High-level Officials from Germany Visiting Drought Affected Areas of Ethiopian Somali

Awramba Times (Kebridehar, Ethiopian Somali) – A delegation from the government Germany led by Dr. Gerd Müller, the nation’s Development Cooperation Minister, is today visiting drought affected areas of the Ethiopian Somali region, along with Commissioner Mituku Kassa, head of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission of Ethiopia.

The delegation that also consists of Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia Joachim Schmidt, prominent film Actor Gunther Berger, and others received a warm welcome at the Kebridehar airport by president of the region Abdi Mahmoud Omar.

The drought that has affected the lives and livelihoods of many individuals in the Ethiopian Somali region, the worst drought affected region in Ethiopia, was caused by El Nino weather phenomenon last year and later the drought was induced with a new Indian Ocean Dipole.

Despite the fact that peace and stability is fully prevailed in the region since the dawn of the Ethiopian Millennium, analysts of the region whome Awramba Times spoke to, harshly criticize the leadership of Abdi Mahmoud Omar for spending its budget on multi-million birr worth luxury cars, while millions of inhabitants of the region are in need of emergency food assistance.