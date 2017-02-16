Ethiopian Sugar Factories to Produce 200 Megawatts

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity (MWIE) disclosed that once the construction of the sugar factories being undertaken is completed, Ethiopia will be able to generate more than 200 megawatts from sugarcane by-products.

According to the State Minister for MWIE, Wondimu Tekle, the factories will start selling the electricity to the national grid once they have met their energy demands.

Tadesse Wabela, Operation Deputy Manager at Kesem sugar factory, on his part explained that Kessem would generate 26 megawatts of electricity out of which it would feed 16 megawatts to the national grid.

On the other hand, when Tendaho sugar project goes fully operational it is expected to generate 80 megawatts.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Yohannes Tikisa, manager of Omo Kuraz I, the factory will have a total capacity of 46 megawatts out of which it will feed 29 megawatts to the national grid.

Power distribution stations would be built at all sugar factories, the State Minister noted. Construction has already commenced at some factories.

Among others, factories that are expected to generate electricity are Tendaho, Kesem, Wolkait, Fincha, Omo Kuraz, Beles and Arjo Dedesa.

Source: Fana Broadcasting Corporation