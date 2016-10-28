We Love Ethiopia; Land of the braves, Diverse in culture and united in brotherhood (Ibrahim Rashid Hassan)

We Love Ethiopia; Land of the braves, Diverse in culture and united in brotherhood. Inspirational

and Patriotic poem by Ibrahim Rashid Hassan, from Jigjiga.

_______________________

We Love Ethiopia

Because it’s our motherland

Because it’s our fatherland

Because it’s our homeland

Some call it Abyssinia

Others call it Ethiopia

But it’s our homeland

Land of the braves and bold

Our heroes in Adwa, fought for you and me

Like a burning spear, preserved our liberty

Unique flora and fauna, just outside the door

Rivers run deep, and valleys green

A beauty to behold

Diverse in culture, united in brotherhood

Blessed by prophets, and land of the kings

It’s the land of Queen Sheba too, you see

Our hearts are brave, and true

And go miles to see our vision through

Of Ethiopians standing tall and true

________________________________

Ibrahim Rashid is a poet, essayist and writer, one of a remarkable clutch of young Ethiopian writers. Ibrahim current works for the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), based in Jijiga.

He can be reached via ibrahimrashid.hassan@wfp.org