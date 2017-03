Ethiopia Declares National Mourning for Landslide Victims; Death Toll Hits 72

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – The government of Ethiopia has declared three days national mourning today, for victims of last Sunday’s catastrophic landslide at a vast rubbish dump in Addis Ababa.

According to the nation’s parliament, the three days national mourning will be effective as of tommorow March 15, 2017.

Ethiopian flags in all regional states and two city administrations and in all Ethiopian Embassies and on Ethiopian owned ships will be flown at half-mast to honor those victims.

The death toll, that has risen form 46 to 72 since last Sunday, is expected to escalate as rescue teams continue searching. Surviving family members, whom Awramba Times spoke to at the site, have claimed that some of their loved ones are still missing.

In a related news, the United States Embassy in Addis Ababa has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the landslide victims.

“I am saddened by the deaths of 48 people who died in a rubbish dump landslide this weekend in the Koshe-area on the outskirts of Addis Ababa” Peter Vrooman, Charge D’Affaries of the United States Embassy was quoted on the embassy’s official facebook page as saying.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.” he added.