Unnamed Egyptian official “warns” Addis Ababa to stop accusing Cairo of supporting outlawed opposition groups

By Dawit Kebede

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – An unnamed Egyptian official within the ministry of foreign affairs – thought to be foreign affairs minister Sameh Shoukry himself, called on the east African nation to stop what Cairo believes to be “provocation”.

According to the interview with the UAE based media outlet “24” – which we first noticed thanks to the Middle East Monitor – an unknown but “authoritative” official from the ministry of foreign affairs was quoted as saying “Addis Ababa knows well that Egypt has nothing to do with internal events in Ethiopia, but its attempts to involve Egypt’s name in the internal events it is going through will not be of use”

Last week, Ethiopia’s foreign affairs minister Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) said that there are Egyptian institutions harboring, supporting and funding outlawed opposition groups in Ethiopia such as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition group proscribed by the Ethiopian parliament as terrorist back in June 2011.

However, the unnamed Egyptian official denied those allegations made by Ethiopian foreign minister Workneh Gebeyehu adding that “Ethiopia has no evidence on Egypt’s involvement in such activity, and Ethiopian refugees in Egypt, like all refugees, respect the laws that regulate their residence, which ban political activities”.

Three weeks ago, with an intent to pressure Addis Ababa, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afeworki in Cairo, in a meeting that was a “deliberate move” against Ethiopia high ranking politicians and analysts whom the News Arab media outlet spoke to confirmed.

“Approachment with with Ethiopia’s enemy and demonstrating the possibility of cooperation could pressure Addis Ababa to be more flexible in dealing with the renaissance dam or it could make the situation worse” the high ranking source whom News Arab quoted to disclosed on conditions of anonymity.

Taking this type of subtle political move in to considerations, Egypt’s denial of backing opposition groups through an unnamed official shows nothing but a tactical technique to divert the official request of the Ethiopian government, an analyst based in Addis Ababa whom Awramba Times spoke to responded sarcastically.