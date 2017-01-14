Ethiopia allows Chinese firm to acquire unspecified stake in state-owned Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise

by · January 14, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

4 Responses

  1. ethoash says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    sometime i wonder how Ato Kebour Ghenna become president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce without understanding the basic understanding of trade

    who told this guy govt. selling SHIPPING ENTERPRISE… What the govt. saying is they r selling share guess what 51% were owned by USA firm … SO what is the problem i know people think china over taking Africa but what did US FARM did for Ethiopian shipping for almost 40 years beside Ethiopia having two ship … even before china joining our shipping enterprising they r helping us develop our shipping line so if they come as partner they dont only come with money but with skill and knowledge that … more then important then the money …

    again ESL should also forces in building smaller ship or boat that goes to Arab countries we dont need big ship to go to Arab country so if we build smaller boat we can become more effective

    the whole Africa doesnt have shipping line we Africa should be trading each other to this end we need a lot of ship so Ethiopia can build ship and export it to other African country by partnering with China we should not see it with limited eyes we have to look at it beyond Ethiopia …

    Reply
    • haddish says:
      January 15, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Ethoash,
      Apart from your claptrap, Why is the whole process not transparent? why there were no debates and convincing explanation to the public?
      What is next EAL? don’t you think Ethiopian telecom worth selling for ‘technology transfer and efficiency’???

      Kebour Ghenna, former president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce is a professional in this field and knows perfectly well what he is talking about.

      What experience or relevant knowledge do you have to judge and belittle the former president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce?

      BTW, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESL) is 100% state owned..( 51% of the US ownership was bought back long time ago)

      Reply
  2. Dereje says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:42 am

    Ato Kebour Ghenna has a point. The government has the obligation to make sure the decision to offer stake is in the best interest of the public and the price received is the market price. The only way to ensure that is to have a transparent process and a competitive bid.

    Reply
  3. Zak sai says:
    January 15, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Save Ethiopian Airlines, most of the state enterprises have to be sold, partially to rid of the nepotism.corruption and inefficiency. The government can sell stock to the public and or keep of whatever ownership it deems vital. Telcom and energy could be run by sophisticated operators with majority ownership being kept local. Foreign banks should be allowed to operate on a limited basis. Stock and bond markets are a must.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Monday, January 16, 2017, 1:19 pm