Samson Mamo Examines Ethiopia’s current political events, challenges, opportunities and the way forward (Audio)

by · January 26, 2017

1 Response

  1. Sam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Samson’s nationalist pitch might oversimplify the issue. That Egypt wants Ethiopia not to build the dam is a fact. That there are Ethiopians who wish her disintegrate so that they become the rulers of their “tribe” is another fact. There is another fact which Samson does not mention: the EPDRF government has contributed significantly for the national feeling to take a back seat. Ethiopians were encouraged to worship the village they were born, not the contry they are from for the last twenty-five years. Especially the younger genetation brought up singing ethnic politics. Now a foreign country intervention calls upon us to embrace our nationalist flag. The government says ethnic poltics and nationalist feelings support each other, not undermine each other. True if our being all Ethiopian is the most important. No, the villages we were born are more important, according to the government politics. The Ethiopians who are willing to serve Egypt’s interest are mostly tribal politicians like the Ethiopan government. For those tribal politicians the Ethiopian govetnment raised tribe obssesed youth that the diaspora tribal politicians rely on.

