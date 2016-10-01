Why Do Right-wing Hardliners slander TPLF of being “Dominant” over Ethiopian Political Economy? (Video)

Awramba Tube Most Watched
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 2:19 pm
I do not think such cheap propaganda is helpful to anyone.
Great presentation in spite of all the problem Ethiopia is a democratic aspiring nation.
ምነው ዴቨ ደህና ሰው አቅሪቢ እንጂ። እሳቸውማ ለምስክርነት አይበቁም
Dawiet the pimp from Hailemariam dawn to Redwan Hussien are tplf servantes they do not have real pour they are programed by tplf like computer software and speak based on for how long they are programed you know that all Ethiopians know that so you are fooling yourself not the Ethiopian people.
After twenty-five years of EPDRF’s rule to talk about whether the Tigreans dominance exist or not is a sad story, not matter how you slice it. That very question being raised compels a responsible government to reassess the validity of its strategy. Strategy is not always constant. It changes with time. But once again the EPDRF politicos choose to pick a feel good slogan. Yes, once again the chauvinists are the problem. That is to mean some Amharas. I do not think this tired propaganda sells well to the new generation. Those young people who went to demonstrate do not buy this fairytale anymore. Their issue is getting jobs after graduating college, their issue is employment should not be based by whom you know, but by ones skill, their issue is an opportunity to employment should not be tied up with being an EPDRF member. Their issue is in a country where corruption rules the day they do not see a future. When such issues and many more are not answered to their satisfaction, they want to know why. The very politics of EPDRF compels them to seek the answer along ethnic lines. Wrongly the Tigreans people become the very reason what is wrong with their life. Do the young people taken as an ill-informed for believing that? I do not think so. It is the very government that is playing crybaby now that groomed these young people to see politics only based on ethnicity. The problem is not with “chauvinists” The problem is not with young souls who seek a better future for themselves. The problem is with EPDRF that takes ethnic federalism as the very
“Bible” or “Koran” that has the answer for all the questions. If the EPDRF politicians still believe ethnic federalism has an answer for all, they are the least informed politicians ever to have state power in Ethiopia.
Whom are you trying to convince with posing such question?
Take an independent survey from ordinary citizens (unless you consider them all right wing hardliners ), then you will find the truth. TPLF militias who works in Federal offices are intermediating, harassing, treating other Ethiopians as second citizens for last 25 years.
Besides, most TPLF will tell you about “weyane Revolution” that they are better than other Ethiopians. However, in reality , they are looters of poor Ethiopia and citizens. Just check with Federal auditor report. Also sugar factory case, defense, Metec ……
Weyane Revolution has become looting a nation with establishing network along ethnic line. This is ugly face of Ethnic association. law , justice and equality disregarded to hide and protect fellow ethnic members. They committee crime by association and get away. That is why corruption has become rampant in Ethiopia. Most get away because their tribe members protect them through network as PM Hailemariam Desalegn said. Rule of law, justice and equality can not exist in such atmosphere and society.
When TPLF’s leaders said they are ROTTEN POLITICALLY , they also decayed in their personal and morally life . They used for the war over 60 thousands poor peasant kids who grown in poverty and in famine to come to power. Once, they got power at expense of those poor kids , they created ruling family club among themselves, began looting, sending their own family to Europe and USA. They have become milliners and billionaires.
So, just do some fact checks, you will get the answer. Or ask L/G Tsadikan
Shaebya why do not you warry about your own mess before you point at others? TPLF has done so many wonderful things in the last 25-years. Has build so many infrastructures, build so many schools, universities, hospitals, airports, changed lives of millions out of the 100-million Citizens. The Cities in every regions has been rebuilt and the over all life standard of Citizens have changed for the better. Look at your tiny nation of 5-million people- Shaebya has squandered all the potential of the people and the nation and Eritreans are much more worst than the life they had during Derg Era. The EPRDF government has acknowledged that it has a corruption and Governance problems and promising to solve them. The Ethiopian people understands that. All Ethiopian people agree to live equally under the rule of Law and a democratic system. This is the road for prosperity. The Nefetegnas which are narrow nationalist are not expected to create all kinds of noise from where ever they might be the Federal system was established through heavy sacrifices and will be maintained with modifications should a need be with Merits to strength the unity of the people but not in a way that will compromise the language, history and culture of Nations and Nationalities of Ethiopia, Neftegnas are defeated at the battle front and their system is buried for eternity. They must live in equal terms with others. Your Shaebya is not salvageable and prolonging the suffering of the people. Eritreans are not under the domain of Weyane and you have no right to blame TPLF for Shaebya blunder.
የተለዬ ሀሳብ ያለዉ ሁሉ በእርስዎት አስተሳሰብ « ሻብያ » ነዉ። ሻብያ ምን ያህል እንቅልፍ እንደነሳ (nightmare)ያሳያል። ለሻብያም እርስዎት ከሚደግፉት ድርጅት በላይ በሎሌነት ያገለገለ ድርጅት በኢትዮጵያ የፖሊቲካል ታሪክ የለም። ሌሎቹም የተከተሉት ቀደም ሲል ባዩት ፈር ነዉ።
ሀገሪቱ ዋጋ እየከፈለች የምትገኘዉም በህዉሃትና በሻብያ ጠብ ምክንያት ሂሳብ ማወራረድ ምክንያት ነዉ።
ለእርዳታ ብሎ በወሰደዉ አቋም የተጠበቀበትን ማገልገል ማድረግ ስላልቻለ ነዉ። ያላደረገዉ ደግሞ ለጊዚያዊ ጥቅም ብሎ በወሰደዉ አቋም ጋር ችግር በመግጠሙ ነዉ። ወይ ኢትዮጵያን ወይ ሻብያን መምረጥ ላይ ስለደረሰ ነዉ። በዚህ ሻብያ አኮረፈ። ጦሱ ለመላ ኢትዮጵያ ደረሰ። ሀገሪቱ በዚህም ምክንያት ዋጋ ትከፍላለች።
መቶ ሚሊዮን የኢትዮፕያ ህዝብ በሙሉ በእርስዎት አስተሳሰብ እና በሚደግፉት ፓርቲ የሚስማማ ይመስልዎታል። መቶ ሚሊዮን ህዝብ በሚኖርባት ኢትዮጵያ ለራሳችሁ አስተሳሰብ የምትሰጡት ግምትን ያሳያል። ከእናንተ የተሻለ ሀሳብ ያለዉ ሰዉ የለም ማለት ነዉ ። ስለሰዉ ልጅ አሰተሳሰብና ሰለ ዴሞክራሲ ያላችሁን ግንዛቤም ያሳያል። የሰዉ ልጅ ሁሉ አንድ አስተሳሰብና ፍላጎት አለዉ ብላችሁ ታምናላችሁ። ግን ተፈጥሮ እንደዚያ አይደለም። የአስተሳሰብ ድህነታችሁ ምን ያህል ደካማ መሆኑን ያሳያል። እንዲህ አይነቱ ደካማ አስተሳሰብ ሀገር እያፈረሰ ይገኛል።
ልማት ስላመጣን በልማቱ «ስለጎመጀን» ነዉ የምንሰረቀዉና የምንዘርፈዉም ብለዉ ምክንያት የሚሰጡ ሰዎች ናችሁ በሀገር እና በህዝብ ላይ የሚወሱኑት። ከድሃ ሀገርና ምስኪን ህዝብ ላይ መዝረፍን እንደ በጎ ስኬት የሚቆጥር ሰብእና ያለዉ ስብስብ ነዉ በህዝብ ላይ እየወሰነ ያለዉ። ዉጤቱም እዬታዬ ነዉ።
አይደለም ለዜጌቿ፤ ለጥቁር ህዝብ መመከያ እንዳልነበረች፤ ሊቆረቁሩላትና ሊታደጓት የሚችሉ ዜጎች እንዳላፈራች፤ በብሄር ስም እዬነገደ፤ እዉክለዋለሁ የሚለዉን ህዝብ እንደህጻን በሁለት እጆቹ አፍን አሲዘዉ ፤ አፍነዉ፤ አማራጭ ሃሳብ እንዳይሰማ ጀሮዉን አስደፍነዉ፤ ዘረፋ ላይ በመሰማራታቸዉ ይኸዉ ሀገሪቱ ከባድ ችግር ግጥሟታል።
You must be another Neftegna. You people are 100% responsible for corrupting this country. Not only for the last 25-years but since 1880, corruption is in fact your trade mark. Do not hurry! a time of scrutiny and investigation of all accumulated wealth of every Ethiopian in the last 20-years is to take effect Soon and you all will be caught red handed, I have no doubt what so ever!.
Simple KILLER support KILLER, drinking Ethiopian blood from same glass.
Gonder
you are the simple killer, who is killing poor people just because of their identity
“Yihe lekso kefiyel belay now”
Don’t check anyone but, Check yourself !!
ምክንያቶቹ ግልፅ ናቸው
1-የአማራ ትምክህተኞች ለብዙ መቶ አመታት ስልጣኔን ይቀናቀኑኛል ያሉአቸውን ትግሬዎች በመከፋፈል (ኤርትራና ትግራይ )፣ በማንቋሸሽ (የተለያየ ስድብ በመለጠፍ ) ፣በማስራብና በማደህየት ከስልጣን ለማራቅ ያላደረጉት ጥረት የለም ፡፡
አሁን በ TPLF ላይ የሚሠማው የስድብ መአት ግልገል ትምክህተኞች የአባቶቻቸውን ፓሊሲ ሲያስቀጥሉ ነው ፡፡
ችግሩ ግን የጠሉት ይወርሣል የፈሩት ይደርሣል እንዲሉ የትግራይን ህዝብ ከኢትዮጵያ መአድ ፣ በተለይ ከስልጣን ለማራቅ የተደረገው ጥልቅ ሽረብ በ TPLF ተደረማምሧል ፡፡
በጣም የከፋው ነገር ግን እንኳን ትግራይን ወደ ትንሽነት መቀየር ይቅርና እንደ እቃ ሲያዙባቸው የነበሩትን ጠቅላይ ግዛቶች አጥተዋል ፡፡
ሁሉም ራሱን ማስተዳደሩማ ወደ እኩልነት ተራ አውርዷቸው የነበራቸውን የገዥ መደብነት መንፈሰ ከፎቅ ላይ ጥሎታል፡፡
ታዲያ TPLF ን እንዲወዱ ትጠብቃላችሁ ፡፡
It is foolishness to believe people are blind. I went to Ethiopia 3 years ago. What I found was that from the shops in Airport to my Kebel chairman were Tigerayans. Not only that you have a prime minister who are controlled by 6 tigrayans vice prime ministers with key posts hold by Tigrayans. I am by the way half – Tigray . Truth is truth:
ታዲያ ግልገሎቹ ምን ይፈልጋሉ
1-ህዝቦችን እንደ አባቶቻቸው በአንድነት ስም ቀፍድደው መግዛት
ይሻሉ፡፡
መፍትሔ
ፌደራሊዝሙን ማጠናከርና ጫፍ የረገጡ ዘረኝነትን መቆጣጠር፣ በትምህርት መለወጥ
2-ብሔሮች ያገኙትን የአልማዝ ስጦታ ማስገንዘብ ናቸው
3-የነቃ፣ ያወወ ፣ እውቀትን የታጠቀ ህዝብ መፍጠር
ትምክህተኞቹ መርዛቸውን አሸንዲረጩ ምን ረዳቸው
1-ቋንቋ -የአማርኛ ቋንቋ በሠፊው መነገሩ (አየቀነሠ ቢሆንም (
2-የአንድነት ካባ (እየተገለበ ቢሆንም
3-የገዥው ፓርቲ ድክመት
አላማውና ፓሊሲው ያልገባው ፣የጠራ ራእይ የሌለው የቱን እንደሚያምን ግራ የገባው እስከ መስዋእትነት ድረስ የማይጓዝ አሰስ ገሠስ
-ከህግ በላይ የሆነ የ ከበርቴና የሀይል ጭፍራ
-የሀይልና ስልጣን እሽቅድድም
4-ሚድያ
ደፋር ፣ መርህ ያለው ና ነፃ ሚድያ አለመኖር
መቆሚያ መቀመጫ የሚያሣጣ ሚድያ አለመኖር
የራስን ጉዳይ የውጭ ሀይል አጋኖ እስኪዘግበው መጠበቅ
የህዝቡን የለት ተአለት አጀንዳ ረስቶ ወደ ማርስ መነጠቅ
የጥፋት ሃይሉን በስም ጠርቶ አለማጋለጥ ፣ በልጦ አለመገኘት
4የውጭ ሀይል ከለላ
-ሻእቢያን እሹሩሩ ማለት ፣ ሀይሉን መናቅ
-አሜሪካንና አውሮፓን በግልፅ የወዳጅነትንና ጠላትነትን መስመር አለማሣየት
-ተመጣጣኝ አፀፋዊ counter እስትራተጂ አለመከተል ፣ሁሌ ተከላካይ መሆን (ይህ የደህንነት ተቋማትን ይመለከታል ፡፡
ኢትዮጵያችን የሁላችን !
OMG
IT seems like TPLFites are still in denial of facts,They seem to bring the very some paid cadres they hired from other Ethnics groups as their witness to defend their rotten and rejected system by the majority of Ethiopian People.Their new found mouth piece Awramba times is the voice of TPLF ethnic Apartheid system.
Firstly there is No Organization who blames the People of Tigrai,but TPLF and it’s divisive and oppressive rotten system ,And once again The TPLF inner circle criminals tried to hide behind the People of Tigrai,Now by using their own paid cadres from other Ethnics as their surrogates, it has been tried and this very some attempt been tried and rejected by the People of Ethiopia.
This 3-4 cadres videos testimony only feel good drama,nothing but to defend the VERY FEW TPLF INNER CIRCLE CRIMINAL GANGS.
Millions of Ethiopian People who demand change, who ask Justice and democratically elected Government by and for the People are not RIGHT WING HARD LINERS….you are misusing the terminology RIGHT WING & HARD LINERS to the whole Population but for the few criminal Gangs like TPLF
You nailed it brother
ፍየል ወዲህ ቅዝምዝም ወዲያ ።
Shaebya’s Yemane Gebreab and Osman Salih Cancelled the promised Seminar for Sunday today (Oct.,2 2016) all at Sadden up on receiving a fed back from over sea’s Shaebya spies that the crowed intention to hammer them with hell of difficult questions about betrayal of the Eritrean people. That is typical attitude of shaebya snobbish and disrespectful of the people. Meskerem.net having advertised for days about the intended Seminar did not care to apologize about the last minuet retreat. What a shameless individuals living in a democratic country?
አቶ ሽፈራው ሽጉጤ በግልፅ ተናግረዋል።
ትግሉን የጀመረው ህዋት ነው፣ ህዋትም ነው ያደራጀን፣የሚራንም ህዋት ነው ብለዋል።ጨምረውም ህዋት ባስተማራቸው፣በፈጠረላቸው፣ አማርኛና፣እንደ ሸክላ በቀረፁት ቃላት ስለ ብሄር ብሄረሰቦች እኩልነት ተናግረዋል። ወደውም አይደለም ይሄን የሚሉት፣ግዴታቸውም ነው።ወደሽ ነው ቆማጢት ወያኔን የምታወድሽው።የሱማሌው ተወካይማ፣በሱማሌው ባጀት ላይ፣የሱማሌ የፍየል ተረት፣ ጨምሮ፣አድማጮቹ ሳቁበት።አቶ ሁሴን ስለ ቁጥር ብዛት ያወራሉ።
ባጠቃላይ አንደነዚህ አይነት አሽቃባቾች፣ምንም ሳያስቡ የሚያወሩ ፣በደርግ ዘመንም በሽ ነበሩ።
የኡትዮጵያ ህዝብ እንደዚህ አይነት አሽቃባቾችን ማየትም መስማትም ሰልችቶአል።ለማናኛውም እስቲ ትንሽ ቆየት ብለን ደሞ ጊዜን ያሳየን።
This is stupid who you trying to convince or lie , this is pure ye tikimegna were if you understand basic economic the one who control the economy is what matter to the nation. Okay obviously you are no longer a journalist now you are serving your self, even they way you sat next to Ato. redwan explains it all you look like some who is begging, don’t even have the look for an ideal journalist.
Dawit – I used to admire you but now regardless of what other thing I have no respect for you as a journalist. Have you been to ETA @addis ababa when i flew there i was like am I in Addis or Mekele , doesn’t make sense , anyways if that serve you do what you have to do.
Awrambatimes, Tigraionline, Aiga forum, What they’ve in common? beside same ethnicity they share something else….I let people to figure that. But, all those EPRDF officials in the video are shameless and senseless like the PM. It’s all about appeasing the masters and hopefully score high on the masters loyalists list. Also, without TPLFs protection they know they’re doomed. How on earth anyone with a eye sight would say there is no TPLF domination in the EPRDF ? It’s like a child denying it’s own mother’s womb. Who created them to begin with? I mean all these ethnic satellite parties these people on the video belong to? If there is no TPLF domination and ethnic favoritism then how can you explain all these instant millionaires who’s source of wealth comes from their ethnic affiliation. I mean you can go to any Federal offices, like immigrantion, foreign affairs, customs and tax offices, and who wield the real power there? Just look who is protecting the prime minister and his family? Is that someone from Somali Kilili, Selte or from Kembata ? Look who the Ethiopian government giving higher education scholarship disproportionately to ? Didn’t the guy on the video is a minister of education ? He didn’t see any problem with the unfairness of one ethnic group benefiting more than others on a foreign aid scholarship that meant to benefit all Ethiopians fairly. And, look the guy from Somale Kilile, demographically the Somalis are third after Oromo and Amhara with 6.7% of the Ethiopian population. Did he care about his region ? Does he knows the TPLF using national Federal money built several universities, international grade Airports, Tekeze hydro dam and Ashegoda wind farm, and $3.5 billion Mekelle-Djibouti railway despite the fact none of these projects economically not feasible to the money the Ethiopian poor people invested on them? What is the good Somali Killi President did to his region, does he have any power to build such infrastructure with Ethiopian tax payers money? Why not just enjoy your loyalty rewards without making a fool out of yourself.
First of all my deep condolence for the the family of those who lost their family members and loved once at the incident of the Errecha fesival yesterday at Bishoftu/Debre Zeit. It is very very sad and unfortunate that Ethiopia lost so many lives again!!
When shall come the time that the EPRDF/Governement start listening to the mass disobedience and start talking to the people instead of the Lmatawi Kadres and Journalists? One can not keep on ignoring such a mass protest! Those protesting are Ethiopians and not Eritrean or Egyptians. The government of Ethiopia should accommodate a platform so that they can also express their protest peacefully. I am afraid, if EPRDF keeps on denying, the kind of incident happened yesterday will not be the last one.
saying that …..
Dave, the cut & pest video Documentary you produced, is fake and ridiculous!.
This is really a very very cheap propaganda. I wonder whether you start working for EBC as a freelance reporter. Mindinew yemitaworut
Sint yeoromo tewelaj Generaloch alu mekelakeya wist ????
Sint yeamara tewelaj Generaloch alu mekelakeya wist ????
Sint yedebub tewelaj Generaloch alu mekelakeya wist ????
Sint yesomali tewelaj Generaloch alu mekelakeya wist ????
SINTS YETGRE TEWELAJ GENERALOCH ALU MEKELAKEYA WIST????
Lelawn yemengist mesria Bet Dave lante tichewalehu. Journalist negn kalk yhen indebet sirana asayen!
You can not deny the SUPREMACY of the TPLF in the whole Ethiopian Government institutions except at the Parliament level. Lucky by low, there is a ratio on peoples representation in the parliament.
I think the best will be to recognize it and work hard to correct it!!!
With best regards
Esayas
Most Tigray ppl believe that the rest of ethiopian pops are retard otherwise they never ask this silly question? Dave, for love of God stop this madness. You are insulting us. It’s better mention about 60000 youth of Tigray sacrifices,so that you guys deserve to be on the top. My hope dashed for democratic Ethiopia since 97 election. As long as TPLF on power,Ethiopia will never have democratic system. So dawit,stop insulting us other wise you might not like our reply.TPLF domination? No it’s not. It is a total control.
In such a way you cheat only yourself, not the ethiopian people. Shigute and Redone or Muktar all gone with order of tplf and this somsli pupet know nothing exept tert. He will gone soon. Awramba you have a good job sending the joke of woyane. I hope you did not undermie ethiopians. Respect for you audience!
you are a scum capitalizing on human misery. Do you need to call an Arab agent in Washington DC seeking opinion about what happened in Ethiopia?
ወደው አይስቁ ይላል ያገሬ ሰው።
እኔ እምለው ግን እኒህ ሰወች ( TPLF and TPLFites) ከምር ግን እሚሉትን ወደ ማመን ካልተቀየሩ እንዴት አእምሮ ያለው ሰው ስለዝህ ያረኸ ያፈጀ የ TPLF የበላይነት እንኲን የለም ማለት አለ/የለም ክርክር ይገባል። እንዴ እንዴት ዳዊት እንዲህ ጀዘበ ? እሚያቀምሷቸው አስር አደንዝዝ አለ ልበል ?
የኢያ ህዝብ እኳ tplfን አቅፎ ደግፎ ተቀብሎ፤ እንዳው ይሁን እስኪ ጊዜ እንስጣቸው ብሎ፤ 25 አመት በአርምሟ ታገሰ። አሁን በቃኝ ሲል እስካሁን ድረስ ይህን መሰል ርካሽ propoganda እየለቀቁ ያቆስሉናል።
ዘልአለማዊ ክብር ለተሰው ትግራዊያን
ዘልአለማዊ ክብር አሁን እየተሰው ከወያኔ ጉሮሮ ኢትዮጽያን ለማዳን ለሚሰዋው ወጣት
በህይወት ያለን ምን ያህል ቆርጠን እንደተነሳን ብታውቁ ኖሮ እንዱህ አታላግጡብንም።
ዳዊት እና ቢጤወች ወዮላችሁ
እናንተን በፍጹም አንለቃችሁም
በፍጹም
በክፍፍል ደረጃ ልክ ነው ኢህአዴግ ውስጥ 4 ፓርቲዎች አሉ።
4ቱም በመዓከላዊ ኮሚቴ ደረጃ ዘጠኝ ዘጠኝ አባላት ያዋጣሉ።
ነገር ግን በህዝብ ብዛትደረጃ ኦሮሚያ ውስጥ የትግራይን አራት እጥፍ ህዝብ ካለ አራት እጥፍ ያፓርቲ አባባል ያስፈልጋል፡ ማለት ነው
“We are all woyanes” said Bereket Semon/Adisu Legese of this ANDM/EPDM something. How could ANDM represent Amara? i do not believe it. my quetion Awrambas are you all woyanes? like TOL and Aiga–> means it is nonesense to read your site and participate with comments. am i corect? yes!!!
You people( most of us) may worry about TPLF/EPRDF (most elites) as being Ethiopians(not in nationality) but i have started digging the circle(circles) within TPLF/EPRD that were diverted to accomplish the global agendas especially the Vatican and the devil messengers(US.Italy,France,Germany,Britain and others). This can be evidenced by their practices of eradicating nationalism(Ethiopian), patriotic, religions(esp. Christianity). However, I don’t think finally they become successful. It is Ethiopia (not other countries) which is in the hands of GOD who has already started the battle for His people(Ethiopians). Please, leave the secrete works(the agendas of the devil) that you have been involved in since 1970s and submit to GOD and renew your life by unconditional loves of GOD……. I understand my brothers and sisters, the time has come to choose between life and death…. take time and contemplate…. as the modern political game has not been genuine as most expect
rr
please read the bottom article. history will repeat itself very soon . here is what is going to happen to TPLF/ህወሓት/:ወያነ/ ካልኣይ ወያነ/ ህዝባዊ ወያነ ሓርነት ትግራይ
Addis Ababa, August 23
They are crowded into three long army barracks, sleeping on simple army cots, their heads shaven as if they are condemned men, their food brought to them three times daily by wives already dressed in black for mourning.
These were once the high and mighty of Ethiopia – princes, imperial courtiers, provincial nobility, aristocratic landlords, blue-blooded ministers, and much decorated generals. They ruled entire provinces, owned enormous estates, and commanded private armies and could boast of belonging to royal families tracing their ancestry 2,000 years to the founding of the Ethiopian monarchy.
Today they are the humbled captives of young and unknown military officers, members of a mysterious Armed Forces Committee that has set out to bring revolution to this ancient mountain kingdom of feudal lords and a once all-powerful Emperor.
here is link to the story : https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/aug/24/ethiopia-aristocracy-revolution-civil-war-1974
The people of Welqait and Tsegede have lived for the past 25 years under Tigray administrative region. This is excluding the 17 years they came under the TPLF before it controlled the state. These people are one of the early and staunch supporters of the TPLF. The TPLF maintained its very head quarters in these regions for most of its bush life, a fact which says a lot about the relationship between the residents and the TPLF.
So, what happened now? Why now after 17 + 25 years of TPLF rule? I did not hear anything as loud and confrontational as the current disturbance is. Why not then?
Even more perplexing is the fact that the so-called ‘Welqait is Amhara’ leaders are in fact TPLFite themselves. The likes of Col. Demeke are said to have joined TPLF at 18 and served it until recently. To add to the confusion, the Weyane of today is more Ethiopian, more “Amhara-friendly” than the TPLF of the bush times when it was accused of particularly being hostile towards “Amhara’’ and openly pronounced their warfare as ‘Ant-Amhara” struggle. It makes little sense that a person who not only believed that he was a Tigrayan for over 40 years but actively fought against the “Amhara” would proclaim that after all these years he is in fact an ‘Amhara’ and now intends to do the reverse fight.
What is really happening? The answer is actually given by none other than Col. Demeke himself. In one of the interviews he gave in Tigringa to VOA, he said if it was not for a ‘mal-administration’, the “Welqait is Amhara’’ question would not have been raised to begin with. I think that says it all. The rest is probably a cover. Here is the interview:
http://tigrigna.voanews.com/a/colonel-demeke-zewdu-on-welkite-and-tsegedie-question-of-identity-part-2/3258444.html
So, what is the real cause of all these deaths and destruction? Well, it must have to do with the most illiterate, most incompetent and most despicable person of the TPLF, Abay Armam Woldu. When one is so incompetent and so illiterate, one cannot lead. At the end of the day such people will only alienate their own people. That is what is happening.
The question is how on earth is it possible for such plain garbage to make it to the top position to begin with? Corruption! TPLF lived only for few months in the 60’s. What is there now is an Adwa PLC, which operates on principles of maximizing profit and benefit to its family members. Armam Woldu is a living proof that the so-called TPLF never existed. Or can I ask those TPLFites what the qualities of this man is to be elected to lead a party? His is from Adi-Abun, Adwa. That is all he got.
Here is the leaders[CEO] of the for-ptofit TPLF (Adwa PLC):
Aregawi Berhe ——-1st chairman, from Adwa wereda
Sibhat Nega———-2nd chairman, from Adwa Wereda
Meles Zenawi ——– 3rd chairman, from Adwa wereda
Abay Woldu ——— 4th chairman, from Adwa wereda
Debretsion Gebremichael (currently deputy, in line to be the next president), again Adwa wereda.
BTW, the next being groomed to be a deputy is a lady from Adwa. Take my word.
Obviously this is not just simple corruption, but corruption committed in blood of innocents. Meles Zenawi was found to be not just the 1st but also the 2nd and 3rd ‘traitor’ in the history of TPLF. Per the TPLF “metedaderiya denb” of that time, Meles deserved the death penalty. But Meles repeatedly avoided the death penalty for everybody that brings the charges, that judges it and those who approve the decision were/are all Adwans. Many non-Adwan Tigrayans were put to death for very minor misdemeanors.
The scheme that worked for them is a brainchild of Sebhat gahgah Nega. Basically they pick, promote and encircle themselves at every level of the party hierarchy. For this, the first step was to make sure that general counsel , an obscure but critical, members of the TPLF to be comprised of at least 90% Adwans or people who have marriage ties to Adwa wereda. These members have the right to elect the “central committee members” and the central committee members in turn will have the right to elect the ‘executive committee members’ of the TPLF. It is this executives who would elect the president and its deputy and run all the affairs of the party. If you are not from Adwa, you got no vote. Sibhat gahgah Nega call this ‘democraciawi’ and nearly all his TPLF members believes him.
For the pupose of comparison, please compare the so-called TPLF with ANDM. Forget what their political position etc, is. For what they believe in, ANDM IS NOT owned by a single family, ANDM leaders DO NOT hail from one wereda and because of these ANDM DOES NOT promote the most despicable and the most grossly incompetent like Abay Armam Woldu to lead them. There is no wereda/district in Amhara region, that hates the region. In fact, there are likes those openly organized “Oromoiya Zone” but they never raised to be with Oromoiya than Amhara despite the obvious linguistic fact.
Unlike the Adwa PLC, ANDM people are real revolutionaries who fought for what they believe in. That is the difference between people of principle and people who schemed a system for their own family benefit.
