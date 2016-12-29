TPLF co-founder and veteran fighter Speaks out about EPRDF’s failure in combating corruption

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Co-founder of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) ato Sibhat Nega (commonly known as Aboy Sibhat), harshly criticised the level of commitment within the leadership of the ruling party in combating corruption.

In his exclusive interview with Addis Zemen, the state owned daily newspaper, the veteran fighter advised the government to prosecute its corrupt officials. “if the government is really committed enough to fight corruption, it has to start prosecuting its corrupt officials right away. If not, the fate of the nation is in danger” he said. Click here to read more