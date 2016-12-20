Ethiopia: Thousands Released After Receiving Training, Amid Ongoing State of Emergency

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia on Wednesday released thousands of protesters who were detained in Awash, Alage, Bir Sheleko and Tolay centers.

The protertors who were arrested during the ongoing state of emergency have been returned home after receiving training on multiparty system, electoral democracy and rule of law.

4,035 people out of 9,800 prisoners were released from the Tolay center in southwest Ethiopia, with a “never again” slogan on their shirts.

Last week, Ethiopia’s defence minister Siraj Fegessa told journalists that 9,800 people arrested during the state of emergency would be released and 2,449 others would be arraigned in court.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn reminded the prisoners at the occasion in Tolay center that they are free to protest, but not to resort to violence.

“You might have disagreements, be it with the government or government administration, and that is your right. No one can deprive you of this right. It is a right enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

“So,” he continued, “if tomorrow you have questions, you have the right to ask in a peaceful and civilized way. Therefore, if there is anything that is prohibited, it is to try and ask questions and look for answers using force, creating chaos and rebellion and you will pay a price for that.”