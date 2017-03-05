Interview with Ambassador Girma Birru on current political events in Ethiopia (Video)
Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Ethiotube reporter, Yesuph Ibrahim, did a sit down interview with H.E Girma Birru, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extra Ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the United States, Jamaica and Mexico.
In a wide-ranging hour long interview with the website, the ambassador responded to several questions on current political events in Ethiopia and on issues raised by government opponents and critics.
Ambassador, he is there for schooling. What a fool!! I can’t believe he is interviewing the ambassador. A first grader can do better than him. Good thing the ambassador didn’t ask you to bring your mother for failing basic knowledge of journalism101 . I can’t believe you are saying the state of emergency is deterring tourists and investors from coming.