Mesfin Industrial Engineering Inaugurates an Assembly Plant for Peugeot Cars in Addis Ababa

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Mesfin Industrial Engineering (MIE) inaugurated an assembly plant of Peugeot automobiles in Addis Ababa, as part of its expanssion of assembly line built in Tigray region, which was inaugurated back on July 1, 2016.

According to the General Manager of MIE, Habte Hadush, the plant will assemble 3 types of Peugeot cars with a plan to assemble 1200 vehicles per year. The cars will also be sold to Djibouti and Somalia, other than fulfilling the growing demand in local market.

During the inauguration, offcials of the company disclosed that the company’s move of opening a branch assembly plant of Peugeot cars will create favorable environment for local investors to become competitive through encouraging knowledge and technology transfers.

With Its Head quarter in the Ethiopian norther city of Mekelle, Mesfin Industrial Engineering PLC (MIE) was established in 1993 as the engineering wing of EFFORT (Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of at Tigrai).