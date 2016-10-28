We Love Ethiopia; Land of the braves, Diverse in culture and united in brotherhood (Ibrahim Rashid Hassan)
We Love Ethiopia; Land of the braves, Diverse in culture and united in brotherhood. Inspirational
and Patriotic poem by Ibrahim Rashid Hassan, from Jigjiga.
_______________________
We Love Ethiopia
Because it’s our motherland
Because it’s our fatherland
Because it’s our homeland
Some call it Abyssinia
Others call it Ethiopia
But it’s our homeland
Land of the braves and bold
Our heroes in Adwa, fought for you and me
Like a burning spear, preserved our liberty
Unique flora and fauna, just outside the door
Rivers run deep, and valleys green
A beauty to behold
Diverse in culture, united in brotherhood
Blessed by prophets, and land of the kings
It’s the land of Queen Sheba too, you see
Our hearts are brave, and true
And go miles to see our vision through
Of Ethiopians standing tall and true
________________________________
Ibrahim Rashid is a poet, essayist and writer, one of a remarkable clutch of young Ethiopian writers. Ibrahim current works for the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), based in Jijiga.
He can be reached via ibrahimrashid.hassan@wfp.org
well said i realy appreciated it. both the way you composed this precious piece of peom and the truth it is revealin about this sacred land ours. to those who gets chance to read it iam sure it will inspire them and sensitize hem toward the culturaly, historicaly and dicence enriched land, home of variety diversity with unity through tolerance
Nice peom. we expect more from you, i hope u working on it.
God bless you brother . having young people like you with positive outlook make my day cheery. believing that the next generation will be more tolerant and accommodating of divers view your poet foster a diverse culture that’s inclusive of religious belief and cultures . well done
Ibrahim Rashid: You are the Indigenous ‘Patriot’ and will expect more from you as exemplary. I love Ethiopia, the home of you and other patriots like Dr. Abdulmejid hussen. God bless Ethiopia and you.
I can’t express in words how this piece has inspired and stirred up my nationalism sense. i hope it will do the same to all and i hpoe it will heel the trouled ones who their devil attitudes and selfish ideologies trying to to disrupt the our democratic federalism system
There is no such thing in Ethiopia we believe all Africans are Ethiopians let alone the Ethiopians of today
So enlightening poem
Yes, our love for our motherland is engraved in our bones, blended in our blood, and implanted in our mind.
Thank you Ibrahim
Thanks a lot brother! You are a good example for all Ethiopians. We need more please.