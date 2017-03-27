The Fact Behind Arbegnoch-Ginbot 7 Senior Fighter’s Decision to Abandon Her Organization
It is wrong to fight alongside forces whose main aim is to destroy Ethiopia, says Samrawit Sisay, who recently defected from Ginot 7 and returned to Ethiopia. In a video interview with Ethiopia First, Samrawit tells her story of why she went to Eritrea and joined Ginbot 7, what she witnessed there during her period with Ginbot 7, and why she finally decided to leave Eritrea and return to Ethiopia.
In the video interview, Samrawit warns others not to make the same mistake she did. She advises fellow Ethiopians to struggle for a better democracy, justice and fairness here at home, rather than going to Eritrea and fight alongside Shaebia. Shaebia does not stand for a better Ethiopia, says Samrawit, but for a weak and fragmented Ethiopia.
Source: Ezega.com
Dr Berhanu is a laughing stock of the academic world and a notorious liar who begins to believe in his own lie.
Bitter truth and Open secret about the so called “Organization”
As every body knows BEN the ethiopian first host is the number one tplf slave but his last point of view is deffrent why you did not give it ceverage this time did he cross the tplf red line
What organization ?
the imaginary army that is not visible when it kills and invades .army of the illusives (kikikiki)
የተስፋዬ ገብረአብ የህልም ሠራዊት ፡፡የማያድግ ልጅ ካካ ያበዛል እንዲሉ ፡፡መግለጫ ጋጋታ የወረረው ጭንጋፍ የሻአቢያ ገረድ፡፡