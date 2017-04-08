Ambassador Redwan Hussien Presents His Credentials to President Michael D.Higgins of Ireland

Awramba Times (Addis Ababa) – Redwan Hussien, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Ireland, has presented his credentials to the nation’s president Michael D.Higgins.

President Michael D.Higgins on the occasion witnessed the rapid growth Ethiopia is registering and affirmed to enhance the existing robust partnership of both nations to a better future.

Prior to his current appointment as an ambassador of Ethiopia to Ireland, Redwan Hussien had served his country in different high profile positions and capacities. He was head of government communication affairs office with a ministerial portfolio and minister of youth and sports respectively since 2013.

Ambassador Redwan is widely known by his peers and comrades as an accomplished public speaker with balanced understanding of different points of views.