SNNP Regional Council Approves Appointment of New Cabinet Members

Awramba Times (Hawassa, Ethiopia) – The regional council of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ State of Ethiopia (SNNPS) on Wednesday endorsed a proposal by regional president Desse Dalke of appointment of new cabinet members.

The appointment of 20 cabinet members, which was held in the region’s capital, Hawassa, consisted nine newly joined and six reshufled members along with five members which was decided to remain in their current positions.

The list of cabinet members who have worn in yesterday includes, Dr. Abraham Halala (head of the region’s health bureau), Dr. Eshetu Kebede (head of education bureau), Dr. Eng. Negasho Wagesho (bureau head of water, irritating and energy), Dr. Akmel Mehamed (bureau head of tourism and culture), Solomon Hailu (regional Government communication head), Tizita Fekadu (Head of Justice bureau), Milion Matewos (Transport bureau head), Admasu Ango (Chief of security and administration), Tamrat Dilla ( Head of finance and economic development bureau), Hikma Keyredin, who has been serving as head of the region’s communication office, is now appointed as Head of women and children bureau.