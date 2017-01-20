What the World Is Saying About New US President
As Donald Trump is inaugurated as 45th president of the United States, NBC News takes a glance at what people around the planet — from world leaders to ordinary citizens — are saying about America’s new leader.
Russia
Around 4,800 miles from Washington, D.C., a Donald Trump inauguration party was in full swing.
On the eve of Trump being sworn into office, around 180 partygoers at a jazz club in downtown Moscow were being entertained by a group named The Trump Band and well-known Russian-American singer Willi Tokarev, who has just released an album named “Trumplissimo America.”
Tokarev, who is 82, praised the incoming leader as an “unbelievable superman, the symbol of America.”
Read more from NBC News
Probably the chaos of the world by Obama will settled by clear decision of Trump.
All /Al Qaeda, IS and Al Shaban/ might destroyed from Midleast and Africa in the coming years. And Muslim brotherhood, Gimbot7, OMN……. Also from US soil.
Obama administration was a disaster for Many countries. Terrorists was well armed, some US allies countries was diverted to Russia by Obama letting illegal organizations US soil as a shelter. the economy of the world slide down by Obama oil output strategy. This all world problems are not easy to solve.
The shameful Yemen bombing will end soon before going to worsen catastrophic.
The main question is does Trump bring US back to “Great America” standard?
Good luck to Trump. by changing foreign policy of Obama the “big bully” in the planet.