Funny Brawl Moments of Diaspora “Politicians” Caught on Camera (Video)

This footage shows funny brawl moments of opposition “politicians”, who consider themselves as representatives of certain Amhara organizations based in the diaspora.

In a town hall meeting held in Dallas-Texas last Sunday, some attendants were even thrown out of the conference hall for asking critical qoustions to the organizers.

The meeting was co-chaired by the infamous Tekle Yeshaw, founding chairman of the Moresh Amhara Wogene, an organization founded to preach amhara-first thoughts.

[Video credit goes to journalist and social media activist Wasihune Tesfaye]