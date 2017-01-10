የቻይና ኩባንያዎች የመንግስት ትልልቅ ፕሮጀክቶችን ሲጫረቱ የአገሪቱን የጨረታ፣ የግዥና ተያያዥ ህጎችን ምንያህል ያከብራሉ (+Video)
ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ የሚንቀሳቀሱ አለማቀፍ ኩባንያዎች (በተለይ የቻይና ኩባንያዎች ) የመንግስትን ትልልቅ ፕሮጀክቶችን ሲጫረቱ ምንያህል የአገሪቱን የጨረታ፣ የግዥና ተያያዥ ህጎችን አክብረው ይንቀሳቀሳሉ በሚል ጭብጥ እስካሁን በተለያዩ ፕሮጀክቶች ላይ የታዩ ክፍተቶችንና ህገወጥ አሰራሮችን ፈትሸን በነገው እለት አንድ የምርመራ ዘገባ ይዘን እንቀርባለን፡፡ ህግን በተከተለ አግባብ የሚጫረቱ ኩባንያዎች የመኖራቸውን ያህል ከአንዳንድ ባለስልጣናት ጋር በመሞዳሞድ፣ በጥቅም በማማለል ከጤናማ የውድድር መንፈስ ባፈነገጠ መልኩ የሚንቀሳቀሱ ኩባንያዎችንም (እጃችን ላይ ባሉ መረጃዎች ስፋትና ጥልቀት ተመስርተን)፣ መንግስት ለጀመረው ጥልቅ የተሀድሶ እንቅስቃሴ በሚጠቅም መልኩ በ “naming and shaming approach” ማጋለጣችንን እንቀጥላለን::
ለአብነት ያህል ከዚህ ጽሁፍ ጋር አያይዘን ያቀረብንላች ቪዲዮ ከወራት በፊት በትምህርት ሚኒስቴርና በቻይናው ኢንስፐር ኩባንያ መካከል ተፈርሞ የነበረው የ20ሚሊዮን ዶላር የስኩል ኔት ጨረታ ሲሆን ጨረታውን አሸንፏል ተብሎ ከሚኒስትር መስሪያቤቱ ኃላፊዎች ጋር የተፈራረመው ኢንስፐር ኩባንያ ያቀረባቸው ሰነዶች በአመዛኙ ሀሰተኛ ሰነዶች ሆነው በመገኘታቸው ኮንትራቱ ተሰርዞ፣ ኢንሰፐርም ታግዶ ፕሮጀክቱም በድጋሚ ለጨረታ መቅረቡ ይታወቃል፡፡ በዚህ ሂደት ውስጥ የሰነዶቹን ሀሰተኝነት በማጋለጥ ረገድ እንዲሁም ጉዳዩ ለሚመለከታቸው ከፍተኛ የመንግስት ኃላፊዎች ደርሶ የተገኘው ውጤት እንዲገኝ በማድረግ ረገድ አውራምባ ታይምስ የነበረው ሚናም በዝርዝር የምናቀርብላችሁ ይሆናል፡፡
contract agreement between Ministry of… by awrambaonline
Wow, what an outstanding job!!! you made it Awarambatimes, thanks once again for patriotic job you guys did!!!! Ethiopia needs such great investigative journalism in order just, equality, peace and development to prevail in that country.
I say tune for more coming news since you guys haven’t said anything about the government officers who had hand in the crime or corruption, so what happen to these officials who caught red-handed at the scene in this crime. Please, update us about these perpetrators..
Thank you dear editor, I am eagerly waiting your investigative report on the matter.
Keep going
Amazing video. If, at the end of the day, the so called chinese company’s contract is cancelled, why did those officials defend this corrupt Chinese company who came up with fake documents in the first place?
Dear Dawit,
These companies never do this alone. There are also Ethiopian origin “Tut nekashoch” who facilitate for them at the expense of Ethiopians. I know some one who did the same shit for Huawei officials too.
This video reminds me former foreign minister Seyoum Mesfin’s testimony about Badme in a press conference back in 2003
Dear Editor Dawit, thumbs up for your bravery for touching the elephant in the room. Forward to read your investigation tomorrow
Say No for corruption! but the act should not be used for politically motivated attack-as some times happened to be. Well done! editor i am against corruption. Still check in giant federal government offices. Corruption is like a cancer slowly,slowly can kill a country more than any thing.