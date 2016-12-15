SNNP Regional Council Approves Appointment of New Cabinet Members
Awramba Times (Hawassa, Ethiopia) – The regional council of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ State of Ethiopia (SNNPS) on Wednesday endorsed a proposal by regional president Desse Dalke of appointment of new cabinet members.
The appointment of 20 cabinet members, which was held in the region’s capital, Hawassa, consisted nine newly joined and six reshufled members along with five members which was decided to remain in their current positions.
The list of cabinet members who have worn in yesterday includes, Dr. Abraham Halala (head of the region’s health bureau), Dr. Eshetu Kebede (head of education bureau), Dr. Eng. Negasho Wagesho (bureau head of water, irritating and energy), Dr. Akmel Mehamed (bureau head of tourism and culture), Solomon Hailu (regional Government communication head), Tizita Fekadu (Head of Justice bureau), Milion Matewos (Transport bureau head), Admasu Ango (Chief of security and administration), Tamrat Dilla ( Head of finance and economic development bureau), Hikma Keyredin, who has been serving as head of the region’s communication office, is now appointed as Head of women and children bureau.
መልካም የስራ ዘመን አንዲሆንላችሁ በመመኝት !
በየማስ ሜድያው የምንሰማዉና ሀሊናችንን የሚቆረቁረን ነገር ቢኖር የኮንሶ ህዝብ የሚጠይቀወና የክልሉ መንግስት የሚመልሰው ምላሽ አልህ የተጋባ በሚመስል መልኩ ለደሀው ህዝብ የተረፈው ሞት ፣አስራት ፣ አንግልት ፣ መፈናቀል….ወዘተ ሆኖ ይታያል።
ለኣዲሱ ካቢኔ የምጠይቀው ጥያቄ -“ህዝቡ አንደጠየቀው የኮንሶ ህዝብ በዞን ቢደራጅ የሚያመጣው ጉዳት ምንድርን ነው ?? “
i dont know ኮንሶ and i dont know what they want but i know what human want it is very simple to me job job and job those ኣዲሱ ካቢኔ must create job to do that they have to give incentive for investor identified the investment filed and even build industrial zone to accept new investor … now to build this new industrial zone u need worker and this means u creating job even before the investment come …
another incentive for the ኣዲሱ ካቢኔ pay stricture…
it must be very simple if they grow ኮንሶ GDP by 100 million birr they get 1% of that
if they grow ኮንሶ GDP by 200 million birr they get 1% of that very simple ..they idea the ኣዲሱ ካቢኔ can make unlimited amount of money only depend on what growth they bring in to the region this drive the governor to work harder and rewarded for hard work instead of looking for corruption…they just grow the GDP and get paid that way…
dont pay them this way and try to pay them 1000 birr per month and expecting them to run billion dollar company u must be joking if they r not corrupted so the simple way is pay to play
Please correct this phrase”bureau head of water, irritating and energy” Irritating would have been Irrigation. Even you just used lower cases that should have been capital, bureau etc ………