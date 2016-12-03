IAAF named Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia the top athlete of the year 

Ethiopian distance runner Almaz Ayana has won the female Athlete of the Year award and Jamaican Sprinting superstar Usain Bolt has been named the IAAF male Athlete of the Year for an unprecedented sixth time.

Almaz claimed the title in the female category after smashing the 10,000m world record in Rio, clocking 29 minutes, 17.45 seconds and knocking more than 14 seconds from a record which had been set 23 years earlier.

Sources: Dailymail and BBC