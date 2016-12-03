Ethiopia: The process of replacing weak performing leadership with efficient ones shall be continued, says communication minister

The government of Ethiopia is exerting efforts to implement the national human rights action plan, which is approved by the council of ministers, Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) minister, Dr, Negeri Lencho, said.

While briefing journalists on current events in Addis Ababa today, Minister Lencho said that the second round of national human rights action plan is discussed by the House of People’s Representatives and relevant government bodies.





The newly approved human rights action plan is prepared on the basis of the international human rights declaration and the Ethiopian constitution, Dr Negeri underscored. The action plan aims to protect human rights, promote human and democratic rights and activities, he reiterated.

Dr Negeri, responding to questions raised by journalists with regard to the deep reform underway by EPDRF since recently, said that the reform is being undertaken at all levels targeting to address questions related to development and good governance raised by the people.

He also noted that the process of replacing weak performing leadership with efficient ones shall be continued.

Some terrorist groups backed by the Eritrean government have infiltrated to Ethiopia last week to destabilize the country, Dr Negeri stated. The terrorists were captured and arrested with the collaboration of the militia in southern Tigray zone and the public, he indicated.

The government communication affairs office (GCAO) minister also said that Dr Merara Gudina is imprisoned for violating of the rules under the state of emergency.

Source: Walt Information Centre