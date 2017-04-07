Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir Visits Hawassa Industrial Park (In pictures)

Awramba Times (Hawassa) – President of the Republic of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, who is in an official state visit in Ethiopia has today visited the Hawassa Industrial Park located in Hawassa, capital city of of Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples region, along with high ranking Ethiopian government officials, including prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn and foreign affairs minister Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD).

President Omar al-Bashir has also visited the Omo-Kuraz II SugarFactory yesterday.