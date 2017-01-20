What the World Is Saying About New US President

As Donald Trump is inaugurated as 45th president of the United States, NBC News takes a glance at what people around the planet — from world leaders to ordinary citizens — are saying about America’s new leader.

Russia

Around 4,800 miles from Washington, D.C., a Donald Trump inauguration party was in full swing.

On the eve of Trump being sworn into office, around 180 partygoers at a jazz club in downtown Moscow were being entertained by a group named The Trump Band and well-known Russian-American singer Willi Tokarev, who has just released an album named “Trumplissimo America.”

Tokarev, who is 82, praised the incoming leader as an “unbelievable superman, the symbol of America.”

