የቻይና ኩባንያዎች የመንግስት ትልልቅ ፕሮጀክቶችን ሲጫረቱ የአገሪቱን የጨረታ፣ የግዥና ተያያዥ ህጎችን ምንያህል ያከብራሉ (+Video)

ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ የሚንቀሳቀሱ አለማቀፍ ኩባንያዎች (በተለይ የቻይና ኩባንያዎች ) የመንግስትን ትልልቅ ፕሮጀክቶችን ሲጫረቱ ምንያህል የአገሪቱን የጨረታ፣ የግዥና ተያያዥ ህጎችን አክብረው ይንቀሳቀሳሉ በሚል ጭብጥ እስካሁን በተለያዩ ፕሮጀክቶች ላይ የታዩ ክፍተቶችንና ህገወጥ አሰራሮችን ፈትሸን በነገው እለት አንድ የምርመራ ዘገባ ይዘን እንቀርባለን፡፡ ህግን በተከተለ አግባብ የሚጫረቱ ኩባንያዎች የመኖራቸውን ያህል ከአንዳንድ ባለስልጣናት ጋር በመሞዳሞድ፣ በጥቅም በማማለል ከጤናማ የውድድር መንፈስ ባፈነገጠ መልኩ የሚንቀሳቀሱ ኩባንያዎችንም (እጃችን ላይ ባሉ መረጃዎች ስፋትና ጥልቀት ተመስርተን)፣ መንግስት ለጀመረው ጥልቅ የተሀድሶ እንቅስቃሴ በሚጠቅም መልኩ በ “naming and shaming approach” ማጋለጣችንን እንቀጥላለን:: ለአብነት ያህል ከዚህ ጽሁፍ ጋር አያይዘን ያቀረብንላች ቪዲዮ ከወራት በፊት በትምህርት ሚኒስቴርና በቻይናው ኢንስፐር ኩባንያ መካከል ተፈርሞ የነበረው የ20ሚሊዮን ዶላር የስኩል ኔት ጨረታ ሲሆን ጨረታውን አሸንፏል ተብሎ ከሚኒስትር መስሪያቤቱ ኃላፊዎች ጋር የተፈራረመው ኢንስፐር ኩባንያ ያቀረባቸው ሰነዶች በአመዛኙ ሀሰተኛ ሰነዶች ሆነው በመገኘታቸው ኮንትራቱ ተሰርዞ፣ ኢንሰፐርም ታግዶ ፕሮጀክቱም በድጋሚ ለጨረታ መቅረቡ ይታወቃል፡፡ በዚህ ሂደት ውስጥ የሰነዶቹን ሀሰተኝነት በማጋለጥ ረገድ እንዲሁም ጉዳዩ ለሚመለከታቸው ከፍተኛ የመንግስት ኃላፊዎች ደርሶ የተገኘው ውጤት እንዲገኝ በማድረግ ረገድ አውራምባ ታይምስ የነበረው ሚናም በዝርዝር የምናቀርብላችሁ ይሆናል፡፡ contract agreement between Ministry of… by awrambaonline

admin

