Landslide at Addis Ababa’s major rubbish dump leaves 46 dead; Premier extends condolences

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Morethan 46 people have reportedly been found dead after a catastrophic landslide at a vast rubbish dump located in the South -West outskirts of Addis Ababa, authorities said on Sunday.

Diriba Kuma, mayor of the Addis Ababa city, told journalists that about 46 people found dead and several people who had been rescued are receiving medical treatment in the nearby medical facility, ALERT.

The mayor also said that the death toll from the tragedy could rise, as rescue workers still collecting bodies of people.

A number of makeshift homes surrounding the landfill are said to have been completely buried by waste. The life of many people at the site was depended on the usable items that they usually collect from the discarded waste, while others live at the landfill because of cheap rental houses, mostly built of mud.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives by the catastrophic landslide.

In his condolence message, aired on the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the premier expressed his government’s commitment to help the families of victims at a deadly incident.