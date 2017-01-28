Prominent Businessman returned home amid rumors that he fled Ethiopia and assets confiscated

Awramba Times (Adama) – Ato Dinku Deyassa, owner of Rift Valley University, Sodere Resort, and many other multiple bussiness enterprises, returned back to Ethiopia after months of business trips oversees.

Few months back, there were rumors that Ato Dinku Deyassa was forced to fled Ethiopia and his assets were confiscated by the government due to claims that he was subtly involved with the Oromo protests, the massive monthslong anti-government protests throughout Oromia.

However, officials of the company whome Awramba Times spoke to dismissed the rumors as “unfounded and white lies“.

Solomon Tadesse, the company’s public relations head, who had also been discussing with ato Dinku on the matter while visiting the staff members of Sodere resort and hotel early on Saturday, told Awramba Times that ato Dinku is not in a position to dignify to those rumors and gossips with a response.