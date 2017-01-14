Ethiopia allows Chinese firm to acquire unspecified stake in state-owned Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) The government of Ethiopia has allowed a Chinese firm to acquire unspecified stake in state-owned Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESL), one of the nation’s most prized assets, sources disclosed to Awramba Times.
In a press conference held last Monday, Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn has disclosed his government’s aim to offer foreign firms stakes in some state-owned companies to help modernize the businesses in a shift from stressing state investment to drive growth.
The move would include offering a stake in state-owned Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn told a news conference, without naming other firms or giving the size of any stakes on offer.
“When foreign companies get into these kinds of companies, they will obviously bring technologies, know-how and managerial capability,” Prime minister Hailemariam was quoted by Reuters as saying. Referring to Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics, the premiere said: “The newly inaugurated railway will substantially decrease the cost of transportation in this country. But the logistics issue is critical as well.” he added.
However, high ranking employees of the enterprise, whom Awramba Times spoke to have strongly decried the government’s decision to sell out one of the country’s money-spinning public assets.
Formerly known as Ethiopian Shipping Lines S.C. which later changed its name to Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise in November 2011, was established in 1964 with two share holders (the government 49% and a US firm 51%, which the government later bought back the 51% of the shares). According to the employees, the company
provides coastal and international marine and internal water transport services from/to Djibouti port through the ports of Gulf and Indian Sub Continent, China, Korea, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, and Indonesia.
It also offers port/terminal services, such as loading and unloading import and export goods; reefer container services; stuffing and unstaffing of containers; handling non-containerized goods; providing temporary storage for containers, goods, and vehicles; and container cleaning and repair and other related services.
Kebour Ghenna, former president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association said that the proposal to sell the ESL is outrageous and it amounts to disinheritance of future Ethiopians. “No debate, no contest, no explaining to the public what other options were considered that could have avoided the sale of this national treasure” Kebour Ghenna said in his recent piece distributed on social media. According to Kebour, what’s more disappointing is the fact that policymakers, in the last couple of months, have been promising to be transparent, open, and inclusive but judging from events on the ground. “we have not moved an inch in that direction…my heart was made heavier when I noted the absence of any debate on the issue” he added.
Kebour also said that while politicians focus on getting through the next few fiscal years with minimum pain, foreign Chinese companies are thinking about how to get rich off of shipping business for the next three-quarters of a century.
Officials of the Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise were not immediately available for Awramba Times’ queries on the matter.
sometime i wonder how Ato Kebour Ghenna become president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce without understanding the basic understanding of trade
who told this guy govt. selling SHIPPING ENTERPRISE… What the govt. saying is they r selling share guess what 51% were owned by USA firm … SO what is the problem i know people think china over taking Africa but what did US FARM did for Ethiopian shipping for almost 40 years beside Ethiopia having two ship … even before china joining our shipping enterprising they r helping us develop our shipping line so if they come as partner they dont only come with money but with skill and knowledge that … more then important then the money …
again ESL should also forces in building smaller ship or boat that goes to Arab countries we dont need big ship to go to Arab country so if we build smaller boat we can become more effective
the whole Africa doesnt have shipping line we Africa should be trading each other to this end we need a lot of ship so Ethiopia can build ship and export it to other African country by partnering with China we should not see it with limited eyes we have to look at it beyond Ethiopia …
Ethoash,
Apart from your claptrap, Why is the whole process not transparent? why there were no debates and convincing explanation to the public?
What is next EAL? don’t you think Ethiopian telecom worth selling for ‘technology transfer and efficiency’???
Kebour Ghenna, former president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce is a professional in this field and knows perfectly well what he is talking about.
What experience or relevant knowledge do you have to judge and belittle the former president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce?
BTW, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESL) is 100% state owned..( 51% of the US ownership was bought back long time ago)
Ato Kebour Ghenna has a point. The government has the obligation to make sure the decision to offer stake is in the best interest of the public and the price received is the market price. The only way to ensure that is to have a transparent process and a competitive bid.
Save Ethiopian Airlines, most of the state enterprises have to be sold, partially to rid of the nepotism.corruption and inefficiency. The government can sell stock to the public and or keep of whatever ownership it deems vital. Telcom and energy could be run by sophisticated operators with majority ownership being kept local. Foreign banks should be allowed to operate on a limited basis. Stock and bond markets are a must.