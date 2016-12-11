Serving the Poor: Spotlighting an Ethiopian unsung hero of Ophthalmology (Video)

Awramba Times Presents Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Ismael, an Ethiopian unsung hero of Ophthalmology, a young physician who volunteerly serves his local community. Abdulaziz established a mobile eye clinic, a center offering eye care services to economically disadvantaged inhabitants of the Ethiopian Somali region rural villages for free.

In the last two years alone, his center was able to save thousands of victims of preventable blindness. Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim is one of the youngest Ethiopian chief Ophthalmic Surgeons. Please watch our video production on the matter.