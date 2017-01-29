Funny Brawl Moments of Diaspora “Politicians” Caught on Camera (Video)
This footage shows funny brawl moments of opposition “politicians”, who consider themselves as representatives of certain Amhara organizations based in the diaspora.
In a town hall meeting held in Dallas-Texas last Sunday, some attendants were even thrown out of the conference hall for asking critical qoustions to the organizers.
The meeting was co-chaired by the infamous Tekle Yeshaw, founding chairman of the Moresh Amhara Wogene, an organization founded to preach amhara-first thoughts.
Please watch the video below.
[Video credit goes to journalist and social media activist Wasihune Tesfaye]
MORESH word in Amhara means “calling for revenge”. To whom? Where?
First of all the flag is Axumite flag, the flag was saved in Atse Minilik ll era. Even not in King Haile Melekot in Ankoder.
From the 3 thousands years history of Ethiopia is 100 yrs in Show, 300 in Gonder, 150 in Lalibela. Just 550 years in Amhara governance. But the rest 2500 years was in Tugrai including the flag. So Eprdf has right whatever to change on the Tigreans flag.
And the extremist diaspora have no right to use the illegal flag. Habesa/Abisynia/Ethiopia is the first name of Axumite Kingdom……
So they have to correct thier mentally that they are the only Ethiopians in the country.
Poor politic by taking phrase out of sentence as always weyane cadre has done all weapons on their disposal to discredit the Amhara wave of opposition
Selfishness at its climax….please you diaspora come to your sense….Ethiopians here are more matured than you….your dream to rule Ethiopians is unimaginable. …
What do you expect from former Dergue members .
yejib fikir eskichegir .