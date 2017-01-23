Ethiopia and South Sudan Break Diplomatic Ties Over Claims Salva Kiir allowed Ethiopian rebels to operate in his country

by · January 23, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

3 Responses

  1. Kiflu says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    What Are the sources? Only south Sudanese radio?

    Reply
  2. Muller says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Never trust Al Sisi of Egypt, Al Isayas of Eritrea and/or for that matter Al Salvakiir of South Sudan. They all are liars. We have to depend on our mighty DEFENCE FORCE of our own people. They can denay all they want, but the going is going to be rougher and tougher at the completion of our own DAM known as GERD. It is hard to swallow the pride of Egypt with out trying to destroy GERD. They don’t believe a win win situation is good enough for Egypt, therfore we have to make sure Egypt fails and fails miserably. Ethiopia should be ready at all means necessary, to defend it’s own investment and it’s own country. Egypt is an arch enemy of our own country and Al Sisi, the small man, is a liar not to be trusted at all. He will try once more again from South Sudan to give us trouble to no avail, as Egypt tried before from Eritrea and Somlia and failed miserably. We stand united to defend GERD with our own lives.
    Death to Egypt
    Victory to Ethiopia as always

    Reply
  3. baz says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Another black country in line to join arab league and become arab scrap waste just like djibouti,somalia and sudan.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 3:25 am