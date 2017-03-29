High level Ethiopian delegation led by PM Hailemariam arrives Zambia for three-day state visit (Text+Pictures)

by · March 29, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

March 2017
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 1:25 am