Interview with Ambassador Girma Birru on current political events in Ethiopia (Video)

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Ethiotube reporter, Yesuph Ibrahim, did a sit down interview with H.E Girma Birru, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extra Ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the United States, Jamaica and Mexico.

In a wide-ranging hour long interview with the website, the ambassador responded to several questions on current political events in Ethiopia and on issues raised by government opponents and critics.