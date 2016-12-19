Mesfin Industrial Engineering Inaugurates an Assembly Plant for Peugeot Cars in Addis Ababa
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Mesfin Industrial Engineering (MIE) inaugurated an assembly plant of Peugeot automobiles in Addis Ababa, as part of its expanssion of assembly line built in Tigray region, which was inaugurated back on July 1, 2016.
According to the General Manager of MIE, Habte Hadush, the plant will assemble 3 types of Peugeot cars with a plan to assemble 1200 vehicles per year. The cars will also be sold to Djibouti and Somalia, other than fulfilling the growing demand in local market.
During the inauguration, offcials of the company disclosed that the company’s move of opening a branch assembly plant of Peugeot cars will create favorable environment for local investors to become competitive through encouraging knowledge and technology transfers.
With Its Head quarter in the Ethiopian norther city of Mekelle, Mesfin Industrial Engineering PLC (MIE) was established in 1993 as the engineering wing of EFFORT (Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of at Tigrai).
i am not happy not happy at all i want the Peugeot Cars to be ten time cheaper then any where and i want to Ethiopia to control the whole African market … how we can do that the land must be given zero money and the electricity must be sold cheaper more production must be done in order to make it much cheaper and compete with the Japanese car that goes to Arab country and control the Arab market too but start with African not only Djibouti and Somalia but the whole Africa the African love their Peugeot Cars … specially the french colony …. go Ethiopia Go full speed dont even sleep one day….
another way of to sell the car is loan financed by bank this way everyone get their car… with down payment
my last point is the car must run with electricity or biogas this way more would be attractive
Non of my business but as a neighbor I prefer agriculture machinery and transport truck.
But like ethiass aka wedi gahba agame thinks that cosmetic cars and material are good to the people of Tigray who struggle day to day in food shortage is insane.
But in agame land no brain except show business for propaganda prostitution
@Osayres
dear if u r Eritrean this is like Ash laughing on wheat flour.. if u dont have no industry why r u laughing on Ethiopia at least we r trying
okay which one should be first the private car or agriculture machinery …. this is not easy egg and hen kind of question … if u have all the tractor and all the food in the world but if u have no buyer because they people are poor how in hell u going to sell to them u told us the Tigray people dying for food shortage so they dont have money if they dont have money then how in hell they going to buy food if they dont have money… so what u do is u produce privite car and u sale it to those who can afford it that means u saving foreign exchange … slowly by slowly u building the purchasing power of the people … even u want to produce tractor what kind of farmer do u have who can afford to buy tractor …. so what u do is u create economy by selling car fanacing with bank so if we can produce 100,000 car and fanance them all the bank will have billion dollar to invest in mega agriculture as share company then u can start ur agriculture machinery once u developed the economy as of now what the farmer need is very simple machinery locally made that cost not more then 10,000 birr or less
Another in your face to the demon Isaias!!!! I am sorry he is not listening. He is busy selling his land to the equally demonic Wahhabis ports by ports. Imagine this is the land hundreds of thousands of our Eritrean brothers and sisters sacrificed their Almighty given lives for. Oh no!!!! Dying for nothing!!!! He sold to the demonic rulers who see every Eritrean as al-abd, Kaddaam meaning a nigger!!!! These are the ones who hauled away millions of our African brothers and sisters as slaves since the 7th century(That is documented and I am not making it up) and they are not able to account for every descendent of those slaves. If you look at the Americas you will find more 100 millions descendents of the estimated 12 millions Africans brought there as slaves between the 17th and 19 centuries. So what have the Wahhabis done with close 100 millions Africans they hauled away as slaves between the 7th and 20th centuries? I say excavate every inch of the forsaken desert they are passing their gas on. There is where the evidence is lying. I say to every Ethiopian Muslim or Christian not to forget about the very sad story that had happened to his or her African brothers and sisters. You can grab their money and run away from them but do not listen to their demonic sermons. I can not start to tell you the extent of contempt their have for the Ethiopian Muslims because of their desire and decision to live in peace and harmony with their Christian neighbors for centuries. The hatred they have for the Ethiopian Christians is unfathomable. Now the same ‘Kaddam’ is putting the entire Eritrean coast on exclusive auction to his Saudi masters. What a despicable creature!!! And this is the one who some faceless groups are seeking assistance from? I told you not to start with me about these shameless scabs from the bottom of the barrel. Please don’t because I will not stop slinging insults at them. In any case this car assembling plant is another soothing music to my ears. Miles Davis, play on!!! Ali Birra, please don’t stop!!! This is just adding Ella and Aretha to the ensemble. I am done!!!
Way to go
The only thing I have to say is “GREAT JOB ETHIOPIA”.
What? What? What?
መልካም ስራ !
በኢኮኖሚው መስክ የምናየውን መልካም አርምጃ በህግ የበላይነት ታጅቦ ይሂድ።ያለ ህግ የበላይነት አድገት ትርጉም ያጣል።
The root cause of corruption and bad governance currently facing the government is the lack of rule of law and strict adherence to the constitution.Period.
We look forward to seeing concrete and visible measures in this regard.
Observer
there is no human right without economy development and education..if u dont have those two u r living in poverty if u r living in poverty u r not free how much u think u r free u r not free because u r poor … u r not a free man… poverty is like slavery may be even worst so if u r poor u cant say u r free man so the economy development is part of human right and if u know the root of corruption, lack of rule of law and strict and absent of adherence to constitution the root cause is poverty …
መልካም ዜና ሁሌ ያነቃቃኛል ፡፡ ሙድ የሌለው ደረቅ ጥላቻ ይዘጋኛል ፡፡
ከ6.4 ሚሊዮን ብር በላይ የሚያወጣ የ40/60 ቤቶችን ብረት ዘርፈዋል የተባሉ ክስ ተመሠረተባቸው
21 Dec, 2016 By ታምሩ ጽጌ 0 Comments
ኅዳር 10 ቀን 2009 ዓ.ም. ከቀትር በኋላ በ15 ሲኖትራክ ተሽከርካሪዎች ግምቱ ከ6.4 ሚሊዮን ብር በላይ የሆነ ለ40/60 ቤቶች ግንባታ የሚውል የአርማታ ብረት ዘርፈዋል ተብለው የታሰሩ ሰባት ግለሰቦች ላይ ክስ ተመሠረተባቸው፡፡
የፌዴራል ጠቅላይ ዓቃቤ ሕግ ታኅሳስ 10 ቀን 2009 ዓ.ም. ለፌዴራል ከፍተኛ ፍርድ ቤት ልደታ ምድብ 15ኛ ወንጀል ችሎት ያቀረበው ክስ እንደሚያስረዳው፣ ተከሳሾቹ የዝርፊያ ወንጀሉን የፈጸሙት ከአዲስ አበባ ከተማ አስተዳደር የቁጠባ ቤቶች ልማት ኢንተርፕራይዝ መጋዘን ነው፡፡ መጋዘኑ የሚገኘው በንፋስ ስልክ ላፍቶ ክፍለ ከተማ ወረዳ ስድስት ውስጥ ሲሆን፣ ተከሳሾቹ ድርጊቱን የፈጸሙት ኅዳር 10 ቀን 2009 ዓ.ም. ከቀኑ ሰባት ሰዓት እስከ 10 ሰዓት ባለው ጊዜ ውስጥ መሆኑን ዓቃቤ ሕግ በክሱ ገልጿል፡፡
ተከሳሾቹ የኢንተርፕራይዙ የግብዓት ክምችትና ሥርጭት ኦፊሰር ተስፋለኝ በቀለ፣ ነጋዴ መሆናቸው የተገለጸው ዳርሰማ ጃኦ፣ ስንታየሁ ተስፋዬ፣ አበበ ተስፋዬ፣ ልዑል ፈቃዱ፣ አሸናፊ ረታና ኢዮስያስ ዓለሙ ናቸው፡፡
ኦፊሰሩ ያልተገባ ጥቅም ለማግኘትና ለሌሎቹም ለማስገኘት በማሰብ ግምቱ 6,407,229 ብር የሆነ ባለ ስድስት ዲያሜትር 55 ጥቅልና ባለ ስምንት ዲያሜትር 73 ጥቅል የመንግሥት ብረት፣ በ15 ሲኖትራኮች በማስጫን እንዲዘረፍ ማድረጉ በክሱ ተገልጿል፡፡
ዳርሰማና ስንታየሁ በ15 ሲኖትራኮች የተጫነውን ብረት ሞጆ ሳይት ፋሪ ተብሎ በሚጠራው አካባቢ በሚገኘውና ዳርሰማ በተባለው ተከሳሽ መጋዘን ውስጥ እንዲራገፍ ማድረጋቸውም ተጠቁሟል፡፡ ብረቱን ከመጋዘን በማውጣት ከኢንተርፕራይዙ ያወጡት በፎርጅድ ሰነድ ተጠቅመው መሆኑም ተጠቁሟል፡፡
ተከሳሾቹ የብረቱን ምንጭና የባለቤትነት መብት እንዳይታወቅ ከማድረጋቸውም በተጨማሪ፣ ዳርሰማ ከሕግ ተጠያቂነት እንዲያመልጥ ስንታየሁ ሞጆ ሳይት ከሚገኘው መጋዘን የተራገፈውን ብረት በ11 ሲኖትራኮች በማስጫን ሰበታ በሚገኘው የግሉ ፕላስቲክ ፋብሪካ መጋዘን ውስጥ ማስተላለፉን ክሱ ያብራራል፡፡
አበበ ተስፋዬ የወንጀሉ ድርጊት እንዲፈጸም ሲያመቻች፣ አሸናፊ ደግሞ በሁለት ሲኖትራኮች የቀረበለትን ብረት በመግዛት አዳማ (ናዝሬት) በሚገኘው የግል የንግድ ድርጅቱ ውስጥ ማስቀመጡን ክሱ ይጠቁማል፡፡ ኢዮስያስ ደግሞ የተሸጠለትን 1932 ኩንታል ብረት በአዲስ ከተማ ክፍለ ከተማ ‹‹ጭድ ተራ›› በሚገኘው ንግድ ድርጅቱ ውስጥ ማስቀመጡን ክሱ ያብራራል፡፡
በአጠቃላይ ተከሳሾቹ የወንጀል ሕግ አንቀጽ 32(1ሀ እና ለ)ን፣ 33 እና የሙስና ወንጀሎች አዋጅ ቁጥር 881/2007 አንቀጽ 31(2)ን፣ ሽብርተኝነትን በገንዘብ መርዳትን ለመከላከልና ለመቆጣጠር የወጣውን አዋጅ ቁጥር 780/2005 እና አዋጅ ቁጥር 881/2007 አንቀጽ 23(2ሀ) ላይ የተደነገገውን ተላልፈው በመገኘታቸው፣ በፈጸሙት ከባድ የእምነት ማጉደል ሙስና ወንጀል፣ በወንጀል ድርጊት የተገኘን ገንዘብ (ንብረት) ሕጋዊ አስመስሎ ማቅረብ የሙስና ወንጀልና መንግሥታዊ ሰነዶችን አስመስሎ ማዘጋጀትና መገልገል የሙስና ወንጀል ክስ እንደተመሠረተባቸው፣ ዓቃቤ ሕግ ያቀረበው ክስ ያስረዳል፡፡
ተከሳሾቹ ዋስትና እንዲፈቀድላቸው ባቀረቡት የመብት ጥያቄ ላይ ተገቢ ምላሽ ለመስጠትና ከጠበቆቻቸው ጋር ተመካክረው የቅድመ ክስ መቃወሚያ ካላቸው ለመጠባበቅ ለታኅሳስ 14 ቀን 2009 ዓ.ም. ቀጠሮ ተሰጥቷል፡፡