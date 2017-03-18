Two prominent Ethiopians Receive Awards of Golden Order of Merit from CAF

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Two prominent Ethiopians have received Awards of Golden Order of Merit from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday.

Board chairman of St. George club Abinet Gebremeskel and Veteran sports journalist and analyst Genene Mekuria, were honored among eight prominent personalities from the continent for their role in promoting African football.

President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Mulatu Teshome, in his opening remark of the assembly said that his country is very glad to host the 39th CAF ordinary session.

Ethiopia is working hard to be African football hub emphasizing that nation is building over 10 world class stadiums, he added.

Ethiopia, the pioneer CAF founding member, had never got the opportunity to host the Championship of African Cup for more than three decades.

Madagascan Ahmad Ahmad elected as next CAF President replacing the long-serving Issa Hayatou who jave served the leadership for about 29 years.