Tigray Regional State Provides 12 million birr to Help Drought Victims in Somali Region
Awramba Times (Jigjiga) – The Tigray regional state cabinet has to provided 12 million birr to help people suffering from the ongoing drought in the Ethiopian Somali region.
The funding will be used to provide food and nutritional supplements to those drought victims in several districts of the region.
It is the most evident fact that both Tigray and the Ethiopian somali regions have built a culture of helping each other since the painful tragedy of Tigrayans deportation from gondar and its surroundings in summer 2016.
The Ethiopian somali was the first region to take the initiative of healing the psychological wounds of those deportees ethnic Tigrayans back then.
Yesterday’s decision of the Tigray region’s cabinet to help its Somali brothers and sisters can be considered as a show case for the tradition of having each other’s back.
Last week, the government of Ethiopia has launched an appeal for $948 million to urgently address food and non-food needs for nearly 5.6 million people, mainly in the southern and eastern parts of the country that includes the Ethiopian Somali region
Yes! Mr. Abay job well done. Keep the good work that you doing and yes we should help our Somalian brothers and sisters whenever they needed help. The people of somali region are the one who helped and denounced the deportation of innocent Tigray people from Gonder region while the Gonder regional president and the people of Gonder say nothing.
