South Sudan Denies Striking Deal Against Ethiopia
South Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia, James Pita Morga, said his country cannot enter into a deal likely to harm Ethiopia’s interest with a third party.
Morga, in an interview with the state-run Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), dismissed the alleged report as fabricated.
Since South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir paid visit to Egypt few days ago, lots of reports circulated on social media, alleging that the two leaders had agreed to sabotage a controversial Ethiopian massive dam project that is being built in Nile River which Cairo fears would eventually diminish its historic water share.
Kiir’s recent visit to Cairo came weeks after Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met Kiir’s close ally and Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.
Unconfirmed reports from opposition group led by former Vice President, Riek Machar, alleged that the latest meeting between Kiir and Al-sisi was allegedly part of a “dirty deal” between the two leaders intended to harm Ethiopia.
But the South Sudan official said Kiir’s visit was “a usual, bilateral and friendly visit”.
The ambassador further refuted as untrue reports that his country would no longer accept the deployment of additional United Nations peacekeepers.
In August last year, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution approving the deployment of an additional 4,000 peacekeepers to its South Sudan mission (UNMISS).
The Security Council passed the resolution in response to concerns about fighting in the capital, Juba, obstruction of UNMISS and other humanitarian actors by the South Sudanese Transitional Government of National Unity, and failure of the warring parties to implement a UN-brokered peace agreement.
The authorisation of an additional 4,000 troops is intended to supplement UNMISS’s existing strength, increasing the total force to 17,000 peacekeepers.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn was recently quoted saying there were Egyptian institutions harbouring, supporting as well as funding terrorist groups in Ethiopia.
Ethiopia has repeatedly accused Eritrea of allegedly supporting its opposition groups.
The Ethiopian Prime Minister said that the support of the Egyptian institutions would impact on relations between both countries as it targets Ethiopia’s stability.
Addis Ababa has, however, requested Egyptian authorities to respond to the matter.
Source: Sudan Tribune
South Sudan is a sovereign nation, and have absolute right to have any kind of diplomatic, economic and even security and military relations with any AU or UN member nation to serve their national interest. However if they forged a dirty relations beyond the norm of AU or UN security Charters that is hostile to other member nation, in this case to harm Ethiopia by entertaining and accommodating the evil agenda of Ethiopian known enemies like Egypt and Eritrea, their dirty action is meant to harm Ethiopia and it is nothing less than a direct threat against Ethiopian sovereignty and security. It is too obvious what the Kiir agenda is exactly that to play dirty game to harm Ethiopia.
But one must wonder and ask why a nation betrays a great nation that helped it get born?
– Silva Kiir is a brutal war criminal and he knows his time is numbered, he is not alone in his dirty deal with Egypt, he has a mentor, who recently became a work of film makers in a documentary called the master of “A Brilliant Genocide ” who accommodated in darkness the meeting of Sisi and Kiir.
-For Egypt , Kirr or his handler are nothing but useful Black Africans, and will be discarded at any time if they do not do their dirty work, that is first and foremost to create a border conflict, to lead to full out war that will fuel animosity between the people of Ethiopian and South Sudan. ( make Ethiopian neighbors enemies of
Ethiopia. that is Egypt’s finger print).
Ethiopia now has to do what it always do.
-First the government must has to stop, calling local or any other medias, to give some briefing and openly blaming every time Egypt is making its dirty move. The government has to bring every bit of hostile act by its enemies with solid claim to international community, by way of diplomacy.
-The Ethiopian government must be prepared its army to combat a “Two front war” too bad it should have dealt with Eritrea when it can, it failed and we all know why. Now Kiir of South Sudan is rattling his made in Egypt sabers.
-If and When things are getting worst, the Ethiopia government must “Directly Address the people of South Sudan ” telling them directly, it is the wish of Ethiopia to always have them as brothers and sisters but their leader Kiir is sleeping behind their back with their own enemies who once enslave them and came back now to throw them to a fire of war.
-Ethiopia must look to any avenue to remove Kiir for good. He is Beyond Repair.
Now the most important thing is, we Ethiopians must unite if in case war is broke out. We must put out political self destructive clashes aside and destroy who ever threatens our own existence as a nation..
-Division and dealing with an enemy made us land locked, we should know that must not have happened but it did because those who we thought our own betrayed us. But no more.
this my personal Thoughts, we Ethiopians will overcome even if our political leaders failed us in protecting our territorial integrity.
Their is no time to blame and no time to pint fingers now, the Enemies are building to strike us, they are already shaking our gates. EPRDF, Ginbot 7, OLF etc. you better talk to each other now, the people of Ethiopia will never mercy to all of you if you betray us now.
God bless Ethiopia and True Ethiopians.
Ethiopia will prevail.
Whatever, wether anybody or somebody strike or not strike a deal against us, we have less influence. But we have 100 ℅ influence as to building our capacity in every thinkable and unthinkable ways to deal with it. Fast economic development, political maturity, unbreakablity through foreign fake news and outright information war und standing firm for peace being some of them.
Ethiopian authorities continued to downplay the seriousness of the alliance of the axis of evils against ethiopia and its interest. I don’t want to hear later from our authorities that ” we didn’t expect from friendly nation like south sudan and egypt to stab our back at this moment,,,,,bla,bla. It is evident how the surrogates of egypt are preparing to encircle ethiopia from every direction to force us accept their xenophobic stance under duress. Therefore, nothing is more important at this time than making sure that our national security is protected and defended by all means necessary. Preemptive strike should not be excluded.
There is Egyptians military base in S.Sudan around the border to Ethiopia. So what is the task of this Egyptian army ? Peacekeeper?why .in Dahlak/Eritrea ?
If still training /the Banda/ Gim7-OLF in Eritrea and smuggling weapon through Eritrea to Gonder and from S.Sudan to Gambela who co-oprate them with out knowledge of S.Sudan regime?
Remember, when IGAD chairman Siyum Mesfin meddling Kirr and Machar Ethiopia was sided to the illegal rebel leader Machar and The legal elected Kirr was sad by Reval Machar well treatment in Ethiopia.
Now Ethiopia is the victim, what ever happened to widely preached Eritrean army back Brocken? I guess they cannot remember