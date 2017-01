Jigjiga Gears Up to Celebrate Pastoralists’ Day; Premier Warmly Praises Regional Leadership’s Role in Peace and Stability

Awramba Times (Jigjiga) – The 16th Pastoralists’ day is being celebrated under the theme “Ensuring the participation of the pastoralists’ to ensure lasting development and peace to Ethiopian Renaissance” in the Ethiopian Somali Regional State, Jigjiga.

High ranking federal government officials including PM Hailemariam Desalegn and other regional officials, representatives of different pastoral communities, religious leaders, representatives of higher education and research institutes and representatives of pastoral communities in neighboring countries have arrived in Jigjiga today to attend the glamorous event to be held tomorrow.

At the opening ceremony today, prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn has warmly praised the Ethiopian Somali leadership over its role in bringing peace and stability in the region. “today I would like to express my appreciation to all of you for all the process and the difficulties you went through in the last seven years to achieve peace and stability” PM Hailemariam said.

The annual festival that includes field visit, aimed at sharing experiences of different pastoral communities in the country and elsewhere in the horn of African region expected to show case the resource endowments of each community in the region in relation to culture, economic undertaking and how to manage their respective natural environment.

The celebrations will also be marked by assortments of events including meetings, panel discussions and field visits to share experiences from good practices of successful pastoralists and other events that show the national efforts undertaken to improve and transform the livelihood of the Ethiopian pastoralist community.

The Ethiopian Pastoralist Day (EPD) is an advocacy forum and a common platform for pastoralist and partners to converge their collective voice, build on pastoral solidarity, share experience, culture, living customs and environment.