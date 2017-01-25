Former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Named Among the Final Three Nominees to Lead the Planet’s Specialized Public Health Agency

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), the organization’s governing body composed of 34 technically qualified members, has today announced that former Ethiopian foreign minister, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, who is also an academician and public health professional, among the final three nominees for the post of WHO Director-General

According to the press statement posted on WHO’s official website, the Executive Board has voted to select three candidates out of five, to be presented to the World Health Assembly, as nominees for the post of Director-General of WHO, to replace Dr. Margaret Chan, whose second term of office ends June 30.

At a public meeting on Wednesday evening, 25 January 2017, five candidates were interviewed by member States ahead of the vote and the names of the nominees were announced.

Accordingly, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia has got the highest score followed by Dr. David Nabarro of the United Kingdom and Dr Sania Nishtar of Pakistan.

In may 2017, the 194 member states who will convene in Switzerland, Geneva for the WHO’s annual general meeting, are expected to choose among the three nominees. After the voting, the newly elected boss of the specialized agency of our planet’s public health will take office on 1 July 2017.