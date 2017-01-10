የቻይና ኩባንያዎች የመንግስት ትልልቅ ፕሮጀክቶችን ሲጫረቱ የአገሪቱን የጨረታ፣ የግዥና ተያያዥ ህጎችን ምንያህል ያከብራሉ (+Video)

by · January 10, 2017

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

7 Responses

  1. Mengsteab says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Wow, what an outstanding job!!! you made it Awarambatimes, thanks once again for patriotic job you guys did!!!! Ethiopia needs such great investigative journalism in order just, equality, peace and development to prevail in that country.
    I say tune for more coming news since you guys haven’t said anything about the government officers who had hand in the crime or corruption, so what happen to these officials who caught red-handed at the scene in this crime. Please, update us about these perpetrators..

    Reply
  2. Shemsu says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Thank you dear editor, I am eagerly waiting your investigative report on the matter.
    Keep going

    Reply
  3. Measho says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Amazing video. If, at the end of the day, the so called chinese company’s contract is cancelled, why did those officials defend this corrupt Chinese company who came up with fake documents in the first place?

    Reply
  4. Gidey says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Dear Dawit,
    These companies never do this alone. There are also Ethiopian origin “Tut nekashoch” who facilitate for them at the expense of Ethiopians. I know some one who did the same shit for Huawei officials too.

    Reply
  5. Anberbr says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:43 am

    This video reminds me former foreign minister Seyoum Mesfin’s testimony about Badme in a press conference back in 2003

    Reply
  6. Kasaye says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Dear Editor Dawit, thumbs up for your bravery for touching the elephant in the room. Forward to read your investigation tomorrow

    Reply
  7. Vision 2020 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Say No for corruption! but the act should not be used for politically motivated attack-as some times happened to be. Well done! editor i am against corruption. Still check in giant federal government offices. Corruption is like a cancer slowly,slowly can kill a country more than any thing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 1:18 pm