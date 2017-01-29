Funny Brawl Moments of Diaspora “Politicians” Caught on Camera (Video)

by · January 29, 2017

4 Responses

  1. Be ewnetu says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:32 am

    MORESH word in Amhara means “calling for revenge”. To whom? Where?
    First of all the flag is Axumite flag, the flag was saved in Atse Minilik ll era. Even not in King Haile Melekot in Ankoder.
    From the 3 thousands years history of Ethiopia is 100 yrs in Show, 300 in Gonder, 150 in Lalibela. Just 550 years in Amhara governance. But the rest 2500 years was in Tugrai including the flag. So Eprdf has right whatever to change on the Tigreans flag.
    And the extremist diaspora have no right to use the illegal flag. Habesa/Abisynia/Ethiopia is the first name of Axumite Kingdom……
    So they have to correct thier mentally that they are the only Ethiopians in the country.

  2. 50cent says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Poor politic by taking phrase out of sentence as always weyane cadre has done all weapons on their disposal to discredit the Amhara wave of opposition

  3. bilisuma says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Selfishness at its climax….please you diaspora come to your sense….Ethiopians here are more matured than you….your dream to rule Ethiopians is unimaginable. …

  4. FAN says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    What do you expect from former Dergue members .

    yejib fikir eskichegir .

