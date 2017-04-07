Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir Visits Hawassa Industrial Park (In pictures)

by · April 7, 2017

Tags:

admin

Awramba Times is a US based online journal providing up-to-date news and analysis about Ethiopia email us: editor@awrambatimes.com

You may also like...

1 Response

  1. Numan says:
    April 8, 2017 at 4:41 am

    Well done
    We are as Sudanese behind your dam
    And your rights to have it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

Ad

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Awramba Tube Most Watched

Ethiopian Postal Service Enterprise

Sunday, April 9, 2017, 3:52 am