የሀሳብ ድጋፍና የቁሳቁስ እርዳታ ማድረግ ይኖርበታል፡፡ 30 ሚሊዮን የሆነ የአማራ ህዝብ በውስጡ በጎሳም ሆን በሀይማኖት መከፋፈል የሌለበት አንድ ህዝብ ነውና ከኢንቨስትመንትና የተለያዩ የኢኮኖሚና የእድገት እንቅስቃሴዎች በዚህ በተፈጥሮ በተመረጠና በተመረቀ ቦታ በነቂስ ወጥቶና ሆ ብሎ ተነስቶ በስፋት፣ ብዛትና ጥራት መሳተፍና መስራት አለበት፡፡ ግብርናውን ዘርፍ ማሳደግ ለሁሉም ዘርፍ እድገትና መሻሻል ቁልፍ የሆነ ነው፡፡
የትግራይ ዘራፊዎች እንደ ኢፎርት፣ መረት፣ ግለሰቦችና ሌሎችም ከአማራ ህዝብና መሬት ላይ ጨርሰው መወገዝና መወገድ አለባቸው፡፡ ራሱ ህዝቡና ሌላኛው የኢትዮጲያ ክፍል ህዝብ ከበቂ በላይ ነው፡፡
“አማራ ጠላታችን ነው፡፡ አማራን አከርካሪውን ስለሰበርነው ሽባ አድርገነዋል፡፡ አማራን ለራሱ እንዳይሆን አድርገነዋል፡፡ አማራን አዋርደንና አሳፍረን አግለነዋል፡ አማራን እንደ ሲጋራ አቃጥለን አመድ አድግረን ከቆሻሻ ጋር ጥለነዋለ፡፡ አማራን ሰባብረን፣ ረግጠንና ገድለን ጥርሰነዋል፡፡ አማራን አጥፍተነዋል፡፡ አማራን ቀብረነዋል፡፡ አማራን በሌላው ህዝብ ይናቅ፣ ይጠላ፣ ይዋከብ፣ ከቦታው ይፈናቀል፣ ንብረቱ ይዘረፍ፣ ይባረርና ይገደል ዘንድ አድርገነዋልና ሌላም ሌላም”
እያሉ በአደባባይና ለረጅም ዘመን የሚሰብኩ ሀወሃትና ትግሬዎች እንዴት የአማራን ሀዝብ ለመዝረፍና በሱ ላይ ሸቀጥ ለማራገፍ ይቻላቸው፡፡ ከአሁን በኋላ አንድም የህወሃትም ሆነ የትገሬ ምርትና አውቶቡስንና የጭነት መኪናን ጨምሮ ግልጋሎት በከባድ ጎዱትና በሚጎዱት የአማራ ህዝብ ላይ መራገፍም ሆነ ለራሱ ስራ ፈጥሮ ጥቅም ማግኜት የለበትም፡፡ አንድም የአማራ ህዝብ ምርት ጤፍ፣ ስንዴን፣ ገብስንና ቦቀሎን ጨምሮ ወደ ትግራይ መሄድ የለበትም፡፡ ከመፍጨት ጀምሮ የምግብ ማቀነባበሪያ ፍብሪካዎችን በሚመረትበት አካባቢ በማቋቋም ከራስ የሚተርፍን ወደ አዲሰ እበባ በሸዋ በሉል፣ ወደ ምስራቁ ክፍል በወሎ በኩል፡ ወደ ምዕራቡና ደቡብ በወለጋና በሻንጉል በኩል መድረስ ይገባዋል፡፡
የህወሀት ብአዴን ተቀብሮ የህዝብ ብአዴን በዚህ መልክ ለህዝብ መስራት ሲጀምርና ኢፎርትን፣ መረትና ሌሎችንም የህወሃትና የትግሬ ዘራፊ ድርጅቶችን፣ ተቋማትንና ማንኛውንም የኢኮኖሚ ግንኙነት ማቋረጥ መቻል የህወሃትን በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ቀጥተኛም ሆነ ተዘዋዋሪ ጣልቃ ገብነት፣ ተፅኖ ወይም ዝርፊያ ሙሉ በሙሉ ማስቆም መቻል ብቻ ሳይሆን ህወሀትን ራሱን መግደልና ማጥፋት ማለት ነው፡፡ በመሆኑም ህወሃትና ትግሬ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ያላቸውን ስር የሰደደና ዘመናት ያስቆጠረ በዘር ማጥፋት ላይ የተሰማራ ጥላቻና ወልቃይትን ጨምሮ ወደር የሌለው ጭፍጨፋና ማሰቃየት እንደሆነ ታውቆ ማንም አማራ ነኝ ባይ ከአሁ በኋላ ለህወሀትና ለትግሬ ሰራተኛ፣ ተባባሪና አገልጋይ መሆን ቀርቶ ሰላምም ሊላቸው አይገባም፡፡
ምን ያህል በደል እንዳደረሱ ከወልቃይና ከሁሉም የአማራ ቦታ ጀምሮ በመላው ኢትዮጲያ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ የፈፀሙትና ያስፈፀሙትን ወንጀል ዞር ብለው ማጤን ይገባል፡፡ እነሱ በዝርፊያ ላይ ያሉ የአማራ ህዝብና ቦታ ቀንደኛ ጠላቶች ናችው፡፡ ራሳቸውም ይህን በአደባባይ የሚናገሩ ናቸው፡፡ ተመልከቱ ትግራይ ውስጥ ያለን የፋብሪካ አይነትና ብዛት እንዲሁም እድገትና እንስቃሴ ምንም እንኳ ቦታው በተፈጥሮ የተጎዳ ቢሆንም፡፡ ስሚንቶም ሆነ ሌላን ጥራት የሌለውን ምርት ከትግራይ ሳይሆን ከሌላው የኢትዮጲያ ክፍል መግዛት ግድ የሚል ሲሆን አማራ የራሱ የሆኑ ፋብሪካዎች ይኖሩት ዘንድ ግድ የሚል ነው፡፡
ይህም የህወሀት ብአዴን ሲሞትና አዲሱ በህዝብ የተመረጠ ለህዝብ የሚሰራ የደጉ አንዳርጋቸው ብአዴን ተመስርቶ ስራ ሲጀምር ይሳካል የሚል ትልቅ እምነት አለ፡፡ የአማራ ህዝብ ታላቅና ጥንታዊ የሆነ ብዙ ብቃቶች ያሉት ብቻ ሳይሆን የሚኖርበት ቦታ በውሃ ሀብት፣ ለም አፈር፣ መልካም አየርና ሰራተኛ ህዝብ ጭምሮ ታላቅ፣ ምቹና ተስማሚ ስለሆነ ቦታውን ለማልማት፣ ማሳደግና ህዝቡን ለመጥቀም ጥረት የሚጠይቅ እንጂ ከባድ የሆነ አይደለም፡፡ በህወሃት አማካኝነት ሰው ነበር የጠፋ፤ ከአሁ በ1ኋላ ግን ይህ ወሳኝ የሆነ ሰው ማጣት በደጉና ከሱ ጋር በሆኑ አማካኝነት ተፈውሷል፡፡
አማራ የሆነ ሁሉምና ኦሮሞን፣ ጉራጌን፣ ሲዳማውንና ሌሎችንም ጨምሮ ሁሉም ህዝቦች ከዚህ በህወሃትና ትግሬ አማካኝነት ሆን ተብሎ ሻጥር ሲሰራበትና ሰቆቃ ሲፈፀምበት በኖረ የኢትዮጲያ ጠቃሚ የአማራ ከፍተኛ ቦታ የእድገት እንቅስቃሴ መሳተፍ ይኖርባቸዋል፡፡ ክሀወሃት ውጪ የሆነች ኢትዮጲያ የሁላችንም የጋራ ሀብት ነች፡፡ ህወሃት ደግሞ የዘረፈውን ይዞ ለመሸሽ ሻንጣውን አያዘጋጀና መውጫውን እያመቻቸ ስለሆነ በቅርቡ ይወገዳለ የሚል እምነትና ተስፋም አለ፡፡ ይህም ሲሆን በሀገር ሰላም ሰፈነና አንደነት በህዝቦች መሀል ተመልሶ ጎለበት ማለት ነው፡፡
ወልቃይት አማራ ነው፡፡
ተከዜ ወንዝ የጎንደርና የትግራይ ተፈጥሯዊና ታሪካዊ ድንበር ነው፡፡
ወልቃይት ብረሳሽ ቀኜ ትርሳኝ፡፡
አታቀርሽብን፡ በዚህ ክፍለ ዘመን እንኳን አንድ የገጠር ቀበሌ ዓለምም የሁላችን ናት፡፡ ኦባማን እንደ ምሣሌ እይ ፡፡ ጌጃ !
አንተ ቅማላም አንበጣ ጮማው፣ ቁልቋል ፋሲካው
ቡትትህን ከቀየርህና ቅማልህን በኢትዮጲያ ህዝብ ላይ ካራገፍህ ጀምሮ መሳደብ ብቻ ሳይሆን እየገደልህ፣ ሀገርን አየከለልህና ህዝብን በብሄር ስም እየከፋፈለህ ትገኛለህ፡፡ በሌላ በኩል ደግሞ አንተ አንበጣ ቆርጣሚ ኢትዮጲያ ሳትሆን አለምም የሁላችንም ነች ትለናለህ፡፡
ታዲያ ይህ ከሆነ ምነው ስልጣኑን፣ ሀብቱን፣ መብቱን፣ ሜዲያውን፣ ወታደሩን፣ ደህንነቱን፣ ፓሊስ ሀይሉንና ሁሉንም እናንተ ብቻ እየተቆጣጠራችሁት ትገኛላችሁ፡፡ ሁሉም ኢትዮጲያ የጋራ ከሆነ ታዲያ ለምን ተከዜን ተሻግራችሁ በመምጣት በምንም መንገድ ለናንተ ሆኖ የማያውቅንና ምን ጊዜም ሊሆን የማይችልን የጎንደርን ሰፊና ድንግል ለም መሬት በህገወጥ መንገድና በጉልበት የትግራይ አካል በማድረግ እንደ ጨካኝ ቅኝ ግዢዎች ልትሆኑ ቻላችሁ፡፡
ይህን በአፍህ የሚወጣ ግማታም ፈስህን ለዚያች እንደ አንተ አይነቱ ለወለደች፡፡፡፡፡ ንገራት፡፡ ወያኔ ግን ጠላት እንጂ ሌላ አይደለም፡፡ ደጋፊዎቹም የሱ ዋነኛ አካሎች ናቸው፡፡ በመጨረሻ ላይ ውጤቱ ምን እንደሚሆን የሚታወቅ ሲሆን በቅርቡ የሚታይ ነው፡፡
ፋንድያ ደብተራ ፡፡
So, what the Ormoms and Amharas want currently are:
– Unravel the new regional set up that is based on Ethnic settlements. It should be based on geography as was in the previous regimes.
– Create a united Ethiopia that speaks one language, few prominent cultures such as the Amhara and Oromo cultures.
– Create a country where ethnic based political parties and movements.are discouraged.
– Revise the constitution to address specifically the issues of land ownership and the right of ethnic groups of self-determination up to sensation.
– Create a country where executive power is not given on ethnic representation, but based on merit, and merit only.
– Dismantle the military and the security apparatus. Expose Woyane’s lies about the non-existent extremist threats.
All these and much more for Oromo and Amhara current alliance….
ለ 2000 አመታት ኢትዮጵያን አንዴ በሀይማኖት አንዴ በነገድ እየጠመደች ትኩረታችን እንዲበታተን ስታደርግ የዘለቀችው ግብፅ አሁን ጉዷ ፈላ ፡፡ ትኩረቱ የማይበተነዉ ትውልድ የአባይን ቧንባ እየገነባ ነው ፡፡ ክፍት ዝግት ነው ጭውቴው፡፡
ከጥቂት ማሞ ቂሎዎች በስተቀር ህዝቤ ገብቶታል፡፡ በለዉ፡ያዘው ፡አሳደው፡ስደበው ምናምን ሲሉ ጆሮውን በጥጥ ደፍኖ ግድቡን፡ባቡሩን፡መንገዱን፡ፋብሪካዎቹን፡ፓርኮቹን፡አየር ማረፊያውን፡ጤና ኬላውን፡አይቲ ፓርኩን አረ ምኑ ቅጡ….ቀን ከሌት ይገነባል፡፡
ጠላት በንዴት ይገርጣ ፡፡ እየፈጠረ ይጫር፡፡ እያጋነነ ይዘግብ፡፡
ወይ ፍንክች የኢትዮጵያ ሠራተኛ ልጅ፡፡
ጥብቅ ማሳሰቢያ፡
የስራ ማቆም አድማ ውጤታማ ሊሆን የሚችል ለህዝብ የቆመና ለሀገር የሚሰራ ሀላፊነት የሚሰማው መንግስት ሲኖር ብቻ ነው፡፡ በግድያና በዝርፊያ ተሰማርቶ በጪካኔ በማሸነፍ ስልጣን ላይ የወጣን ህወሀትን በስራ ማቆም አድማ እንደ መንግስት ይሰማውና የህዝብ ጥያቄን ይመልስ ዘንድ ለማድረግ መሞከር ግን ጉዳቱ በራስ ላይ ሲሆን በተለይም ከእጅ ወደ አፍ ህይዎት ላይ የቀን በቀን ስራ በተሰማራ የሀገራችን ህዝብ ላይ ጉዳት የሚያደርስ ነው፡፡
ወቅቱ የሀገሪቱ የአመት ቀለብና ለሌላም ወጪ የሚሆንን ሰብል ለማግኜት የሚታረስበት፣ የሚዘራበት፣ የሚታረምበት፣ የሚታጨድበትና የሚወቃበት ነውና እስከ ታህሳስ መጨረሻ ድረስ በህወሀት ላይ የሚደረግን የስራ ማቆም አድማ በሌላ ስራ በመተካት ከገበሬው ጋር በመቀላቀል የግብርናውን ስራ ማገዝ የሚቻልበት መንገድ መመቻቸት አለበት፡፡ ስራ ማቆም አድማ ህወሀትን ብቻ እየጎዳ ሌላውን የህዝብ ክፍል ግን በዚህም ሆነ በዚያ የሚጠቅም መሆን አለበት፡፡ በግብርና ስራ ላይ ዘመናዊ እውቀት ያላቸውም ሆኑ ሌሎች እገዛ የሚያደርጉ ሁሉ በተለይም በከፍተኛው የሀገሪት ክፍል የዝናብና የመኸር ወቅት አሁን ነውና ከማንኛውም ጊዜ በበለጠ ከገበሬው ጋር በመቀላቀል መስራትና ማሰራት አለባቸው፡፡ ወጣቶችና የግብርና ባለሙያተኞች ከገበሬ ጋ በመሄድ በስራ ይቀላቀሉ ዘንድ ሀዝብ መገፋፋት ብቻ ሳይሆን ማስገደድ አለበት፡፡
ህወሃት ግን በስራ ማቆም አድማ የሀገሪት ስራ ሳይሰራ ቢቀርና ከምግብ እጥረት ጀምሮ ህዝብ ለተለያየ አደጋ ቢጋለጥ እሱ ስልጣን ላይ እስካለ ድረስ ምንም ደንታ የለውም፡፡ ለ10 ሚሊዮን ህዝብ የምግብ እርዳታ እየለመኑ ነገር ግን የነሱ አኗኗር ካለፈው የተንደላቀቀና በዘረፋ ላይ ስር አየሰደደ እንደሆነ አየታየ ያለ ሌላው ወንጀላቸው ነው፡፡
በተለይም ጤፍ፣ ስንዴ፣ ግብስ፣ ሩዝ፣ ሰሊጥና የመሳሰሉት ዋነኛ የሀገር ምግቦች የሚመረቱበት ወቅት ላይ ስንሆን ይህም በጎጃም፣ ጎንደር፣ ሸዋንና ወሎን ጨምሮ አንዳንድ የሀገሪት ክፍል በስፋት የሚካሄድበት ነው፡፡ በመሆኑም በስራ ማቆምም ሆነ በሌላ ምክንያት የገበሬው ስራ በፍፁም መስተጓጎል የለበትም፡፡ ዛሬ ካልተሰራና ነገ ካልተመረተ አመቱን ሙሉ የምንመገበው አናገኝምና አደራ ጥንቃቄ ይደረግበት፤ ትኩረትም ተሰጥቶት ከምን ጊዜም በበለጠ ገበሬው የበለጠ የሚያመርትበትን መንገድ ህዝብ ሊወያይና ስለተግባራዊነቱ ሊተባበር ይገባዋል፡፡ ከህወሃት ነፃ የሆነ የህዝብ አስተዳደር መኖር ግን አለበት፡፡ ይህም ለጊዜው በየአካባቢው ማድረግ የሚቻል ሲሆን በቅንጅት አሰራር ወረዳዊም ሆነ ቀጠናዊ ይዘት ይኖረው ዘንድ ማድረግ ይቻላል፡፡
ስራ ማቆም አድማ ህወሃትን እንጂ ህዝብን እንዳይጎዳ ከባድ ጥንቃቄ ማድረግ ይገባል፡፡ የኢፎርትን፣ መረትንና ማንኛውንም የህወሀትንና የትግሬን ዘራፊ ድርጅት፣ ንግድ ተቋምና የመዝረፊያ አውታር ሁሉ አየለዩ በማወቅና በማጋለጥ በዚህ ላይ አድማ ማደረግ ነው ህወሀትን በከባድ ሊጎዳው የሚችል እንጂ ለራስ ጥቅም የሚሆንን የቀን ከቀን ስራ ማቆም ግን ውጤቱ ራስን እየጎዳ ህወሀትን የሚጠቅም ነው፡፡
የቀሽም ቀሽም፡፡ ቴሌ ና መብራህት ሃይል ምን አገናኘው፣ ውሸታመና ውኸታም
ኣንተ ቅንጭላት ቢስ በቂጥ ነው እንዴ የተወለድክ
It is with a profound sense of humanity and patriotism that I am asking Mr. Justin Elliott Trudeau and the Canadian government to intervene in Ethiopia, because silence, political correctness and neutrality will only encourage the brutal oppressor regime in Ethiopia to further their killings and atrocities. Wherever men and women are prosecuted because of their race, tribes, ethnic back ground, religion, gender, and political views, we have to take side and intervene, when human lives and dignity are endangered because people are asking for their god given basic human rights we have to intervene, there are so much killing, injustice, suffering and crying out in Ethiopian for our attention, victims of ethnic cleansing in Ahmara and Oromia regions, and victims of deliberately man made hunger in the Ogaden region, Ethiopians are suffering all over the country more people are oppress than free, therefore political correctness and neutrality should become irrelevant. The Ethiopian government is engaged in its bloodiest crackdown ever, because the majority of the population are asking for their god given basic human rights, in return peaceful protesters have been arrested killed and tortured, but the scale of this crisis has barely registered internationally because the western mainstream media is neither free nor impartial. Everything it does is intertwined with western interest, if the news does not serve western interest thousands of people could disappear without the world population hearing… a single word about them. On the other hand if the news serves western interest, even the death of one person could be a big deal. According to Human Rights Watch, more than 4000 people, including many children, have been killed by the country’s security forces in both Oromia and Amhara Ethiopia’s largest region within the last 2 weeks alone, with lethal force unleashed against largely peaceful, student-led protests. Currently the Oromo and Amhara who make 80% of the population are voicing their opposition to the TPLF Tigrean minority all over the country. The TPLF are committing genocide, atrocities and they call it “collateral damage” they imprisoned 100’s of thousand of Oromo and Amhara and call it “security measure” they exile Oromo and Ahmara from their farmland and call it “the new TPLF Ethiopia” they rob their resources, invade and annex their land, alter their leadership with TPLF cadres and call it “democracy” and when they stand for their god given basic rights they call them “terrorist”. Right now in Ethiopia a genocide and systematic extermination of Oromo and Amhara is taking place, TPLF is a mafia and a Terrorist organization that should be condemned by the world, especially those who fund them such as the United States of America, Britain, Canada, The European Union, IMF and the World Bank because their aid money is just fueling more abuse and more killing of innocent people.
TPLF is the only known government in the world that has planted bombs in mosques, churches, and other public places and killed innocent people in a bid to frame opposition parties, journalist, politicians, activist and also to blame neighboring Eritrea and Somalia so that they can get funding and military assistance from the west for fighting the so called war on “terror” however the act of “terror” is deliberately committed by the government secret service. As a result of the ongoing genocide and marginalization of the majority of the Ethiopian people by TPLF killers the problem has reached an intolerable level of no return, because neither age gender nor religion were protection against this killers everybody were butchered the same way. The genocide ideology is been declared, therefore we are asking all Canadian Ethiopians from all over Canada and the world to join us to protest against the evil TPLF government and show our support and solidarity with the Ethiopian People before this can turn into another Rwanda or another Holocaust under our watch, we are also asking our federal government to intervene and help the people Ethiopia in the name of humanity. Yes I have faith. Faith in god, faith in Justin Trudeau, faith in Canada, faith in Canadian people, something has to be done about it and now, let these victims know that they are not alone. Mr. Trudeau let me just tell you that one person of integrity; can make a difference, a difference of life and death. God bless Ethiopia, god bless Canada and above all god bless humanity..
Aye Amara werie- Bura-Kereyu yaw kayat kidmeayat wurst honena ahunim bebado jigna lememsel gura menzat minyaregal yaw bee meda tigil ye jignaw TPLF bitir mastawes yibekal
Enate-enate tebilo endalterote, egre awuchin endale bale ahun wend wend lemeshtet beyeseferu fukera enquan lejebdegnaw Amara Lee Shaebeyam altekemem.
Enayalen lem endemibis
We shall see who will suffer most. You are win by the heroes & heroins of TPLF-EPRDF fighters, loosens don’t open your wide mouth-anus
Dear Editor,
Would you please confirm the news about Ginbot 7 and Arbegnoch split.
http://www.aigaforum.com/article2016/ethiopatriot-news-082416.pdf
ወያኔ ሁኔታውን ለማርገብና ሰላማዊ ሂደት የያዘ ሀገራዊ ለውጥ ለጋራ ጥቅም ይመጣ ዘንድ ከፈለገ ከሁሉም በፊትና አሁኑ ባለትልቅና ሰፊ ሸለቆ ባለቤት የሆነ የተከዜ ወንዝ፡ በማንም ያልተጣሰና ምን ጊዜም ሊጣስ የማይችል በጎንደርና በትግራይ መካክል ተፈጥሯዊና ታሪካዊ ድንበር መሆኑን መቀበልና ማክበር አለበት፡፡ ይህ ካልሆነ ግን እንኳን የአማራ ህዝብ በአንድነት ተነስቶ ቀርቶ የጎንደር ህዝብም ለብቻው ወያኔን፣ ትግሬንና የነሱ ተላላኪ የሆነን ሁሉ ትጥቅ የሚያስፈታና መብቱን በጉልበት የሚያስጠብቅ ታላቅ ብቃትና ችሎታ ያለው ታሪካዊና ጀግና ህዝብ ነው፡፡ ተከዜን ለመሻገር የማይችል ትግራይ በምንም መንገድ ከጎንደር የቦታ ባለመብትነት ሊያገኝ ቀርቶ ለመጠየቅም አይችልም፡፡ ይህን በተመለከተ የወያኔ ማንኛውም አይነት ዶሴ እንደ ቆሻሻና ብጥጣሽ ካርቶን እየታየ ሳይከፈት በአማራ ህዝብ ህይልና አንድነት ተቀዳዶ ተጥሏል፡፡
በተለይም ለትግሬ ህዝቦች በትግራይም ሆነ በያሉበት የሚኖሩ ሰላም ያገኙና እንደ ዜጋ ተከብረውና ተጠቅመው መኖር ይችሉ ዘንድ ለማድረግ አማራ እንኳ ሊጣላቸው ቢሞክር እነሱ ግን በምንም መንገድ ከአማራ ህዝብ ጋር መጣላት የለባቸውም፡፡ “በብዙ ጎናቸው አንድና ተመሳሳይ ስለሆኑ አማራ ይጠብቃቸዋል እያልን እንጂ የአማራ ጠላቶች መሆናቸውን ብናውቅ ኖሮማ ገና ድሮ ልካቸውን አሳይተናቸው አልነበር” ስለነሱ እያለ ስላለፈ ፀፀት አንዳንድ የህዝብ ክፍሎች ማሰማት መጀመር ይቅር ሊባል በማይችል ከአማራ ጋር ከተጣሉ ካለምንም ተከላካይና ተቆርቋሪ ወደፊት ትግራይም ውስጥ ጭምር በቀጥታም ሆነ በተዘዋዋሪ መንገድ የሚጎዱ ነው የሚሆኑ፡፡
ወንጀለኛው ህወሃትና የሱ የወንጀል ተባባሪ የሆኑት የዘረፉትን ይዘው ሲጠፉ ነገር ግን እንደ ከብት እያዩት በሌላው ብሄረሰብ ላይ እንደ አውሬ ይሆን ዘንድ በጥላቻና በውሸት ሞልተው ያሰለጠኑት ህዝብ ነው በነሱ ሰበብ ለከባድ አደጋ የሚወድቅ፡፡ ህወሀትም ሆነ እነ አረጋዊ በርሄን ጨምሮ ሌችም ትግሬ ነን የሚሉ ሁሉ ማወቅ ያለባቸው ግን የተከዜን ወንዝ ተሻገረው በመምጣት ላለፉት 37 አመታት በጉልበት በመያዝ ኗሪዎችን አጥፍተው ሊጠቀሙበት ቢችሉም ነገር ግን ከአሁን በኋላ ከተከዜ ማዶ መጥተው ግን አንድም የጎንደር/አማራ ቦታ ባለቤትነት መብት የሚደግፍ ታሪካዊም ሆነ ህጋዊ ምክንያት እንደሌላቸው ነው፡፡ ስንጎዳዳ ኖሬን በመጨረሻ ላይ ግን በከባድ ተሸንፈው አንድም ከተከዜ ማዶ መሬት በግል ሀብትነት እንደማያገኙ ግን ከአሁኑ መረዳትና ይህን በማመን ለሁሉም ጥቅም ስለሚሆን መፍትሄ መሆን አለባቸው፡፡
ለመሆኑ ኮሎኔል ደመቀ ዘውዴን ወደ ትግራይ ለመውሰድ መሞከራቸው ብቻ ሳይሆን ከጅምሩ ጀምሮ ማሰባቸው ከምን የመጣ ንቀት ነው ወይስ በእውነት ጭንቅላታቸው የዚህን ያህል የደነዘዘ ስለሆነ? ትግሬ በእውነት የዚህን ያህል ነው ያን በደንብ የሚያውቁትን ታላቅና ጥንታዊ የአማራ ህዝብ የሚመለከቱትና የሚንቁትስ? ለትግሬ ግን ጎንደሬ ለብቻው ከበቂ በላይ እንደሆነ ከድሮ ጀምሮ የሚያውቁት ሀቅ ነው፡፡ ዛሬ የወጣላቸው የሚመስል ቀን አጠቃቀሙን ባለማወቃቸው ነገ ድቅድቅ ባለ ጨለማ ይከታቸውና ይውጣቸው ዘንድ ፈልገው ከሳይጣን ጋር ተባብረው በርትተው የሚሰሩ ነው የሚመስሉ፡፡
ስለኮሎኔል ደመቀ የሚሆኑት ጉዳይ ራሳቸውን እያዋረደ ውስጣቸውን ገልቦ በእርቃን የሚያጋልጥና ከንቀትና ጨክኖ ማጥቃት ውጪ ሌላ የሚይገበቸው መሆኑን የሚያረጋግጥ ነው፡፡ ሰውየው ጥፋት ካለበት ጥፋት ከሰራበት ቦታ መጠየቅ እንጂ በምን ምክንያት ነው ወደ ትግራይ የሚሄድ? ትግራይ ለኢትዮጲያ ማለት አሜሪካ ለአለም እንደማለት መስሏቸው ከሆነ ብዙ ጠላት ያለባት ደካማና በሽታ አስፋፊ ቆሻሻ ዝንብ እንደ ሰራተኛና ተናዳፊ ንብ ለመሆን ስትሞክር በበራሪ ወፍ፣ በጭራና በመሳሰለው ተመትታ ቦታዋ ከሆነ ከቆሻሻ የሚቀብራት መሆኑን ሊረዱ ይገባል፡፡ የነሱ ደግሞ በሀገርና በህዝብ በሽታ አስፋፈፊ የሆኑ ከዝንቦችም በጣም መጥፎና ቆሻሻ የሆኑ ናቸው፡፡
ከዛሬ 400 አመታት በፊት የነገስታትና የሊቃውንት ቦታ ከሆነ ታሪካዊና ጥንታዊ ጎንደር ላይ ሙሉ በሙሉ እጃችሁን ታነሱና ቆሻሻችሁን ጠራርጋችሁ ይዛችሁ ወደ ቦታችሁ ትሄዱ ዘንድ በከባድ ማስጠንቀቂያ እየተጠየቃችሁ ነውና ሁኔታው ሌላ አቅጣጫ ከመያዙ በፊት ልታስቡበት ይገባል፡፡ እንዲህ ዳምኖ ዳምኖ የዘነበ እንደሆን ጎርፍና ጭቃው በእናንተ ላይ እንደሚሆን እንዳትጠራጠሩ፡፡
ወልቃይት አማራ ነው፡፡
ተከዜ ወንዝ የጎንደርና የትግራይ ተፈጥሯዊና ታሪካዊ ድንበር ነው፡፡
ወልቃይት ብረሳሽ ቀኜ ትርሳኝ፡፡
ዘንድሮ የአስመሣዮች ካባ ተገለበ ፡፡
አንድነት ብለው ባይሳካላቸው ወደ ለየለት መንደርተኝነት ወረዱ፡፡
እከሌ እንዲህ አለው ፡እነ እከሌ እንዲህ በሉ ፡አነ እከሌ መኪና ነዱ …..
ሙትቻ ምቀኛ ፡፡ ሰላቢ
TO DAWIT THE RETARD
THE TITLE READS “[Must-Watch] Ultra Hilarious Conversation ” AT THIS TIME WHOEVER CONSIDERS WHAT THIS PERSON THAT WAS BEING INTERVIEWED SAID A LAUGHING MATTER MUST BE A RETARD OR AN ENEMY OF THE COUNTRY.
Aided by ground forces and helicopters, the Ethiopian forces approached the Angereb jail in the city of Gondar on Wednesday to take custody of Col. Demeke Zewdu, the symbol of the revolt in the Amhara region. The local defense forces however refused to transfer his custody.
Regime security forces in plain cloth but armed, who managed to sneak into the jail to whisk away the Colonel, were arrested and their weapons confiscated by the local forces.
Residents of Gondar, who were holding a stay at home protest on Wednesday were irate over the news and repeated attempt by the TPLF forces to take Colonel Demeke.
The Colonel, a leader of the movement against Tigrayan oppression in Amhara, had reportedly killed three TPLF forces last month as they attempted to arrest him at his residence. Since then, Gondar has seen one protest after another demanding an end to TPLF rule. The protest in Gondar was joined by Bahir Dar and other major towns and even smaller localities lately. 150 people were killed by security forces two weeks ago when residents of Gondar and Bahir Dar held a peaceful demonstration.
The revolt in the Amhara region was sparked when TPLF forces arrested members of a committee that spearheads the demand by the people of Wolkait, Tgede and Telemt to reclaim a territory that was forcefully incorporated into the Tigray region by the TPLF and against the false Tigrayan identity imposed on them by the regime.
In Finote Selam, West Gojam, residents blocked a highway to Bahir Dar and Addis Ababa keeping regime forces at bay. The people then marched to the central square of the town, burnt the flag of the TPLF and hoisted the original Ethiopian flag, a significant sign of freedom from TPLF rule.
New rounds of stay at home protest began on Wednesday in Gondar as the protest in Bahir Dar entered its fourth day.
Thank you for your nonsense & idiiotic description to the people of Tigray &/or TPLF as your wide mouth is just because of the price they paid.
You are too much ignorant even to understand your history in this earth ie you are no more better than the quadripedal animals.
Mereja, Tigreans are born before your anscestors come to earth. Tigreans are born to salvage Ethiopia & Ethiopians from the outset. Tigreans never & ever negotiate their Ethiopian ism as your shame full people doing. It is a proud & courageous people. You will never & ever exist in this country had it not been for Tigreans emense contributions with their likes
Your disclosing your narrow minded chauvenism. Nothing contribution to the recent Ethiopian sociopolitical development except your inherited haterate.
All Ethiopian victories gose to the hero Tigreans & their likes. Take king Teodros- King Yohannes & Gen Alula etc are Tigrian origin.
Even King Minilik & his fellows has arrived to Adua after the battle had been rapped by the hero Tigrians.
Minilik & fellow came to bless the people of Tigray but you are just lived for a century by hijacking the history of others.
Useless people no matter how long time it will take we the Tigreans will die for the existence of Ethiopia & Ethiopians as usual. Will not let narrowist & chauvinistics to destroy Ethiopia & sell it to Shaebeya, Egypt & other Ethiopian enemies.
dear admin
this an ultra hilarious conversation with Arbegnoch Ginbot 7 member and strong supporter, based in Washington DC. can be dismissed as fake video
dear Admin
all u have to do is interview well know Arbegnoch Ginbot 7 royal family like Dr.birr himself u going to get an ultra hilarious
it is very easy asking Dr.birr to answer with an ultra hilarious reply
Awramba Times = dr.birr is Assab belong to Ethiopia ?
don’t interfere when dr.birr destroying himself
next question
Awramba Times = do u donate to NIle Bond
again don’t interrupted him let him answer it
Awaramba Time _ Dr, birr do AG7 HAVE any election upto kow
again dont interrupted him let him answer it
Awaramba Time = if u win power would u give independent to oromo
again dont interrupted him
AT = what would u do with MELES burial
again dont interrupted him
this work on any well known AG7 SUPPORTER and so called activist
let me try one on JOYWAR (Jawar Mohammed) TOO
AT r u American first or oromo first
let Ato joywar answer this
AT :did u donate money for Nile Dam?
AT: r America ruled by majority rule?
AT :is USA democracy means majority rule? PLS explain
At: do the OROMO protest have the right to riot, loot and burn the property of Tigray or supporter of TPLF
ETC ASK this killed question and without interruption get ur answer it would be comedy central
ፉከራ ጉራ እብሪት ቀረርቶ ተረት ምቀኝነት ማስመሠል ፡በባዶ መቆለል ፡ ሠቦትለክ
የትምክህት በሽታ ምልክቶች
The title and the video are two completely different things but since Dawit it Woyne Tigre and call himself Journalist he post it anyway. What a joke! I just can’t wait where Dawit is going to go after Wonye is gone. Tigre the Worst ethnic EVER!!!!!!!Go go HELL Dawit.
He is not the only one who has no idea about the country. Those the lowlife who can not read and write but drink and can not even buy a ticket to go to visit their families. I am not surprised to hear this type sad to say we have few of them in North America. You can hear from what he said he lived in America for 25 years and he doesn’t even know how to make sense. What did he learn all these years in America? Only gossip. The real Ethiopians will not talk like this brainless man. Yes we have differences with our government and we will address it in a proper channel and will get to the bottom of it. But this one is an enemy.
Awrambatimes, I think you too have to take responsibilities when you post this kind of flyers from those narrow minded only talking about their tribe or ethinc groups you will be part of it. Democracy doen’t mean you can say anything to someone and can get away with it. We are all Ethiopians and we are one and many. We don’t see ourselves better than the others and we are equal and they country belongs to all of us. Why are people calling names and use foul langauges aginist the other tribes? Why do they see themselves as a better person? Please educate those type of people and do not accept them as Ethiopians. We are one and we are proud to have multi-ethnic society.
The scale of development currently happening in Ethiopia is beyond belief. Those comparing the current government with the Derg has ulterior motives. Derg was a military dictatorship regime which isolated Ethiopia from the rest of the world.let alone any development. Don’t try to lure back Ethiopian People to the dark past of the Derg.
IF YOU HAVE THE GUT & THE COURAGE POST THIS @ ADMIN….I bet U don’t
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/04/magazine/once-a-bucknell-professor-now-the-commander-of-an-ethiopian-rebel-army.html?_r=0
አይ ኢ/ያ ሀገሬ እንደነዚህ ዝቃጭ ሰዎች ተሸክመሽ
you are right!
Long Live Ethiopia !!!!! <>