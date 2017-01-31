PM Hailemariam Meets Egyptian President on Sidelines of 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa
*President Al-Sisi invited PM Hailemariam to visit Cairo
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Ethiopian Prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa.
H.E ato Ewnetu Bilata, special assistant to the Ethiopian Prime minister, who was also among the attendants of PM Hailemariam and President Al-Sisi’s meeting today, told Awramba Times that both leaders have conducted a productive discussion and reached in an agreement to strengthen the long-standing brotherly and historic ties of both nations.
“as I have clearly underlined in my speech during my apearance at the Ethiopian parliament back in March 2015,” President Al-Sisi was qouted as saying during the meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart today. “Egypt will never engage in any “dirty deal” with an intent to harm Ethiopia and will never back any third party element seeking to destabilize Ethiopia’s peace and stability, this is indeed the binding fact we both have reached since day one of our new era of cooperation” the president underlined.
While speaking about those Ethiopian opposition groups whose television stations are allegedly based in Cairo, the president affirmed to the Ethiopian PM that no Ethiopian opposition TV channel is currently operating in Egypt.
“I myself have heard allegations that a certain opposition media outlet, named OMN, is airing programs from Egypt, but this is a rumour to be totally untrue”
According to ato Ewnetu, PM Hailemariam and President El-Sisi assured their commitment to strengthen a bilateral relations and build trust between both countries.
“we have to be determined enough to expanding our cooperation, even as we address disagreements candidly and constructively, this is the only way forward that streatch the brotherly ties of both nations to a better future” PM Hailemariam on his part assured to President Al-sisi
President Al-Sisi emphasised the importance of strengthening the trade and investment bonds between Egypt and Ethiopia. And Prime Minister agreed on the need to strengthen the Joint Ministerial Commission and further cooperation to eliminate terrorism, ato Ewnetu told Awramba Times.
The Egyptian president also invited Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to visit Cairo, and the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation.
Prime Minister Hailemariam has also held discussion with Sudanese President Omar Al- Bashir today. Both PM Hailemariam and president Omar Al- Bashir have agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two neighboring nations.
Never ever to trust Al SiSi or any other Egyptian for that matter. Egyptians are two sided swords and they were and are the arch enemy of our country. We have to watch them at all time and make our DEFENSE FORCES READY AT ANY TIME. Don’t be fooled by Al SiSi please. If you get a snake and an Egyptian, first kill the man and after that the snake. All the misfortunes of Ethiopia has been incepted in our generation by no one, but Egypt. Excellent example is the creation of ELF and EPLF in Eritrea. Remember that for the rest of your life.
VICTORY IS IN OUR WAY. Down with EGYPT.
They’re looks like good actors in movie, they did well how to pretend as close allies, probably Isaias might laughing when he saw them on TV,
Al Bashir is really smart for the Sudan people interest. After the Dam completed the economy political power of Sudan will be lifted up dramatically. The year-long flow of water from GERD will be creating a huge farming in the world. The soil of Sudan is fertile and good for irrigation. So the support of the Dam by Al Beshir is smart way. Isaias is in the blacklist next to Al sisi
Please do not trust this Guy. Prime Minster should be cautious we he talk to these unreliable leaders and has to be careful even for his health
Who remember “the four Cairo boys” story ? That is where Eritrean jebha front start more than 60 years ago , the aim was to destroy and distablize Ethiopia by any means . Still that set of mind live in new Egyptian leaders . So what ever they said don’t ever trust them .just finish the grand dam by any means . And let them cry like a baby .
who should give something for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi
i say give him 1000 hector of land free of tax for Al Sisi so that Egyptian investor can come and invest in the free zone … we also give him free electricity say 200mw under Al Sisi name so any investor can come and invest in Egypt industrial zone we will call this industrial zone Al Sisi free zone near Nile dam area
The people of Ethiopia have been victims of Egyptian intrigue and black mail for years. We know the present government of Ethiopia had a good support from Egypt and took power.
This is the survival and interest of Ethiopia and keep building the dam keep blaming and accusing Egypt for disruption Ethiopia’ progress. Egypt should stop fooling and backstabbing Ethiopia’s progress
That was then this is now.
Keep up the good progress revolution.
God bless and protect our Country.