Sheddings Light on Recent Violence in Border Areas between Somali and Oromia Regions

by · March 12, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

10 Responses

  1. Ibsa says:
    March 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Dear editor
    Didn’t you say “We value Impartiality”? Where is that now

    Reply
  2. Jalilee says:
    March 12, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Abdi Mohamed Omar should be responsible for the death of our innocent brothers and sisters

    Reply
  3. Hassan Ibrahim says:
    March 12, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Long live President Abdi Mahmoud Omar

    Reply
    • leo says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      It is not about long live or die. You Somali also will pay for any attack you commit on Oromia innocent civilians. No one sits idle while you murder children and elders.

      Reply
  4. Jaleta says:
    March 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Awramba times, don’t we know each other? Every Tigrai and Tigre media are favoring Somale Region this year. The game began when the Somale elders went to Mekele in the name of helping the Tegarus displaced from Gonder. Overtly, the move was good as it seemed humanitarian. But they did it for political motives which have shown itself after that moment. Abdi Mohammed was your best man of the year. Your activists had been saying and advocating that Somaliya has boarder claim over the areas demarcateted in the current Oromiya. So, how do we trust any comments and opinions coming from you all on this issue?”
    Dabbaal mootii

    Reply
  5. wedinakfa says:
    March 13, 2017 at 3:18 am

    TPLF is a party that digs its own grave and I will gladly put a kilo of dust to see the back of cancerous woy-ane boys!!

    Reply
    • Snoopy says:
      March 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      You manurished statless eretrian .why are u on ethiopian sites .Have you ever seen sudanese or rwandise comenting on ethiopian sites ?
      parasite orphans !

      Reply
  6. Ararsa says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I think that fucken bastard illiterate Abdi Iley pay for this idiot writer to write this baseless propaganda. Everyone knows how much Somali Liyu Police are terrorist and violent. whatever you said Oromo people will defend their land and people.

    Reply
  7. Moti Biya says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    This is too biased and I doubt the impartiality of this media too

    Reply
  8. Awrora says:
    March 13, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    OPDO must be cleaned head to toe .
    ANY OLF RIF RAF MUST BE THROWN OUT

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

March 2017
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 12:12 am