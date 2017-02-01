[Breaking News] Hundreds of Deportees from United States Stuck at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, following Trump’s Executive Order

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Hundreds of deportees from several airports across the United States have stuck at Ethiopia’s Bole International Airport, media reports disclosed

The deportees were sent back to Ethiopia after the newly elected U.S President Donald Trump banned entry to the United States from seven countries.

It is not yet clear why those passengers said to be of Somali, Sudanese and Yemeni origins preferred Ethiopia to be their destination and staying at the departure terminal of Bole Airport.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Workineh Gebyehu refused to comment on the matter saying “I have no information on the matter”

Ethio-News flash, an online media outlet allegedly funded by the ministry of foreign affairs, on its part reported that some of the deportees are about to file lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, is filing charges against the U.S government, representing two Yemeni brothers who were deported from Dulles International Airport and forced to sign a document relinquishing their green cards.

“I am informed that there are a ton of returnees from airports all over the US, at Addis Ababa Intl, and the Ethiopian government is telling them they have only one more day to stay before it kicks them all out back to the countries they originally came from,” Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg was quoted as saying by ethio-news flash.