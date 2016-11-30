Ethiopia: Prominent Opposition Leader Arrested Over Trespassing State of Emergency Decree

Merera Gudina (C) during his recent appearance at the European Union parliament, along with Dr. Berhanu Nega (L) and athlete Feyissa Lelissa (R)

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) –Ethiopian security agents have arrested Merera Gudina (PhD), chairman of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress today. Merera was arrested in the capital Addis Ababa, immediately after returning back to his home country from abroad.

Reliable sources disclosed to Awramba Times that the cause for Merera Gudina’s arrest is trespassing the state of emergency rulings.

During his recent appearance at the European Union parliament in Brussels-Belgium, along with another opposition leader Dr. Berhanu Nega, whose organization was proscribed as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament back in 2011, Merera has requested the European union to put pressure on the government of Ethiopia.

A directive under article 2 of the command post secretariat decree states that “anyone linked to terrorist groups will be held liable”.