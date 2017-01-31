PM Hailemariam Meets Egyptian President on Sidelines of 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa



*President Al-Sisi invited PM Hailemariam to visit Cairo

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Ethiopian Prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

H.E ato Ewnetu Bilata, special assistant to the Ethiopian Prime minister, who was also among the attendants of PM Hailemariam and President Al-Sisi’s meeting today, told Awramba Times that both leaders have conducted a productive discussion and reached in an agreement to strengthen the long-standing brotherly and historic ties of both nations.

“as I have clearly underlined in my speech during my apearance at the Ethiopian parliament back in March 2015,” President Al-Sisi was qouted as saying during the meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart today. “Egypt will never engage in any “dirty deal” with an intent to harm Ethiopia and will never back any third party element seeking to destabilize Ethiopia’s peace and stability, this is indeed the binding fact we both have reached since day one of our new era of cooperation” the president underlined.

While speaking about those Ethiopian opposition groups whose television stations are allegedly based in Cairo, the president affirmed to the Ethiopian PM that no Ethiopian opposition TV channel is currently operating in Egypt.

“I myself have heard allegations that a certain opposition media outlet, named OMN, is airing programs from Egypt, but this is a rumour to be totally untrue”

According to ato Ewnetu, PM Hailemariam and President El-Sisi assured their commitment to strengthen a bilateral relations and build trust between both countries.

“we have to be determined enough to expanding our cooperation, even as we address disagreements candidly and constructively, this is the only way forward that streatch the brotherly ties of both nations to a better future” PM Hailemariam on his part assured to President Al-sisi

President Al-Sisi emphasised the importance of strengthening the trade and investment bonds between Egypt and Ethiopia. And Prime Minister agreed on the need to strengthen the Joint Ministerial Commission and further cooperation to eliminate terrorism, ato Ewnetu told Awramba Times.

The Egyptian president also invited Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to visit Cairo, and the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation.

Prime Minister Hailemariam has also held discussion with Sudanese President Omar Al- Bashir today. Both PM Hailemariam and president Omar Al- Bashir have agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two neighboring nations.