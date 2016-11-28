Ethiopia foils a terror attack of Eritrea-backed rebel group
Ethiopian authorities said they foiled an Eritrean backed terrorist attack, killed as well as detained dozens of Eritrean mercenaries.
Ethiopian Ministry of Defense said the terrorist attack was thwarted afterGinbot 7, an opposition movement branded by Addis Ababa as terrorist entity attempted to deploy dozens of its armed fighters into Ethiopia.
The Ginbot 7 forces were arrested trying to infiltrate into Ethiopia from Eritrea via the northern Tigray region bordering Eritrea.
Military officials on Tuesday told Sudan Tribune that a total of 113 armed members of the banned group have crossed borders into Western Tigray region.
But most of them were killed or captured by the joint efforts of the residents and regional security forces.
Out of the total 113 members of the infiltrating forces, 15 were shot dead in fire exchange while 73 were captured; officials said adding security forces are hunting to detain the remaining who went to disarray.
According to the ministry, several weapons and military equipment were also captured.
The opposition forces crossed into Ethiopia into two rounds led by Major Mesfin Tigabu and by Destaw Tegegn respectively.
Huge number of military weapons, money and other military materials were also captured from the armed men, the Ministry added
Among others 73 rifles, 62 Hand grenades, other RPG weapons and Satellite communication devices were captured.
In addition to the weapons and the military equipment, several Ethiopian birr bills and US dollars were seized, the statement indicated.
The ministry of defense said added that the attempted terrorist plot by Eritrea and the other destructive forces is intended to destabilize and hider development endeavors in the country.
The captured militants were allegedly trained and armed by the regime in Asmara.
Ethiopia repeatedly accuses the Red Sea nation of deploying terrorists to destabilize nation, an allegation Eritrea denies.
Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year guerrilla war however the two neighbors fought a war during 1998-2000 over territorial disputes which killed over 70,000 people.
As their border dispute never settled the two countries remain at No war – No peace situation. Both countries routinely trade accusations of arming and supporting each others’ rebel groups.
Ethiopia has often foiled Eritrea-backed attacks and have captured a number of terrorist groups while trying to sneak into the country.
Previously, Ethiopian forces have penetrated deep into Eritrean territories and attacked several military bases, including those bases used by militants who are given sanctuary by Eritrea to carry out attacks against Ethiopia.
Source: Sudan Tribune
Awraba time kicked out by Ethiopians Diaspora and now based on Adigrat and Addis Ababa works as a mouthpiece of tplf
Then why don’t you go to Adegrat and kicked out Dawit. I know you can’t because you are one of SHENTAM extremist diaspora.
oche gud ale Amara
ehhhhhhhhhh ale feresu
What a minute we are supporting to the Amhara people and we will make it at the end.
You agame are at the edge of the cliff
The final blow going come at you anytime from now
So wait a minute
@ ahoo be for urself first. Refugee. Ur country is in z egde of collapse. A country of one man wedi medhin berad. Deal with ur problem
Congratulations Awramaba. Your master fascist TPLF is shivering after the bilateral diplomatic relation of Eritrean and Egyptian government leaders. Congrats, The Red Sea has been transferred to the Arabs. The previous Derg government was fighting to avert the present day reality of Red sea Arabs possession. Your Master Fascist TPLF was doing to give up Red Sea for Arabs. What is new?
Awre Amba, Dawit a Woy-ane lap dog and Woy-ane boys HE President Isays Afewki has made you go mad and crazy, in your dreams President Isays is constantly alive in your head and dream about him day in day out!!
Just make your way out before the 11th hour is outside your homes!!!
Thank you for the news.