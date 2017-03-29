High level Ethiopian delegation led by PM Hailemariam arrives Zambia for three-day state visit (Text+Pictures)

Awramba Times (Adigrat) – High level Ethiopian government delegation led by H. E PM Hailemariam Desalegn arrived in Lusaka, Zambia for three-day state visit yesterday.

Upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Prime Minister was received by the nation’s president Edgar Lungu.

PM Hailemariam laid a wreath of flower at Embassy Park Presidential Memorial Burial Site in the nation’s capital Lusaka today and a memorandum of understanding has also been signed on a range of sectors between members the delegation and their Zambian counterparts.

Ewnetu Bilata, special assistant to the Ethiopian Prime minister told Awramba Times from Lusaka that the deligation met kennth kawunda, Zambia’s first president and one of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU)

During the three-day official visit, the Ethiopian delegation is expected to discuss with Zambian officials on ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation, as well as explore regional and continental issues of mutual concern.